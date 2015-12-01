₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,432 members, 3,859,885 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 11:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) (6611 Views)
|Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by TunezMedia: 7:09am
The former Hypertek singer must feel like he spent a lifetime in detention as he has been busy lavishing wealth just to get up to date.
DMW music act, Dammy Krane has been flaunting goodies from his recent shopping spree on gram calling it Life updates.
Ever since his release from detention, the singer has developed a new habit of splurging on designers and showing it off on social media.
See some below...
www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/dammy-krane-splurge-on-designers-to.html
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 7:11am
Oya nice one
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Infajay(m): 7:18am
Lia Mohammed cousin.. I pray this guy make heaven
2 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 7:49am
It's a pity that this boy didn't have sense
9 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by NicoBaba(m): 7:58am
so far u paid in cash.. no yawa..small time now u will start saying ur house help used d wrong ATM code on ur card.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by braine: 11:02am
Seen.
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 11:03am
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Mkolde: 11:03am
Ex cConvixt
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by chuckskaycee: 11:03am
do make sure he pays cash
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 11:03am
Thief!
The next kakanfo of Yoruba land after Adams
2 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 11:03am
Dammy krane nr wor get sense abi??
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 11:04am
Where is this f*ck? I know I still have one left to give, and I left it somewhere here... Should be around here somewhere..
Oh, here you are...
3 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 11:04am
see this guy trying hard to convince Nigerians his card issues was not due to his broke account...
you better live ur life and not try to impress others before u grow broke...
guys wey carry no dey flaunt am....#pis
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by tolanibae(f): 11:04am
Damilare, o tun ti bere
2 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by funnynation(m): 11:04am
Ok
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by davodyguy: 11:04am
no Gucci?
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by ChristyB(f): 11:05am
With whose cards?
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by davodyguy: 11:05am
NigerDeltan:
He thief your asset?
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Benjom(m): 11:05am
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by DanielsParker: 11:05am
this was here yesterday
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by mmmustapha(m): 11:06am
with what did he paid for the transaction hope is cash ooh. make we no hear another story
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by marvin902(m): 11:07am
WOBBISH
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Nathan2016: 11:07am
Is your life, live it as it please you....
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by valdes00(m): 11:07am
She asked "What do I do for a living?
Then I replied, "I analyze and invest in highly risky business opportunities that has the possibilities of high returns, I deal with international investment of over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, analyzing and investing in business opportunities across England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France etc."
She was excited but she neva knew I was talking about Bet9ja...
4 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by gaeul(f): 11:08am
Hmmm
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Simon0147(m): 11:08am
Mad boy Mad boy
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:09am
Poor boy
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Wiseoldman: 11:09am
This guy lacks decorum...
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Artisannaija: 11:09am
Baba oooo
If only we all could subscribe to Biogas, it is an affordable and clean energy and most importantly it is non explosive.
just watch a documentary on a family using it here in Lagos..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ8BhwFK3fE
Do you know you can produce the Biogas in your backyard?
http://jobaye.blogspot.com.ng/2015/12/how-to-construct-biogas-plant.html
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Piiko(m): 11:11am
Wizkid is still the greatest
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 11:14am
How is this news?
Broke ass guy trying so hard to prove he has what he does not have
Lubbish
|Re: Dammy Krane Goes On Shopping Spree To Update His Life (Photos) by ellahzy(f): 11:15am
he will soon update his prison duration
Tiwa Savage In A Twitter Rage: Totally Uncalled For? / Video - Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo And Majid Michel Dancing To 'oga At The Top' / Tiwa Savage's Outfit To Dionne Warwick Sister Sledge Concert
Viewing this topic: maamisco(f), vickyakins, rsalami(f), paragon40(m), kings09(m), osayuwamwen(m), hillsway(m), DONSMITH123(m), nerodenero, NOBODYY, radiokilla(m), aprilwise(m), origima, Wtfff, EstherTemi2017, BarexB, Harryeme(m), hardeymorlar(m), motheex, twinsluv, jamrid(m), drdeola001, jakesjohnson(m), saintbiddy(m), iamfortunate, yjames, Chukkyboi, nicebaba, jamal230, hollamanng(m), jagaban12, Slymonster(m), Ladyjumong(f), EzeeYFB(m), luvlymabel and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21