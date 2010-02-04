₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by owukpa(m): 12:45pm
A socio-activist group, Igbos for Nigeria Movement, INM, has identified Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu as the face allegedly behind the recent Monkey Pox vaccine hoax in the South East region of the country.
source http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/18/igbo-group-reveals-person-allegedly-behind-monkeypox-vaccine-hoax-south-east/
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by python1: 12:49pm
Mazi Ifeanyi Igwe will soon have the full story of how he originated from "afonja". He will also be briefed on how he is a parasite feeding from one naijerya. The pigs coming for him are somewhere resting as refreshment.
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by dasagacious(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by giftq: 2:29pm
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by Throwback: 2:34pm
No wonder.
Propaganda is a family disease, and the whole family will forever remain miserable.
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by GoroTango: 2:37pm
IPOB is an organization founded upon brainwashing, lies and hate speech.I always knew that boy was up to no good.The authorities should arrest Emmanuel Kanu as a matter of urgency and charge him to court for spreading falsehood and reckless endangerment of people's lives. In addition to this, they should also compel him to disclose the whereabouts of his coward brother.
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by Hofbrauhaus: 2:43pm
Actually I'm the person behind it..I said it here on nairaland first.
Fools can't even get their facts right..
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by Amarabae(f): 2:46pm
Odiegwu o, there is no smoke without fire, the army should stay clear of any vaccintion exercise in school
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by BudeYahooCom: 2:56pm
Faceless 'ibo' groups that only exist in lie mohammed's empty skull. They can keep fooling their fellow zombies and merchants of lies. E no kwansign us.
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by gidgiddy: 8:44pm
Some people are incredibly dtupid and funny. So Emma Powerful released a statement and it has turned into an act of terrorism? A statement is now an act of terrorism?
No wonder this government is so clueless. For them, IPOB that has never killed anyone is a terrorist organisation but the rampaging herdsmen that killed almost 100 people in Platue state a few days ago are just criminals.
These stuopd people are not even bothering to ask why the people choose to believe Emma powerful over their own government. They dont even ask why people have lost all confidence and trust in both the Nigerian Army and the government.
It doesnt matter if they try to arrest Nnamdi Kanu's brother or not, there is something out there much bigger. Radio Biafra still broadcasts every day.
Remarkably, one only ever hears about this ficticious "INM" group is when it is something to do with IPOB.
This shows that no such group exists in reality and is just the figment of someones imargination.
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by gaeul(f): 9:42pm
hmmmm,,,are they sure
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by LastSurvivor11: 9:43pm
Didn't know the kanu younger brother was the one that made the army to embark on a stupid and foolish adventure without informing the ministry of education via ministry of health..
Didn't even know that it was kanu brothers that asked parents to rushed their children home as far as ondo state today..
Didn't know it was kanu family that assigned the army to be performing job ordinarily meant for nurses..
What a powerful family kanu is..
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by MissAprokoMedia(f): 9:44pm
Lalasticlala I need you via inbox...come let's talk...I don't needed this people wahala
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by davodyguy: 9:44pm
Before nko? Terrorism flows in their veins
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by conductorh0: 9:44pm
Nigeria is a zoo.
I don't even know how to reply to this fuckerstarded bullshit I just read.
The Zoo government is not even tired of dishing out ridiculous propoganda with fictious groups. We've heard of REPOB, TRIPOB.
Which one is Igbos for Nigeria Movement, INM again? The next is probably IVM.
Before you know it, another 2 years will pass and they'll start canvassing for your votes once again then rinse and repeat. No roads, no bridges, no economical improvement or anything. Just propoganda and lies.
And you wonder why people called this Fruadgeria of a country a zoo?
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by sirugos(m): 9:45pm
@op u deserve this
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by Agimor(m): 9:45pm
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by pmc01(m): 9:45pm
Yet they will still list it under "marginalization" when the other regions start to enjoy the benefits of the vaccines.
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by favourmic(m): 9:45pm
nah monkey pox them see very soon nah snake pox or python pox you go see
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by clevadani: 9:45pm
Cant believe people actually believed that story.
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by Built2last: 9:45pm
If this story is true and the guy was urging Igbos to safeguard their kids.
Was it his statement that influenced Yorubas in Ondo state who took off against the vaccine.
This country is a joke
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by Pavore9: 9:46pm
Every man is hustling for his pay.
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by morereb10: 9:46pm
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by Mayydayy(m): 9:46pm
It has been a constant phenomenon in history that people can do anything for money.
Ifeanyi igwe has proven history right once more.
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by Spylord48: 9:48pm
From Nnamdi kanu to Emmanuel kanu.
This kanu family must be strong o
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by Whoeppme(m): 9:48pm
Hmmm Emma powerful with a powerful propaganda
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by carpmam: 9:48pm
They shld continue their propaganda, talking f emmanuel nd showing us nnamdi kalu picture l
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by LilWax(m): 9:48pm
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by Byko899(m): 9:49pm
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by genghiskhan007(m): 9:49pm
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by nextexcel: 9:49pm
Nigeria is the only country where idiots, bastards even stack illiterate barrow pusher has an opinion.
|Re: Emmanuel Kanu Behind Monkeypox Vaccine Hoax In South East - INM by sanfranka2(m): 9:49pm
It's true... Emmanuel kanu said it all.. He is a good man and he just said the truth. Ipob started all this and I stand with Emmanuel kanu
