According to her, she poured salt inside the fuel tank of his generator , unknown to the gentleman, upon returning from work, he decided to put on his generator but had a mechanical fault instead.



His generator broke down and so, both the man and his evil neighbour will be left in darkness leaving the latter justified.



She shared on Twitter;



she's wicked evil and vindictive





I pity her husband because he's going to have a demonic and satanic bride





she's even ugly sef, I'm sure she's just mad that the man has not made a single move on her. 5 Likes 1 Share

Some Girls are heartless, Jealousy, Beast in human form

she's wicked evil and vindictive





I pity her husband because he's going to have a demonic and satanic bride



Lalasticlala Dominique Mynd44









Her face rikes of evil

Some ladies and evil be like 5 and 6

She want to trend abi............ Her picture will trend till her neighbor session it.

PURE WICKEDNESS!!!





So, because dude refused to pay nepa bill u decided 2 go extreme by destroying his property?



Na ur type fit poison their husband just to make a statement



The only one in darkness is you!!

Darkness of the mind

Bitterness

Jealous

Evil thought







Lady u seriously need help asap!!! 6 Likes

people like her can poison person food/take ur name go village. cos of jealousy. Mercy Lord people like her can poison person food/take ur name go village. cos of jealousy. Mercy Lord 4 Likes 1 Share

Hai. Fear women.

How often do u see glow light sef from nepa? Bad belle. You sure say na just light be the only issue abi im no de look ur over bleached face.



If you had asked him to extend some light to you, am sure he will never say no.

Guys HARDLY EVER reject a request from a lady.



"Sweet girl", oya coman choose between 2 and 4; which one you be?...

People like her abound every places in Portharcourt. During those days I was still staying off campus in Alakahia after my NYSC in 2010, I knew someone always place nail under one of the tyre of my car that each time I go to work in d morning I must have d tyre vulcanized, this continued for some times until I laid a trap and caught d person. Lol and behold, it was one of my neighbour then- a lady!, immediately I accosted her, she almost blank out as she couldn't just explain her motives for doing that....Trust me, she paid for the four tyres with her pucci for 2months till I relocated to my permanent base 2 Likes

the heart of man (woman) is EVIL

Early signs of witchcraft. 2 Likes

That is willful destruction of someone's property. "The engine hv knork". She can't even spell

someone needs to slap some sense into that big head 2 Likes

Some ladies are just devil.





People like her abound every places in Portharcourt. During those days I was still staying off campus in Alakahia after my NYSC in 2010, I knew someone always place nail under one of the tyre of my car that each time I go to work in d morning I must have d tyre vulcanized, this continued for some times until I laid a trap and caught d person. Lol and behold, it was one of my neighbour then- a lady!, immediately I accosted her, she almost blank out as she couldn't just explain her motives for doing that....Trust me, she paid for the four tyres with her pucci for 2months till I relocated to my permanent base Bros you get mind, you mean you still have the boldness to www her server?

Someone else will pour sand in her garri soon

People like her abound every places in Portharcourt. During those days I was still staying off campus in Alakahia after my NYSC in 2010, I knew someone always place nail under one of the tyre of my car that each time I go to work in d morning I must have d tyre vulcanized, this continued for some times until I laid a trap and caught d person. Lol and behold, it was one of my neighbour then- a lady!, immediately I accosted her, she almost blank out as she couldn't just explain her motives for doing that....Trust me, she paid for the four tyres with her pucci for 2months till I relocated to my permanent base

Chaiii. I give up on u. LOL Chaiii. I give up on u. LOL

OMG! this is real... tell me, how do one becomes a witch if not by this act??, this is what envy can do.. people automatically just become your enemy whenever you are better than them,most especially those that knew when you are down . that's why when some people make it. they leave everyone they used to know behind and relocate. envy is real, jealousy is also real.. people just kill you because you used to be with them,now,you are better.

The man is more wicked than the lady so he was well served. 1 Like

this is what greed can do.. people automatically just become your enemy whenever you are better than them,most especially those that knew when you are down . that's why when some people make it. they leave everyone they used to know behind and relocate. envy is real, jealousy is also real..

Why won't the man pay for his electrical bills but would rather fueled his Generator. Good for him.



If a wicked man die na a wicked man go berry am. Why won't the man pay for his electrical bills but would rather fueled his Generator. Good for him.If a wicked man die na a wicked man go berry am. 2 Likes

Marry this evil woman at your own risk

As much as i condemn her action but just to add that:



Those calling the lady out, have probably never stayed with annoying and non-corporating neighbours who exempt themselves from every development driven moves in the compound.



In fact I am presently battling with one.



They can be so annoying and you out of frustration would want to device any means to injure their inflated egos.



A beg leave the woman jhor, I guess that was her last resort after so many unfruitful dialogue with the nebor.



If e pain nam , make him pack comot for the compound.



Nonsense man 5 Likes

savage

Very foolish lady . She will definitely trend till her future husband sees this and divorce her from the Present. People are heartless sha.

As much as i condemn her action but just to add that:



Those calling the lady out, have probably never stayed with annoying and non-corporating neighbours who exempt themselves from every development driven moves in the compound.



In fact I am presently battling with one.



They can be so annoying and you out of frustration would want to device any means to injure their inflated egos.



A beg leave the woman jhor, I guess that was her last resort after so many unfruitful dialogue with the nebor.



If e pain nam , make him pack comot for the compound.



Nonsense man You've got a point but pouring salt in his Generator is definitely not the way to go. They could enforce he doesn't use his generator until he pays all his dues. You've got a point but pouring salt in his Generator is definitely not the way to go. They could enforce he doesn't use his generator until he pays all his dues. 1 Like

Many of these stories are not true! 1 Like

You've got a point but pouring salt in his Generator is definitely not the way to go. They could enforce he doesn't use his generator until he pays all his dues.



Yes! She was extreme in her actions and that's why I first condemned her action before typing further.



Talking about enforcing or slamming a "No Gen Order" on him, don't you think if she had the power to slam such order she would have gone to such extreme?



Bros! Some nebors are bossy, annoying and impossible no matter how hard you try to sue for peace.



I really can relate with such. Yes! She was extreme in her actions and that's why I first condemned her action before typing further.Talking about enforcing or slamming a "No Gen Order" on him, don't you think if she had the power to slam such order she would have gone to such extreme?Bros! Some nebors are bossy, annoying and impossible no matter how hard you try to sue for peace.I really can relate with such. 1 Like

There is no justification whatsoever for doing wrong. Buh trust humans when caught in the act can never acknowledged their wrong and accept responsibility for their actions.



If am the co-tenant, I would get her arrested and she must get me a new generating set

wickedness

Wickedness in high places.