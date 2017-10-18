₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Islie: 8:02pm
By Joe Chukindi
lalasticlala
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Byko899(m): 8:07pm
The hearth of men is wicked, I jus pray she is not pregnant already!!!
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by IamPatriotic(m): 8:24pm
Tragedies like this are the real reasons I became a member of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, the evil men of his father's house finally got him, and now they will be singing "it's our work o...." and probably dancing "one corner dance " mogbe di fun aye.
7 Likes
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by deb303(f): 9:10pm
na wa o...This country is justsomething else
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Sebastine1994(m): 9:47pm
A
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by cplusinvestment: 9:50pm
Killing is common these days....May God save us!
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by abbeyoye2001(m): 9:50pm
Choi ;rest in peace
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Flashh: 9:51pm
Byko899:But that one no concern you na.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by clevadani: 9:51pm
So many negative news in just one day. Who did Nigerians offend?
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Adaumunocha(f): 9:51pm
So sad! God keep Us safe this ember month biko... Amen
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by 9jvirgin(m): 9:51pm
oti di gobe o
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by affable4: 9:52pm
Hate crime or power drunkenness or under influence.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by blackbeau1(f): 9:52pm
There's something fishy about this. It sounds like an assassination
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Smartfix: 9:53pm
What a sad story. It's Only in Nigeria you read stories like this, when the government could have simply recruited more police officers and given them the right training on how to handle weapons. Vigilantes have no business carrying guns, most of them drink themselves to stupor while on duty and later start misbehaving and harassing members of the community. The killer-commander should be lynched with immediate effect to serve as a deterrent to other mentally unstable and deranged 'commanders'. This country self!
Check my signature if you love your car!
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by oshe11(m): 9:56pm
vigilante papa faidee
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by itiswellandwell: 9:56pm
This sounds like an assassination. You doubting it? Anyone can be used for assassination in this Naija wey we dey.
Check my signature for your full capacity Giant plus 12000mah powerbank
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Whoeppme(m): 9:56pm
He couldn't imagine another man take the Toto his being chopping to alter so he had to finish up the man . The woman should be questioned ...the commander might be her secret lover
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by cutefergiee(m): 9:57pm
Every one jus formin his /her cofment in d country... SARS here Police � there Mopol Far Fulani Near.. I jus weak sef
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by saraki2019(m): 9:58pm
only God knows what tis youth would have turn to if buhari did not stop ipob madness.
these are young men brained washed by ipobs kanu,
igbo sshould than baba for stoppin kanu and his madness.
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by profmiganigal: 9:59pm
Islie:
Obiano has shed enough blood in anambra state....he has killed in the street, in the church and now in filling station...
He has trained snipers to murder those who oppose him...
Obiano your cup is full and days numbered...
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Aprilivangie(f): 10:00pm
Senseless killing
I hope any of them did not jilt anyone before coz I smell foul play
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Dearlord(m): 10:00pm
Hmmm!
This is not the true Story
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by FBIL: 10:02pm
Hope de Komanda no dey kpansh de bride b4 now or there was a business the bridegroom didn't finish well with Komanda b4 the wedding time.
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by 9japrof(m): 10:02pm
The more reason why I must marry a wor wor girl cos am sure this vigilante guy must have toasted this babe and the babe no gree, na commerical driver e wan come follow.
Na to alledge say e be criminal send am to the world beyond make e go look for fine girl marry for that place.
Na period like this we dey know weather true love exists, if truly truly the babe love her fiance, she go kill her self join to ensure that the wedding slated for Sunday holds either in the land of the living or the dead
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Iamsammy(m): 10:04pm
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by FBIL: 10:05pm
saraki2019:For once, allow your brain to gain some ventilation. What connects IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu with Vigilante Head and a private man running around for his wedding?
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by JayJohnson: 10:08pm
Ok
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by budusky05(m): 10:10pm
Now blame FG
Idiots
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Edonojie007: 10:15pm
M
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by Donkay82: 10:20pm
profmiganigal:so its no longer buharis fault
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Kills Man 4 Days To Wedding by profmiganigal: 10:22pm
Donkay82:bihari is an arch genocidist
