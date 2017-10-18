₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Will Be The First To Fall? by eezeribe(m): 4:03pm
This is an illustration of two men standing by means of the weighted balance of each other...
The one standing behind is about to kick the one in front...
If he finally gives the kick,who among the both of them would be the first to fall?
When you give us an answer,please tell us how and why you arrived at your answer...
Thanks.
NB:There is also a lesson to be learnt from this illustration.some people get so jealous of others and try to bring them down,not knowing that the downfall of their supposed 'enemy' would ultimately lead to their own fall.
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:10pm
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by MhizzAJ(f): 4:18pm
If he finally gives the kick..He'd be the first to fall
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Thoniameek(f): 4:27pm
Trumps stupidity...
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:00pm
A lot of girls boobs will fall before him.
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by donblade85555(m): 6:01pm
once he kicks him, he will be the one to fall. If e like e life, make e nor kick am. coz his life is on the hand of the one he wants to kick
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Nostradamu(m): 6:01pm
Both, na.
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by fav444(f): 6:01pm
Foolishness at its peak
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by budusky05(m): 6:02pm
Na ipob go always first fall
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by cescky(m): 6:02pm
The kicker will fall first
because the force used to kick, his enemy will accelerate his fall due to his
Weight which will be heavier hence his fall
It's the African mentality illustrated
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by DanielsParker: 6:02pm
don't know
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by NoBetterNigeria: 6:02pm
The devil
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Queenext: 6:02pm
Buhari
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by HopeAlive14(m): 6:02pm
Na who dey pursue fowl, na im dey fall..
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Piiko(m): 6:02pm
2nd guy coz he looks larger likely to slant
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by horlarmelehqan(m): 6:02pm
Hmmm n
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by TruthHurts1(m): 6:03pm
The kicker. Look carefully and you'll see it's DONALD TRUMP. He'll fall first because he's off balance.
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by ecdcyber: 6:03pm
The kicker, because he needs to exert more force to kick the second guy. in that case, the plank wouldn't longer be balanced
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by kay29000(m): 6:03pm
3
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by HottestFire: 6:03pm
The man behind will fall first.
1. The Plank is tilted to his side.
2. His weight is unbalance
3. Everything is again the wicked..
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by kidman96(m): 6:03pm
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Kylekent59: 6:03pm
D fulani man naaa.
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by 9jvirgin(m): 6:03pm
Lol
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Handsomebeing(m): 6:03pm
Humans. Thank God for my life sha.
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by sam4(m): 6:03pm
.
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by leuelliot: 6:03pm
Who else is seeing the map?
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Jodeci25(m): 6:03pm
I just wish i was the one who s to kick and Buhari being the one to be kicked, i wouldnt mind kicking him even if im going to fall and die...at least let me save my Naija people from this evil governance
1 Like
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Magnifico2000: 6:04pm
Both of them will die..
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by Decale: 6:04pm
If it's not prada, money or banana that is falling, I don't know.
Juo Davido
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by awa(m): 6:04pm
Waiting let me look at it again
|Re: Who Will Be The First To Fall? by freshinko: 6:04pm
FOLLOWING...
