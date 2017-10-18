₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,434 members, 3,859,887 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 11:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) (3341 Views)
|Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by contactmorak: 10:35am
Kenyan Female Lawmaker Kicked Out Of The Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (Pics)
There was drama in Nyeri County Assembly in Kenya after nominated MCA, Elizabeth Nyawira, was kicked out by the Deputy Speaker over indecent dressing.
The Deputy Speaker claimed that Elizabeth was not dressed according to the assembly's code.
Below are photos of how she was dressed prompting the speaker to kick out her butt..
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/kenyan-female-lawmaker-kicked-out-of-the-assembly-over-indecent-dressing
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by contactmorak: 10:35am
She has an impressive backside
See all the photos here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/kenyan-female-lawmaker-kicked-out-of-the-assembly-over-indecent-dressing
1 Like
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Oche211(m): 10:39am
Hmmmm
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by wahles(m): 10:41am
N
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Yeligray(m): 10:47am
Rules are meant to be obeyed... Nice curves by the way
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by internationalman(m): 10:59am
Yeligray:Where's is d curve; so every fat lady now has curve?
7 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by princechiemekam(m): 11:44am
K
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Mkolde: 11:44am
Good for her
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Youngsage: 11:44am
Interesting.. Only in Kenya.
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by hezy4real01(m): 11:45am
Haha this is not too bad naw..... But that slippers sha.... kai I trust Nigerian lawmakers
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by libertyhope2017: 11:45am
Women and distraction
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by pawesome(m): 11:45am
..
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by clevadani: 11:45am
Africa and misplaced priorities
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Chiefpriest1(m): 11:45am
Define indecent. Unless there's a uniform she refused to wear. Anyway, Kenya and odd news na five and six.
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Amosjaj(m): 11:45am
Lol
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Michaelpresh(m): 11:46am
She wants to slay the cult
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by edibobo: 11:46am
She must follow the Assembly's dressing code defined for them else she deserved that disgrace. Only in Nigeria that she can do away with that.
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by dbynonetwork: 11:46am
CHAI poor Kenyans....
There law has no respect for ladies..
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by 9japrof(m): 11:46am
Guy
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by MobilityExpress: 11:46am
contactmorak:
Yes!
1 Like
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by judecares1: 11:47am
CAN NIGERIANS LEARN FROM THIS?
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by oviejnr(m): 11:48am
She looks like someone going to a party for me
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by tolufase(m): 11:48am
Rules of engagement must be observed.
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Sirheny007(m): 11:48am
Lol...
perhaps she could add a little humor to it.
If it were me, next time I'd appear in a full masquerade's regalia before the assembly.
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by NobleRomm(m): 11:49am
maybe the men there don dey disturb her and she no won gree
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by itiswellandwell: 11:49am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Yksoul(m): 11:49am
Them They Jealous Of Her Curve I Think
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by danasjoe1: 11:50am
contactmorak:u no dey see the brrast
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Youngsage: 11:50am
internationalman:
How are you even sure he was referring to the woman?
He could have been appreciating the curve of the flowers and the scenery of the horticulture in the background of the image. (the last one).
He could also have been referring to the curves of the metallic chair in the images above, for all I care, he could be in the furniture industry so appreciating such shouldn't be out of place.
I mean, what about the curves of the water bottle seated peacefully on the chair right in front of the woman?
Your instinct made you think he was referring to the indecent lawmaker.
It is thus better to ask questions, than to take the route of assumption.
Thanks for seeing things in another light.
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by morereb10: 11:50am
smh
hmmmm
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by Kobicove(m): 11:50am
hhj
|Re: Elizabeth Nyawira Kicked Out Of Kenyan Assembly Over "Indecent Dressing" (pics) by powerfulengine(m): 11:51am
Yeligray:which curves....Bros....I blame garri
5.3-magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan's Fukushima / When The People Was Fighting The Good War / American And German Scientists Win $1.2m Nobel Prize In Medicine
Viewing this topic: Chiefpriest1(m), eedreez505(m), cy4cent(f), kerry57, importexpert(m), tobdee, Fame333(f), Mekky05(m), Koolking(m), chidiadivictor(m), sekem, judecares1, ajiblanc8, JONNYSPUTE(m), johnsir(m), coolcatty, Elioandrew, penuelway(m), Damian077, kense88, Akinz0126(m), prettyesther20, jacobs2015, GenyEbere(f), Dlapezzi, jobsat34(m), VIPERVENOM(m), badmus11(m), Chinexd22nd(m), coldsummer, gbangs007, Edmitnick, ungab(m), joechuks22, Richyicon(m), OlaOlabode1104, MuahBae, Nigeman, ZaraGift, bobkezel(m), Bakare19, Edoi(m), itiswellandwell, nopretense, nnabyke042, Prevhoo, lordmassac(m), KingShayDee(m), oluwatomiwa(m), chigbogbo, bankylan, DMD(m), Sj11, emperork, Frank5(m), abassanty(m), baur(m), keylaz, omoga3(f), VictorRomanov, abuibraheem, uwani(f), mikeeze(m), babadee1(m), humblemikel(f), Don27tiky, Cope1(m), Ochoiho, egike(m), vicot(m), misteri, pilotbaba(m), Stevenbright(m), lastkidconcepts, ola4real01(m), Hector723(m), MaKenz, Handsomebeing(m), mrlaw93(m), fmorrah(m), policy12, Emmyxclusive, kcy(m), kingsjeroneyah, oluezekiel(m), conquistadores(m), obj84(m), crownprince7(m), ozoemenaca, Dreamswayne, edgeP(m), ekymiles(m), Limitless72(m), Zane2point4(m), Lekayleke, forghon, Candyjohn, anidan(m), Emperorone(m), mbjsuki(m), basmur, uchecho, macaphan007(m), Owodiong(m), chizm, living2013(m), melya(m), izzou(m), cobinwayahoo(m), maidaddy, ossy7881, Chukazu, EvaJael(f), supernova96(m), africansunite, Johnawesome, Kunlegzy(m), Siggysangel, positivelord, victorvezx(m), ChiClassic(m), balateef(m), Matri10(m), eclipsehemmy(m), Adamrealman78, MTKbudapest(m), TeeLawrnz, wittyguy(m), Memories12411, okooloyun1(m), TroGunn(m), maxysmith(f), katchycouture(f), omoasero(m), RingimKabir(m), xynth(m), Sunclinton(m), montanaguy(m), opensine, kNigHTcHrisForD(m), macdaddy, macsika(m), chuksonu, segmatic, Amarshal, freeDR(m), Samito247(m), emteecve(m), HumanistMike(m), nija80, olatuns2016, Backinfront(m), madukovich, donjosh47, Futureberry, kanirip, Henry240, lanxebony(m), hary4luv(m), tziz(m), tosan245(m), Destined2win, GaniLAb, Gozbrown, united4men, seyijobi(m), Melodyz(m), gorecwears(m), iseeknewthing, jutaji, TonyBankz(m), gungab(m), dulux07(m), Glo247, Mavin1, wizza, idea(m), Blaezee, toggy, dapsoneh, daddyrich, quadree, lordoseji(m), luvlymabel, Ebonyivoice(m), precious1907(m), tkpoint2(m), INVINCIBLECSP(m), lifeisbeautiful, Az1000, Positivepoint(m), purples25(f), Winters22, edimat007(m), morereb10, NwaEzefuNaMba(m), countryfive, Dasherz(f), awa(m), noonee, adisabarber(m), princekoskos, chikeze(m), RebelChip, ismail4sure, layzie, orijintv(m) and 365 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18