DMW music act, Dammy Krane has been flaunting goodies from his recent shopping spree on gram calling it Life updates.



Ever since his release from detention, the singer has developed a new habit of splurging on designers and showing it off on social media.



See some below...



Oya nice one

Lia Mohammed cousin.. I pray this guy make heaven 2 Likes



It's a pity that this boy didn't have sense 9 Likes 5 Shares

so far u paid in cash.. no yawa..small time now u will start saying ur house help used d wrong ATM code on ur card. 1 Like 1 Share

Seen.

Ex cConvixt 1 Like 2 Shares

do make sure he pays cash

Thief!

The next kakanfo of Yoruba land after Adams 2 Likes

Dammy krane nr wor get sense abi??

Where is this f*ck? I know I still have one left to give, and I left it somewhere here... Should be around here somewhere..



Oh, here you are... 3 Likes

see this guy trying hard to convince Nigerians his card issues was not due to his broke account...



you better live ur life and not try to impress others before u grow broke...





guys wey carry no dey flaunt am....#pis 5 Likes 1 Share

Damilare, o tun ti bere 2 Likes

Ok

no Gucci?

With whose cards? 1 Like

NigerDeltan:

Thief!

He thief your asset? He thief your asset? 1 Like

this was here yesterday

with what did he paid for the transaction hope is cash ooh. make we no hear another story with what did he paid for the transactionhope is cash ooh. make we no hear another story

WOBBISH

Is your life, live it as it please you....

She asked "What do I do for a living?

Then I replied, "I analyze and invest in highly risky business opportunities that has the possibilities of high returns, I deal with international investment of over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, analyzing and investing in business opportunities across England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France etc."

She was excited but she neva knew I was talking about Bet9ja... 4 Likes

Hmmm

Mad boy Mad boyMad boy

Poor boy

This guy lacks decorum...







Wizkid is still the greatest





Broke ass guy trying so hard to prove he has what he does not have



Lubbish How is this news?Broke ass guy trying so hard to prove he has what he does not have