₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,315 members, 3,859,434 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 08:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady (2472 Views)
|"I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Priscy01: 3:19am
This is savagery of the highest order!!! So because a neighbour of this lady refused to pay his electrical bill but always puts on his generator every time, she decided to play a fast one on him!
According to her, she poured salt inside the fuel tank of his generator , unknown to the gentleman, upon returning from work, he decided to put on his generator but had a mechanical fault instead.
His generator broke down and so, both the man and his evil neighbour will be left in darkness leaving the latter justified.
She shared on Twitter;
News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/just-poured-salt-inside-my-neighbours.html
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Evaberry(f): 3:26am
she's wicked evil and vindictive
I pity her husband because he's going to have a demonic and satanic bride
she's even ugly sef, I'm sure she's just mad that the man has not made a single move on her.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Afonjatribeguy: 3:27am
Some Girls are heartless, Jealousy, Beast in human form
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Priscy01: 3:34am
Evaberry:
Lalasticlala Dominique Mynd44
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by bigtt76(f): 3:38am
Her face rikes of evil
Priscy01:
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Drinokrane: 3:38am
Some ladies and evil be like 5 and 6
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Sijo01(f): 3:41am
She want to trend abi............ Her picture will trend till her neighbor session it.
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by CEEcey(f): 3:41am
PURE WICKEDNESS!!!
So, because dude refused to pay nepa bill u decided 2 go extreme by destroying his property?
Na ur type fit poison their husband just to make a statement
The only one in darkness is you!!
Darkness of the mind
Bitterness
Jealous
Evil thought
Lady u seriously need help asap!!!
6 Likes
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by ipobarecriminals: 3:54am
people like her can poison person food/take ur name go village. cos of jealousy. Mercy Lord
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Sexy20: 4:26am
Hai. Fear women.
How often do u see glow light sef from nepa? Bad belle. You sure say na just light be the only issue abi im no de look ur over bleached face.
If you had asked him to extend some light to you, am sure he will never say no.
Guys HARDLY EVER reject a request from a lady.
"Sweet girl", oya coman choose between 2 and 4; which one you be?...
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by PHC1stBorn(m): 4:45am
People like her abound every places in Portharcourt. During those days I was still staying off campus in Alakahia after my NYSC in 2010, I knew someone always place nail under one of the tyre of my car that each time I go to work in d morning I must have d tyre vulcanized, this continued for some times until I laid a trap and caught d person. Lol and behold, it was one of my neighbour then- a lady!, immediately I accosted her, she almost blank out as she couldn't just explain her motives for doing that....Trust me, she paid for the four tyres with her pucci for 2months till I relocated to my permanent base
2 Likes
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by alfred007(m): 4:50am
the heart of man (woman) is EVIL
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Fxmanager(m): 5:03am
Early signs of witchcraft.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Imarnuel04(m): 5:14am
That is willful destruction of someone's property. "The engine hv knork". She can't even spell
someone needs to slap some sense into that big head
2 Likes
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by madridguy(m): 5:18am
Some ladies are just devil.
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by madridguy(m): 5:19am
Bros you get mind, you mean you still have the boldness to www her server?
PHC1stBorn:
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by XD3G: 5:31am
Someone else will pour sand in her garri soon
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by shinarlaura(f): 5:49am
PHC1stBorn:
Chaiii. I give up on u. LOL
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by rifasenate11(m): 6:08am
OMG! this is real... tell me, how do one becomes a witch if not by this act??, this is what envy can do.. people automatically just become your enemy whenever you are better than them,most especially those that knew when you are down . that's why when some people make it. they leave everyone they used to know behind and relocate. envy is real, jealousy is also real.. people just kill you because you used to be with them,now,you are better.
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by PointZerom: 6:12am
The man is more wicked than the lady so he was well served.
1 Like
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by PointZerom: 6:16am
rifasenate11:
Why won't the man pay for his electrical bills but would rather fueled his Generator. Good for him.
If a wicked man die na a wicked man go berry am.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by LifeofAirforce(m): 6:24am
Marry this evil woman at your own risk
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by mdokaba1(m): 6:29am
As much as i condemn her action but just to add that:
Those calling the lady out, have probably never stayed with annoying and non-corporating neighbours who exempt themselves from every development driven moves in the compound.
In fact I am presently battling with one.
They can be so annoying and you out of frustration would want to device any means to injure their inflated egos.
A beg leave the woman jhor, I guess that was her last resort after so many unfruitful dialogue with the nebor.
If e pain nam , make him pack comot for the compound.
Nonsense man
5 Likes
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Partnerbiz: 6:46am
savage
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by ybalogs(m): 7:10am
Very foolish lady . She will definitely trend till her future husband sees this and divorce her from the Present. People are heartless sha.
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by ybalogs(m): 7:12am
mdokaba1:You've got a point but pouring salt in his Generator is definitely not the way to go. They could enforce he doesn't use his generator until he pays all his dues.
1 Like
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by Uyi168(m): 7:23am
Many of these stories are not true!
1 Like
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by mdokaba1(m): 7:30am
ybalogs:
Yes! She was extreme in her actions and that's why I first condemned her action before typing further.
Talking about enforcing or slamming a "No Gen Order" on him, don't you think if she had the power to slam such order she would have gone to such extreme?
Bros! Some nebors are bossy, annoying and impossible no matter how hard you try to sue for peace.
I really can relate with such.
1 Like
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by 9japrof(m): 7:49am
There is no justification whatsoever for doing wrong. Buh trust humans when caught in the act can never acknowledged their wrong and accept responsibility for their actions.
If am the co-tenant, I would get her arrested and she must get me a new generating set
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by modelmike7(m): 7:51am
wickedness
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by ekems2017(f): 7:51am
Wickedness in high places.
|Re: "I Poured Salt Inside My Neighbour’s Generator, He Will No Pay Nepa Bill" - Lady by jendhorlee(m): 7:52am
i once went to switch our neighbor's generator off one afternoon like that..the sound didn't allow me to sleep..
.
Distance Relation And What To Talk About / Please Im Confused / CO-SHARE YOUR NANNY, SAVE HUGE ON CHILDCARE.
Viewing this topic: onebody(m), Dammyllionaire(m), Moreoffaith(m), BanevsJoker(m), phelmzzy(m), Teyritgo, yebo, Jsegskenny, jairusben(m), Jabioro, oshe11(m), Dannieln1(m), 01mcfadden(m), Aldebaran(m), zara24(f), matrix600(m), judette(f), charleff512(m), Tobyjagz, Judithume(f), iamrosheed, Papichulo8888(m), TOPMAN4LIFE, dejonathan(m), tomietush(m), NaijaMutant(f), michaeadi(m), dgr8truth(m), Ojemedad, anochuko01(m), takenadoh, know, drizzit(m), millik(f), michelle5683(f), orhiomwon(m), EMMAG4E14, abuibraheem, Truckpusher(m), oweniwe(m), sunnysunny69(m), Letoma(m), edeXede, AlhajiAbdul, Ibrahimndg57(m), Olatara(f), Marcofranz(m), wisedrugz, dratine, fortune5351(m), Tobilexy, einsteine(m), joshprime(m), theblessings, Israel13(m), Edowonyi(m), HenryThegreat1(m), isotopy(m), porshuch, lenghtinny(m), Pasi, LOC1(m), manneger2, abeykohasa0524, Lotel, legitimatefrank1(m), chaliebee(m), mfm04622, phunkies9(m), neoclassical, Bayejuyo(m), AgentGoat, Smony, karkel(m), tomiwa20(m), puntmaniac, gratiaeo(m), Reyus, ozuru(m), hillys, BlueLORD, finofaya, sogud, mrsPT, bobowaja(m), BJ0SE(m), fidelis911, Miracle4Sure, kenechi072, Virusmayor, ibemeekene, Osama10(m), Emerald22(f), herdeythoun(f), thorrvik55, Klansman11(m), Melvess(m), dat9jaguy(m), Cuntslayer, Elyxir, Youngzedd(m), Princeoflimpopo(m), Hassan080196(m), Northmall(m), Omotofineo(f), Ubty, Sulukag, sholaypompon(m), apeleone(f), TheSage1, clemzy05, Excellent89, bife, ABbless(m), JuicyStar, Darkseid(m), phlamingboy(m), azarenka(f), abiodunbest(m), Aristotle96(m), frank317, einsteino(m), flyuche(m), simols(m), Afobear, sharatech, justjeff, JeffreyJamez(m), Ditala(m), emmanude, yohanpaul, temmypotter(m), Theflint1(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), chronique(m), Naijaepic, alienvirus, Odma, ogagam(m), SAMBARRY, MrLatin1, Abrahamperkins22, joganut(m), jidxin(m), aril, Igyeseh(m), tunazi(m), Cachez(m), BRIGHTTAZ, SilverG33k, Mynd44, iWise(m), batxano, KemjikaEme, echelons(m), Melchizedek1(m), imoh81(m), mazumathe1st(m), laughterboi(m), Omoobatogud(m), mahakurci010(m), ehinja, Phi001(m), sKeetz(m), chidichuddo, iKnowevents(m), Joyekpen, biteck(m), pearlst(m), passwelle, Underboss, Tloc(m), divinesaint, jey4all(m), Abiri22, Lizzydet(f) and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22