This is an illustration of two men standing by means of the weighted balance of each other...

The one standing behind is about to kick the one in front...

If he finally gives the kick,who among the both of them would be the first to fall?

When you give us an answer,please tell us how and why you arrived at your answer...

Thanks.



NB:There is also a lesson to be learnt from this illustration.some people get so jealous of others and try to bring them down,not knowing that the downfall of their supposed 'enemy' would ultimately lead to their own fall. 2 Likes