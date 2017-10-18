₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by RationalTV: 6:17am
Apostle Mike Wealth is the General Overseer, of the Port Harcourt-based Pillar of solution power Ministry. The clergy who is popularly referred to as the Seer by his members, is held in high esteem by them because most of his prophesies always come to pass..
Source: >>http://AfricanWinBig.22web.org/2017/10/18/rationaltv-tension-there-will-be-crisis-and-many-student-will-be-killed-at-rivers-state-apostle-mike-wealth/
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by modelmike7(m): 6:18am
We reject it in Jesus name.
33 Likes
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by chynie: 6:22am
Eeeehhhhh
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by psalmson001: 6:44am
So now that you have seen it, how can it be averted?
All these prophets sef wey deir prophecies na one-way traffic.........always seeing bad news with no solution.
I dont think God will eva give a vision without a solution.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by zionmade1: 7:01am
He may not be a student but the day it will happen the assailants will think he is a student and make him one of the number of those who will die (that is if he doesnt end up being the only one)
Prophets of doom
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by An2elect2: 7:16am
When a prophet speaks in the name of the Lord and the thing does not happen or come true, that is the thing which the Lord has not spoken. The prophet has spoken it presumptuously; you shall not be afraid of him. Deuteronomy 18:22
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by Florblu(f): 7:17am
When will all this prophets see Boom in Nigeria economy?
Negativity everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by bedspread: 8:59am
"NO PRAYERS CAN STOP IT" - I CONFIDENTLY DISAGREE WITH THE PROPHET ON THIS..... let someone show him 2chronicles 7:13-14..
There is Nothing PRAYER cannot do....
"IF THERE IS A MAN TO PRAY..
THERE IS A GOD TO ANSWER"
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by NairalandSARS: 9:25am
The prophecy is unfalsifiable. He should have given a timeline or date.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by maberry(m): 10:54am
Hmmm
Who be this one again?
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:55am
Look at his face... No, just look at his face!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by toluxa1(m): 10:55am
Diagnosis without Treatment is not a typical way God operates.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by tanrina: 10:55am
Let pray priest
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:55am
See his kpomo mouth
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by lathrowinger: 10:56am
U better tells what's your arrangement are all about... lol. Pastorfucking
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by Youngsage: 10:56am
I feel like slapping him.
If I slap that his leopard lips, he will change his name to Mike Lienus Poverty.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by temmypotter(m): 10:56am
his surname is wealth?
I'm guessing that's his baptismal name?
why would anyone take his outbursts serious?
****
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by talk2saintify(m): 10:56am
modelmike7:
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by merryossai(m): 10:56am
@
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by dtruth50(m): 10:56am
chai
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by Hasheem1hash(m): 10:57am
Only for the gullible..I'm to big to fall for this!
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by solochris(m): 10:58am
ndi amuma ugha
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by positivelord: 10:58am
This is not a prophesy..everybody living in PH know Ndele community is already in a communal crisis that have claimed lives and properties..the chances of reprisal attack is almost 90%.. so where is the prophesy??
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by merryossai(m): 10:59am
Nigeria is already a nation doom, enough of this prophecy of doom, we did embrace prophets that proffer solutions.
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by Emu4life(m): 10:59am
illiterate
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by sKeetz(m): 10:59am
psalmson001:.
toluxa1:
If he prophesied and it does not come to pass... You people will be the first to castigate him and call him a false prophet... So deal with it
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by Pierohandsome: 10:59am
Lol
Prayer cannot stop it. I laugh. I never liked this guy for once. I live few meters away frm his church bt i dnt really like his way of . He doesnt look real to me
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by Slidoo(m): 11:01am
Y Prayer can't stop it?? if u are truly an apostle u should knw dat there is nothing prayer can't do... So no de talk like unbeliever...
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by davodyguy: 11:02am
They will never see visions of blessings, Only negatives all the time
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by HugeDan(m): 11:02am
see his weed lips
|Re: Apostle Mike Wealth: "Many Students Will Die In Rivers, House Will Be On Fire" by yeyerolling: 11:02am
crystal clear like the biblical mene mene ....... all these idoits shud go and sleep, instead make dem dey see sure odds like crystal palace , watford win or spurs apeol draw amek boys hammer mtcheeew
