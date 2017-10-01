Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos (9444 Views)

According to reports, the father who is a farmer and commercial cyclist departed for unknown reasons and never showed up after the birth of the triplets.



Today, the man returned and vowed to take full responsibility of his wife and children. He met with his family at Madona Hospital in Makurdi where the children taken to for medical checkup.



Aww.. Welcome back but why did you run in the first place? Shey dem no be the result of your actions? 6 Likes

He ran away cause he wasn't rubber tight (no money) and came back cause she's getting help from sympathizers.... 14 Likes

When sex scenes come up on TV and the whole family is watching, African fathers will start asking crazy questions.

"Paul, did you iron the car?"

And Paul will answer as he is glued to the TV too: "No dad, I was busy watering the radio." 17 Likes 2 Shares

Thief.



He probably returned after he saw all the media coverage on them.



I'm sure he's hopin' well-meanin' Nigerians will give them cash so he can steal it & run away again.



Coward.



If we trace his lineage, his great-great-grand father must have been Afonja. 13 Likes 1 Share

Good for him. He is welcome

Can't blame the man, who no go fear when the bread nor Dey 1 Like

Glad he came back to his senses.

the real meaning of prodigal son..

Stupid man. When you dey knack you no know 3 Likes

Coward

In other words, the population of Nigeria has been increased by three? Well, he can't entirely be blamed. Perhaps he thought it would be just one child. And it turned out to be three.

The woman don lean finish!

sexybbstar:

Aww.. Welcome back but why did you run in the first place? Shey dem no be the result of your actions? say the action na one sided abi? say the action na one sided abi? 2 Likes

prodigal husband

chai poverty chai poverty

The farmer should take it 10 Likes

Na dem,Igede people

Berrylite:

Coward easy madam,he merely went to consult the oracle of the caves. easy madam,he merely went to consult the oracle of the caves. 1 Like

Akoba Adaba Oloun Maje

Poverty can make a man to conceive evil thoughts.

He must be a Chelsea fan 1 Like

Runaway fada

The topic should read. The coward who ran away....... 1 Like

I receive triplet 1 Like

And his conscience wouldn't just let him be..