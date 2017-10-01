₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by dainformant(m): 12:31pm
A man known as Mr. Vitalis Kember has reunited with his family after leaving home after his wife gave birth to a set of triplets in Benue state. The woman who has been squatting in a kitchen after giving birth to the babies last Sunday - has been receiving help from well meaning Nigerians after support was solicited on her behalf on social media.
According to reports, the father who is a farmer and commercial cyclist departed for unknown reasons and never showed up after the birth of the triplets.
Today, the man returned and vowed to take full responsibility of his wife and children. He met with his family at Madona Hospital in Makurdi where the children taken to for medical checkup.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/delivered-triplets-estranged-father-returns-amidst-celebration.html
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by dainformant(m): 12:31pm
see more >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/delivered-triplets-estranged-father-returns-amidst-celebration.html
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by sexybbstar(f): 12:55pm
Aww.. Welcome back but why did you run in the first place? Shey dem no be the result of your actions?
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by InsideOut247: 2:07pm
ok
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by lasisi69(m): 2:07pm
He ran away cause he wasn't rubber tight (no money) and came back cause she's getting help from sympathizers....
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by Sirpaul(m): 2:07pm
When sex scenes come up on TV and the whole family is watching, African fathers will start asking crazy questions.
"Paul, did you iron the car?"
And Paul will answer as he is glued to the TV too: "No dad, I was busy watering the radio."
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by ShyCypher(m): 2:07pm
Thief.
He probably returned after he saw all the media coverage on them.
I'm sure he's hopin' well-meanin' Nigerians will give them cash so he can steal it & run away again.
Coward.
If we trace his lineage, his great-great-grand father must have been Afonja.
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by Pension10: 2:08pm
Good for him. He is welcome
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by oviejnr(m): 2:08pm
Can't blame the man, who no go fear when the bread nor Dey
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by Differential(f): 2:08pm
Glad he came back to his senses.
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by Dutchey(m): 2:08pm
the real meaning of prodigal son..
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by ElPadrino33: 2:09pm
Stupid man. When you dey knack you no know
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by itiswellandwell: 2:09pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by Berrylite(f): 2:09pm
Coward
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by MasterRahl(m): 2:09pm
In other words, the population of Nigeria has been increased by three? Well, he can't entirely be blamed. Perhaps he thought it would be just one child. And it turned out to be three.
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by dalass(f): 2:09pm
The woman don lean finish!
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by Randyhot(m): 2:09pm
sexybbstar:say the action na one sided abi?
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by chukwukahenry(m): 2:09pm
prodigal husband
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by smithsydny(m): 2:09pm
chai poverty
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by stefanweeks: 2:10pm
The farmer should take it
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by WINDSOW(m): 2:10pm
Na dem,Igede people
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by Randyhot(m): 2:11pm
Berrylite:easy madam,he merely went to consult the oracle of the caves.
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by VocalWalls: 2:11pm
Akoba Adaba Oloun Maje
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by FrancisIgya: 2:11pm
Poverty can make a man to conceive evil thoughts.
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by chukwukahenry(m): 2:11pm
He must be a Chelsea fan
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by AnanseK(m): 2:11pm
Runaway fada
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by Promismike(m): 2:12pm
The topic should read. The coward who ran away.......
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by adeniyi55: 2:12pm
I receive triplet
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by Seeker17(m): 2:12pm
And his conscience wouldn't just let him be..
|Re: Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos by enemyofprogress: 2:13pm
Why did he raned away before?
