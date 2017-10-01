₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,616 members, 3,860,651 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 06:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS (9925 Views)
|Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by dainformant(m): 10:26am
Commuters and road users were stranded yesterday following a serious traffic gridlock after a portion of the Calabar/Ikom highway caved in at Iwuru, Biase LGA of Cross River state, cutting the road completely into two. A bus which was filled with passengers traveling - fell into to the sinkhole. The number of casualties is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
Traffic was brought to a standstill after the incident as motorists devised alternative routes.
According to reports, the highway has remained a nightmare for motorists and commuters for years now, as they spend over five to six hours driving to Ikom from Calabar, instead of two or three hours due to bad road.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/calabar-ikom-highway-bus-falls-into-sinkhole.html
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by PEPPERified: 10:30am
This one is strong.
Eleyi gidi gan.
Let's just blame buhari...
2 Likes
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by ThinkWISELY(m): 10:33am
bad
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by PapaBrowne(m): 10:36am
All I can say is Fashola is a failure.
If you see what Benin Abuja road currently looks like, you would pity for Nigerians.
And et this government approved the highest of Budget for ministry of works.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by yungbillionaire(m): 10:53am
sometimes na to hold our leaders do dem like this..na em dey hungry me
20 Likes
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by smithsydny(m): 10:55am
Mary mother of the holy son..
Wch kind wahala be the these... No survival
2 Likes
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by VoltageDivida(m): 10:56am
... and some ministers are somewhere claiming 'Mr. Railway' wen d major roads in their regions are death traps.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by dainformant(m): 4:02pm
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by donblade85555(m): 5:29pm
One day they will die because of overload
.. how many people go dae one small bus...they are lucky no one died...it would have been a different story
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by deepwater(f): 5:29pm
I just pity them, imagine they were on high speed and this thing happened? the driver will be so confused, he might think he is drunk just to see the road open up.
Road constructors should ensure to make proper drainage both surface and subsurface, to avoid under ground erosion, nature can not be cheated, water must surely finds its way. I f you must build on a water path, please create a new path for it, lest it crosses its old pathway and take some earth with it, poco a poco, erosion happens and the earth gives way once the foundation is weak
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by masada: 5:29pm
waoh
no value for human life in dis part of our world
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by djemillionia: 5:29pm
RIP to death
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by lovingyouhun: 5:29pm
What a country
4 Likes
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by aku626(m): 5:29pm
signs of the times
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by oka4ugoo: 5:30pm
This country is just a waste.
Personal I think they should a ban in giving birth in this country until the our generation gets things right for future generation. We can just bring innocent babies to come and follow experience this bull poo called Nigeria.
In fact may thunder fire all the corrupt politicians in this country both dead and alive. Nonsense.
5 Likes
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by Factfinder1(f): 5:30pm
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by mayorkyzo: 5:30pm
As basic a necessity as road,nigeria government can't provide good ones..
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by MhizzAJ(f): 5:30pm
Terrible!!!
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by HsLBroker(m): 5:30pm
yungbillionaire:
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by 9japrof(m): 5:30pm
And we say we have leaders in this country, 2019 idiots would come out en masse to vote in crooks.
We deserve what we get, these useless leaders would divide the masses along religious, ethnic and tribal lines while in the centre, they unite and share the money, attend ceremonies together and sometimes make noise in the public like they are enemies(eg wike and ameachi) to make the supporters believe he enimity is there.
Lemme give you an example, if one million youths from every state plus the capital congregate in Abuja for a week, that's a figure of 37 million block the roads leading to Aso Rock demanding a complete restructuring of the country to make the it profitable, I bet you, Buhari and the national assembly must bow to pressure, but would never happen because of the sentimentalism, and tribalism in us.
If any group rise up to make any demonstration against the president even on national issues(eg his health grounds) some stupid northern mofos would jump on his defence. Some of them here say instead power would leave north, they are willing to vote him for the second time, and these are individuals hunger keeps ravaging day in day out.
This country would never get better under this current status quo, anybody telling you otherwise is lieing to your face
2 Likes
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by omoadeleye(m): 5:30pm
Kobe steel product
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by ncine: 5:31pm
Oh my! But doesnt look like a passenger bus
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by djemillionia: 5:31pm
9japrof:whats funny ?
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by EndtimeJudge(m): 5:31pm
RIP dead souls.
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by aldexrio(m): 5:31pm
repair road no! repair road no!!
Una don' see.
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by cutefergiee(m): 5:31pm
its zerious ooooooo
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by Ademat7(m): 5:31pm
i sabi this road wella,u need to see how drivers do fast and furious not minding the state of the road
Government is a joke in this nation
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by ignis(f): 5:32pm
Buhari oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo...
Buhari hope you are seeing this.......
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by HsLBroker(m): 5:32pm
Thank God this didn't happen in the night
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by priscaoge(f): 5:33pm
|Re: Passenger Bus Falls Into Sinkhole As Calabar/Ikom Highway Divides Into Two. PICS by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:33pm
Yeeeeepaaaaaaaa!
Forthcoming Pfl Uk University Visits In October-30 Eric Moore Close, Surulere. / Get Your Cheapest Ticket To Any Destination Of Your Choice / Belize Visa Still Available!
Viewing this topic: okon41, UnimkeAk(m), Blessingbenson(f), Ficco(m), Vpleasure(m), sweetkev(m), harzhan, oladikenie(m), Tobiloba84, adeadekf, khalids, millyj(f), seenter84, jnrremedy(m), Adeyanju23(m), Friedyokes, Beblessedbaba, Rikze, barthbarthez, Sarah20A(f), johnbosco97(m), wasd4luv(m), Mujidatr, Jalubarika(m), kayzat, IamSimi(m), obamma, fleshb(m), Originalsly, maleeks(m), diana158(m), Ofunaofu, mmrius(m), Donbraye(m), osahon01(m), PrinceWezy(m), Datsme, kokotconcepts(m), MT, anochuks08(m), dokiOloye(m), eezor, isarumah(m), solamyson(m), sunnix, newsheriffintown, codedbwoi(m), BrAkingNews, Jiang(m), Eyimama(f), kazhk, linuses, Olaskybab, silent10(m), aanexplus(m), megacruise, amostt(m), Jagaban880, Acecards, ugorom, debque(m), Sameercarter(m), collum(m), tolugar, emmabucks, EkoErrands, clemzy05, TonyBankz(m), sonymax16(m), smartmom(f), Mavrick2012, FirstNg1, Nymeria247(m), umuaja(f), bunminikan(m), Jofet(m), pahars(m), jibs4lv(m), Cruz40, UAE123(m), dansolution, 1k001(m), qweenaxx(f), lordpapi(m), WUMIFAN(m), TSTC, Kennyslimsteve(m), Durchmann(m), DeRuggedProf, Vivly(f), Chidonc(m), Lakeshizu(m), Goodplace, Detolanny, rhetorical17, osariemenk(m), Kowor(f), sweetyme001(f), whirlwind7(m), dubemdenzel, smackazi(m), Emblj, drsolob2(m), jessejunior(m), blessedgold(f), miblolo(f), amicdan(m), Sway2(f), leavegoodbehind(m), Kintomadit(m), Cchuks27(m), ZeusZuco(m), akindele91(m) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13