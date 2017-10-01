Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Deletes CCTV Videos Of Tagbo's Last Night From Instagram. Shares New Pic (3339 Views)

Following several weeks of headlining news on his alleged involvement in the death of his late friend Tagbo, he recently said people that said false things about him or accused him of what he didn’t know of, he sincerely forgives them.



He took to his IG page to share this dope photo of himself.



Nice

Abi bobo no fit kill himself na

If you honestly think this guy doesn't know anything about Tagbos death, then you are mu mu.

He simply used his music popularity and fame to build public emotions whipping compassionate favour and sympathy towards himself and also using his father's connection.

His friends will soon be released and case thrown out when the case is frustrated or Tagbos family settled.



So if you know your parents or family no get money or connection abeg no follow rich man pinkin do big boiz o. 3 Likes 1 Share

...just like the police told him to.

If not for music, someone like you should still be under the tutelage and guidance of your parents because of your inability and refusal to become matured . To make it worse; self-importance, egotism and vanity has continually showed your weaknesses. I hope this will reshape your thoughts and life. All the best! 1 Like

Eni to ku, ni ti e gbe 1 Like





30 billion for the account

And his friends still in custody at Panto. It's really a crime to be poor in this life 1 Like

mtchew

O b O smile for good

Life goes on bro...time to move on

ok 1 Like

Money don exchange hands

Only God knows d truth

Davido na still small piken

who else tinks some of these mods own these blogs ehn

I dunno y I juz Don lyke this Davido guy. Something childish and braggadocious bout his style. Wish u the best though.

Which kain head b this na?

Space booked

Hmmmmmm this life sha



Whatever the mystery, life is indeed for the living.



What's tha business? See ehn, if you have money in this life, the world is yours! Hustle hard to get that moneyWhatever the mystery, life is indeed for the living.What's tha business?

DEVIL IS A LIAR! GOD IS IN CONTROL!!

Nigerians and their low mentality

some one dies and people think another person is responsible for the death

OBO baddest...

DirtyGold:

See ehn, if you have money in this life, the world is yours! Hustle hard to get that money

Whatever the mystery, life is indeed for the living.



What's tha business?

Yeah Yeah

Dem no fit put Evans in prison

Nah u davido dem wan dare??

























30bil no be beans

olorunthobby:

d Omo u set o Omo u set o