Apostle Mike Wealth is the General Overseer, of the Port Harcourt-based Pillar of solution power Ministry. The clergy who is popularly referred to as the Seer by his members, is held in high esteem by them because most of his prophesies always come to pass.

On wednesday 18th October 2017 as at 4:50 a.m during one of his recent 3 days program At the city of Port harcourt. He had a critical revelation concerning Rivers state. Apostle Mike Wealth who recently changed his name from what his members normally calls him ''De Seer'' to ''E day work'' said God reviewed to him a great chaos that is going to occur in Rivers state which will concern students mostly. He said many students will die''.

The prophet also said that God showed him a building that will be set on fire. He said hundred people will die inside this building. ''Our prayer can not stop it. All we have to do is to pray that our family members will not be involve. He also said ''They will kill alot of children inside schools in rivers state''

He further said, their will also be a great crisis that will revolve all over the state. At first two communities will start this crisis before it will spread to others. Many people will be killed, He mentioned Elele and Ndele as the major starting point of this dangerous crisis.

Bellow is the audio file

http://africanwinbig.22web.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Crisis.mp3 .

Source: >> Source: >> http://AfricanWinBig.22web.org/2017/10/18/rationaltv-tension-there-will-be-crisis-and-many-student-will-be-killed-at-rivers-state-apostle-mike-wealth/

We reject it in Jesus name.



So now that you have seen it, how can it be averted?



All these prophets sef wey deir prophecies na one-way traffic.........always seeing bad news with no solution.



I dont think God will eva give a vision without a solution. 5 Likes 1 Share

He may not be a student but the day it will happen the assailants will think he is a student and make him one of the number of those who will die (that is if he doesnt end up being the only one)





Prophets of doom 3 Likes

When a prophet speaks in the name of the Lord and the thing does not happen or come true, that is the thing which the Lord has not spoken. The prophet has spoken it presumptuously; you shall not be afraid of him. Deuteronomy 18:22 3 Likes

When will all this prophets see Boom in Nigeria economy?

Negativity everywhere 2 Likes

"NO PRAYERS CAN STOP IT" - I CONFIDENTLY DISAGREE WITH THE PROPHET ON THIS..... let someone show him 2chronicles 7:13-14..



There is Nothing PRAYER cannot do....

"IF THERE IS A MAN TO PRAY..

THERE IS A GOD TO ANSWER" 15 Likes 1 Share

The prophecy is unfalsifiable. He should have given a timeline or date. 1 Like

Who be this one again?

Look at his face... No, just look at his face!!! 4 Likes

Diagnosis without Treatment is not a typical way God operates. 1 Like

Let pray priest

See his kpomo mouth 1 Like

U better tells what's your arrangement are all about... lol. Pastorfucking

I feel like slapping him.



If I slap that his leopard lips, he will change his name to Mike Lienus Poverty. 1 Like

his surname is wealth?



I'm guessing that's his baptismal name?



why would anyone take his outbursts serious?



modelmike7:

We reject it in Jesus name.

@

Only for the gullible..I'm to big to fall for this! 1 Like

ndi amuma ugha

This is not a prophesy..everybody living in PH know Ndele community is already in a communal crisis that have claimed lives and properties..the chances of reprisal attack is almost 90%.. so where is the prophesy??

Nigeria is already a nation doom, enough of this prophecy of doom, we did embrace prophets that proffer solutions.

psalmson001:

So now that you have seen it, how can it be averted?



All these prophets sef wey deir prophecies na one-way traffic.........always seeing bad news with no solution.



I dont think God will eva give a vision without a solution.

Diagnosis without Treatment is not a typical way God operates.

If he prophesied and it does not come to pass... You people will be the first to castigate him and call him a false prophet... So deal with it

Prayer cannot stop it. I laugh. I never liked this guy for once. I live few meters away frm his church bt i dnt really like his way of . He doesnt look real to me

Y Prayer can't stop it?? if u are truly an apostle u should knw dat there is nothing prayer can't do... So no de talk like unbeliever...

They will never see visions of blessings, Only negatives all the time

see his weed lips