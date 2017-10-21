Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State (16698 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Friends and loved ones were present to pay their last respect to Tagbo, whose death has been one of the major case security operatives are working hard to decipher. Here are photos below;







http://edition.soundoro.com/photos-burial-davidos-friend-tagbo-today-anambra-state/ Davido’s friend, Tagbo Ifeatuchukwu Umeike was laid to rest today 20th Oct.2017 at his home town Osumenyi in Nnewi south LGA.Anambra state.Friends and loved ones were present to pay their last respect to Tagbo, whose death has been one of the major case security operatives are working hard to decipher. Here are photos below; 1 Share

http://edition.soundoro.com/photos-burial-davidos-friend-tagbo-today-anambra-state/

lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44

just passing by

i knew davido wont attend after killing him





dont worry him ghost go push all of u wey kill am 11 Likes 1 Share

Whether you like or you no like

after you hear this true talk

if you like e good

CHORUS: Ge ge

if you no like you hang

CHORUS: Ge ge

if you hang you go die

CHORUS: Ge ge

you go die for nothing

CHORUS: Ge ge

you go carry your body go police station

you die e wrongfully

CHORUS: Ge ge, Ge Ge, Ge (Repeat verse) ..Fela 17 Likes 1 Share

GOODBYE if u are to come again select ur frends [b] CAREFULLY [/b 5 Likes 1 Share

farewell 1 Like

And davido no show 1 Like





ebukahandsome:

And davido no show



hmmmm



NaijaCelebrity:

i knew davido wont attend after killing him





dont worry him ghost go push all of u wey kill am he no show oooohmmmm

ebukahandsome:

And davido no show yes he didnt

1 in 4 Nigerians are into occultism, cultism, money ritual and love potion peddling. Everybody wants to use evil means to make money so they can visit Dubai and brag about it in songs and snapchat. If Nigeria does not repent, it will face massive earthquakes like the one which turned haiti, an already impoverish country, into ash and rubble.



Davido is an occult ring leader, he has dedicated followers in Haiti, Brazil, and New Orleans. He killed his friend, but messed up with the timing. He hoped this guy will die a few days later, but it didn't go as planned. Of course nigeria's judicial system is a total joke, verdicts and jurors can be paid off with a few thousand naira.



We are screwed in this country, a 16.0 earthquake or super volcano is needed right now to end this madness once and for all. 7 Likes





May he RIP.



They want Yoruba [Davido] punished for his own carelessness.



These people and their hate for Yorubas sha. The dude is even a flat head.May he RIP.They want Yoruba [Davido] punished for his own carelessness.These people and their hate for Yorubas sha. 9 Likes 1 Share



People should there company wisely

RIP bro It's obvious this nigga ain't from a wealthy home yet he is rolling with the likes of Davido who doesn't give a fucck about fellas like him.People should there company wiselyRIP bro 10 Likes

rest in peace,

Eyah. Where davido na

Davido sef

ebukahandsome:

And davido no show

Maybe for security reasons



Rip boy Maybe for security reasonsRip boy 2 Likes

RIP to him

We will know the truth one day.

Watch the circle of friends you keep. 1 Like



u didn't considered that, you smoked ,took drug , you are high...

what's your gain tell me..



Go and meet your creator, our R. I.P won't grant you access to paradise.

Rest In Peace everything has its own limit.u didn't considered that, you smoked ,took drug , you are high...what's your gain tell me..Go and meet your creator, our R. I.P won't grant you access to paradise.Rest In Peace 6 Likes

Why him go show? So Tagbo village pipu go Kuku kill am join? 4 Likes

RIP man. Am surprised @ 35 he should be advising loosed kids and not engaging himself in liquor game with em. 4 Likes

kn23h:

The dude is even a flat head.



May he RIP.



They want Yoruba [Davido] punished for his own carelessness.



These people and their hate for Yorubas sha.



don't bring in tribalism here if davido is innocent before God, he will be vindicated but if he is guilty, God go punish him and others wey no the truth but no want talk bcus money don change hands.

God is the one to judge here not the police and people like you. don't bring in tribalism here if davido is innocent before God, he will be vindicated but if he is guilty, God go punish him and others wey no the truth but no want talk bcus money don change hands.God is the one to judge here not the police and people like you. 6 Likes

Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.Ecc 12:7



Rip 5 Likes

kn23h:

The dude is even a flat head.



May he RIP.



They want Yoruba [Davido] punished for his own carelessness.



These people and their hate for Yorubas sha.

Your tribalism even in the midst of death cannot take u anywhere..... Your tribalism even in the midst of death cannot take u anywhere..... 4 Likes

LeeMason:

Why him go show? So Tagbo village pipu go Kuku kill am join?



Mrjo:

GOODBYE if u are to come again select ur frends [b] CAREFULLY [/b 'Blame the victim complex '... Even in death. 'Blame the victim complex '... Even in death. 1 Like

I 78% believe Davido had carefully manipulated this young man to his end. 22% in doubt over what truly transpired 4 Likes 1 Share