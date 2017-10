Commuters and road users were stranded yesterday following a serious traffic gridlock after a portion of the Calabar/Ikom highway caved in at Iwuru, Biase LGA of Cross River state, cutting the road completely into two. A bus which was filled with passengers traveling - fell into to the sinkhole. The number of casualties is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.Traffic was brought to a standstill after the incident as motorists devised alternative routes.According to reports, the highway has remained a nightmare for motorists and commuters for years now, as they spend over five to six hours driving to Ikom from Calabar, instead of two or three hours due to bad road.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/calabar-ikom-highway-bus-falls-into-sinkhole.html

I just pity them, imagine they were on high speed and this thing happened? the driver will be so confused, he might think he is drunk just to see the road open up. Road constructors should ensure to make proper drainage both surface and subsurface, to avoid under ground erosion, nature can not be cheated, water must surely finds its way. I f you must build on a water path, please create a new path for it, lest it crosses its old pathway and take some earth with it, poco a poco, erosion happens and the earth gives way once the foundation is weak