₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,111 members, 3,858,636 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 06:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic (3339 Views)
|Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:43pm
Following several weeks of headlining news on his alleged involvement in the death of his late friend Tagbo, he recently said people that said false things about him or accused him of what he didn’t know of, he sincerely forgives them.
He took to his IG page to share this dope photo of himself.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/singer-davido-shares-dope-new-photo.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaWWqK3F0U_/?hl=en
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:43pm
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by DavidTheGeek: 2:57pm
Nice
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by akincay: 6:02pm
Abi bobo no fit kill himself na
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by brainpulse: 6:03pm
If you honestly think this guy doesn't know anything about Tagbos death, then you are mu mu.
He simply used his music popularity and fame to build public emotions whipping compassionate favour and sympathy towards himself and also using his father's connection.
His friends will soon be released and case thrown out when the case is frustrated or Tagbos family settled.
So if you know your parents or family no get money or connection abeg no follow rich man pinkin do big boiz o.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by hanassholesolo: 6:03pm
...just like the police told him to.
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by 9jvirgin(m): 6:03pm
If not for music, someone like you should still be under the tutelage and guidance of your parents because of your inability and refusal to become matured . To make it worse; self-importance, egotism and vanity has continually showed your weaknesses. I hope this will reshape your thoughts and life. All the best!
1 Like
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by Neenie(f): 6:04pm
Eni to ku, ni ti e gbe
1 Like
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by ChangetheChange: 6:04pm
30 billion for the account
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by Saintbonnie(m): 6:04pm
And his friends still in custody at Panto. It's really a crime to be poor in this life
1 Like
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:04pm
mtchew
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by asawanathegreat(m): 6:04pm
O b O smile for good
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by obicoolnino: 6:04pm
Life goes on bro...time to move on
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by Marcelinho(m): 6:04pm
ok
1 Like
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by neonly: 6:05pm
Money don exchange hands
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by sylviaeo(f): 6:05pm
Only God knows d truth
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by digoster(m): 6:05pm
Davido na still small piken
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by yeyerolling: 6:05pm
who else tinks some of these mods own these blogs ehn
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by HopeRisingmatte(m): 6:05pm
I dunno y I juz Don lyke this Davido guy. Something childish and braggadocious bout his style. Wish u the best though.
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by Trendy247: 6:05pm
Which kain head b this na?
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by aldexrio(m): 6:05pm
Space booked
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by MammyYoo567(f): 6:06pm
Hmmmmmm this life sha
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by DirtyGold: 6:06pm
See ehn, if you have money in this life, the world is yours! Hustle hard to get that money
Whatever the mystery, life is indeed for the living.
What's tha business?
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by olorunthobby(f): 6:06pm
DEVIL IS A LIAR! GOD IS IN CONTROL!!
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by slawomir: 6:07pm
Nigerians and their low mentality
some one dies and people think another person is responsible for the death
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by SEMO007(m): 6:07pm
OBO baddest...
Congratulations to my guys on graduation from Udus the most peaceful university in nigeria
Biggy, snoop, Daniel and myself SEMO
and my boy ABklasssic
Shoutout to BAE
Oya back to the topic
OBO badddest
1 Like
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by mykh01(m): 6:07pm
DirtyGold:
Yeah
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by Michaelpresh(m): 6:07pm
Dem no fit put Evans in prison
Nah u davido dem wan dare??
30bil no be beans
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by mykh01(m): 6:08pm
olorunthobby:Omo u set o
|Re: Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic by Ibrahim9090: 6:08pm
Space Booked
Liz Benson Is Now An Evangelist / Omotola Vs. Stephanie Okereke / Waje’s New Look
Viewing this topic: Criis(m), onatisi(m), BlinkyBling, Ayofaks(f), snapshot, seyiofficial(m), FriendNG, muderkid(m), IamKingz(m), Teemeedlaw(m), Richielol(m), otdollar(m), olatunji390(m), Khd95(m), adelanky(m), Cyanwachinemelu, pweety2711, Bants(m), starlightRR(m), MasViews, Ajakayekoke(m), Ukoguike, Rawlings120(m), MeanChris(m), pablo111(m), Realsman405(m), dammysel(f), Girltee1(f), justmi1, YomzzyDBlogger, timoscholar(m), zinizta, cigbengene(m), waley1231, Goodyness(f), emmirich11, oikenwe, AyobamiSky, horlabowale(m), PierreDeFermath, mcocolok(m), Akeelahtunez(m), Trendy247, alomeda600(m), ErnieUC(m), yahyus02(m), twinskenny(m), verifielive, Kayoski(m), Izzybaba(m), Myself2(m), netzro(m), Esogzy(m), sugerbaby(f), cutieisme(m), akeeen, costal(m), OmoDavido(m), Eugosc1(m), xpressng(m), 4GLite, cnnamoko(m), LordeCalifornia, Prinzyy, BEENUEL, twinkle1(m), SPLENDIDFLOZZY, aysyndrome(m), vicdom(m), mamatayour(f), Eyinimofeoluwa(f), emmyreelzy, Edikraftdeco(m), Sticurious(f), purples25(f), iamKeo(m), Emmyirab(m), Mrwealth933, samdeto(m), kally90(f), hen6kay(m), monteh(m), thorpido(m), HenriFayol(m), loosecanon50(m), uremski(m), Pascalville(m), wane01(m), kmcutez(f), yanuz, igbohausayoruba, smithe113(m), Yinka93(m), natuboi and 183 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14