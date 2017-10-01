I just pity them, imagine they were on high speed and this thing happened? the driver will be so confused, he might think he is drunk just to see the road open up. Road constructors should ensure to make proper drainage both surface and subsurface, to avoid under ground erosion, nature can not be cheated, water must surely finds its way. I f you must build on a water path, please create a new path for it, lest it crosses its old pathway and take some earth with it, poco a poco, erosion happens and the earth gives way once the foundation is weak

And we say we have leaders in this country, 2019 idiots would come out en masse to vote in crooks.



We deserve what we get, these useless leaders would divide the masses along religious, ethnic and tribal lines while in the centre, they unite and share the money, attend ceremonies together and sometimes make noise in the public like they are enemies(eg wike and ameachi) to make the supporters believe he enimity is there.



Lemme give you an example, if one million youths from every state plus the capital congregate in Abuja for a week, that's a figure of 37 million block the roads leading to Aso Rock demanding a complete restructuring of the country to make the it profitable, I bet you, Buhari and the national assembly must bow to pressure, but would never happen because of the sentimentalism, and tribalism in us.



If any group rise up to make any demonstration against the president even on national issues(eg his health grounds) some stupid northern mofos would jump on his defence. Some of them here say instead power would leave north, they are willing to vote him for the second time, and these are individuals hunger keeps ravaging day in day out.



This country would never get better under this current status quo, anybody telling you otherwise is lieing to your face 2 Likes