|Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by choku123: 8:46pm On Oct 20
Davido’s friend, Tagbo Ifeatuchukwu Umeike was laid to rest today 20th Oct.2017 at his home town Osumenyi in Nnewi south LGA.Anambra state.
Friends and loved ones were present to pay their last respect to Tagbo, whose death has been one of the major case security operatives are working hard to decipher. Here are photos below;
http://edition.soundoro.com/photos-burial-davidos-friend-tagbo-today-anambra-state/
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by choku123: 8:46pm On Oct 20
http://edition.soundoro.com/photos-burial-davidos-friend-tagbo-today-anambra-state/
lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by fatimababy95(f): 8:51pm On Oct 20
just passing by
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by NaijaCelebrity: 8:53pm On Oct 20
i knew davido wont attend after killing him
dont worry him ghost go push all of u wey kill am
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by kitaatita: 8:54pm On Oct 20
Whether you like or you no like
after you hear this true talk
if you like e good
CHORUS: Ge ge
if you no like you hang
CHORUS: Ge ge
if you hang you go die
CHORUS: Ge ge
you go die for nothing
CHORUS: Ge ge
you go carry your body go police station
you die e wrongfully
CHORUS: Ge ge, Ge Ge, Ge (Repeat verse) ..Fela
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by Mrjo(m): 8:55pm On Oct 20
GOODBYE if u are to come again select ur frends[b]CAREFULLY[/b
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by Ifeanyi4491(m): 9:04pm On Oct 20
farewell
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by ebukahandsome(m): 9:08pm On Oct 20
And davido no show
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by kidap: 9:13pm On Oct 20
he no show oooo
ebukahandsome:
hmmmm
NaijaCelebrity:
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by kobo123: 9:49pm On Oct 20
yes he didnt
ebukahandsome:
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by mizmyzaz: 9:52pm On Oct 20
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by rentAcock(m): 10:24pm On Oct 20
1 in 4 Nigerians are into occultism, cultism, money ritual and love potion peddling. Everybody wants to use evil means to make money so they can visit Dubai and brag about it in songs and snapchat. If Nigeria does not repent, it will face massive earthquakes like the one which turned haiti, an already impoverish country, into ash and rubble.
Davido is an occult ring leader, he has dedicated followers in Haiti, Brazil, and New Orleans. He killed his friend, but messed up with the timing. He hoped this guy will die a few days later, but it didn't go as planned. Of course nigeria's judicial system is a total joke, verdicts and jurors can be paid off with a few thousand naira.
We are screwed in this country, a 16.0 earthquake or super volcano is needed right now to end this madness once and for all.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by kn23h(m): 10:24pm On Oct 20
The dude is even a flat head.
May he RIP.
They want Yoruba [Davido] punished for his own carelessness.
These people and their hate for Yorubas sha.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by ProfEinstein: 10:24pm On Oct 20
It's obvious this nigga ain't from a wealthy home yet he is rolling with the likes of Davido who doesn't give a fucck about fellas like him.
People should there company wisely
RIP bro
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by coolestchris(m): 10:25pm On Oct 20
rest in peace,
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by Slayer2: 10:25pm On Oct 20
Eyah. Where davido na
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by Ositajustice01: 10:25pm On Oct 20
Davido sef
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by Ugoeze2016: 10:25pm On Oct 20
ebukahandsome:
Maybe for security reasons
Rip boy
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by lavenjcrown: 10:26pm On Oct 20
RIP to him
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by owomida1: 10:26pm On Oct 20
We will know the truth one day.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by Triniti(m): 10:26pm On Oct 20
Watch the circle of friends you keep.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by FortifiedCity: 10:27pm On Oct 20
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by Infajay(m): 10:27pm On Oct 20
everything has its own limit.
u didn't considered that, you smoked ,took drug , you are high...
what's your gain tell me..
Go and meet your creator, our R. I.P won't grant you access to paradise.
Rest In Peace
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by LeeMason: 10:27pm On Oct 20
Why him go show? So Tagbo village pipu go Kuku kill am join?
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by VellyG(m): 10:27pm On Oct 20
RIP man. Am surprised @ 35 he should be advising loosed kids and not engaging himself in liquor game with em.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by countryfive: 10:29pm On Oct 20
kn23h:
don't bring in tribalism here if davido is innocent before God, he will be vindicated but if he is guilty, God go punish him and others wey no the truth but no want talk bcus money don change hands.
God is the one to judge here not the police and people like you.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by watchwoman(f): 10:29pm On Oct 20
Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.Ecc 12:7
Rip
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by cashlurd(m): 10:29pm On Oct 20
kn23h:
Your tribalism even in the midst of death cannot take u anywhere.....
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by hilroy: 10:29pm On Oct 20
LeeMason:
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by eezeribe(m): 10:29pm On Oct 20
Mrjo:'Blame the victim complex '... Even in death.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by givan(m): 10:30pm On Oct 20
I 78% believe Davido had carefully manipulated this young man to his end. 22% in doubt over what truly transpired
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Tagbo Umeike In Anambra State by nothernstar: 10:31pm On Oct 20
kn23h:you reason from your anus. Bigot. When will you change.
