By Joe Chukindi 



Local vigilante in Ogbunike community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State have allegedly killed a resident, one Ndubuisi Oye, said to be preparing for his wedding on Sunday.



His killing has sparked a spate of destruction, as friends of the deceased have destroyed properties worth worth millions, belonging to the leader of the vigilante group.



DAILY POST gathered that the vigilante leader, Levi Elobis, known as ‘commander’ from Umueri, Ogbunike allegedly killed Oye at St. Monica’s Road, Ogbunike on the Onitsha old road on Monday evening.



The fiancée of the deceased, Miss Oluma Agbugba who narrated the story said, “We were coming back from a committee of friends’ meeting, in preparation for our wedding on Sunday.



“We got to St. Monica’s Road, my fiance alighted to refill the gasoline of his commercial bus and as we were about driving off, a Sport Utility Vehicle — Hillux vehicle blocked our bus and the man who emerged from the vehicle ordered both of us to come down from the bus.



“I alighted and sighted that the man had a gun. I made to make a call, but the man quickly stopped me, threatening he would kill me if I raised my phone again to make any call.



“The man ordered my fiance (Oye) to come down from the stirring and shut him at close range, and thereafter drove off, leaving him in his pool of blood.



“I started shouting after he had left and some passersby stopped to assist me to move him to Iyienu Hospital. He died on the way to hospital.’’



The deceased, 27 years old, it was learnt, hailed from Ezza, Ebonyi State, while the fiancee is from Imo state.



A Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Youth Mobilisation, Mr Junior Onwutaka confirmed the incident to our correspondent.



He said he saw some men on rampage and tried unsuccessfully to stop them as the mob overpowered him.



Onwutaka added “the mob invaded the commander’s house and set it ablaze.”



When contacted, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr Garba Umar confirmed the incident, saying the police had intervened and the suspect had been arrested.



Umah said, “He has since been taken into the police custody. We ordered for his arrest and that of those who burnt his belongings.”



lalasticlala

The hearth of men is wicked, I jus pray she is not pregnant already!!!

Tragedies like this are the real reasons I became a member of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, the evil men of his father's house finally got him, and now they will be singing "it's our work o...." and probably dancing "one corner dance " mogbe di fun aye. 7 Likes

na wa o...This country is justsomething else

na wa o...This country is just something else 1 Like

Killing is common these days....May God save us! 1 Like

Choi ;rest in peace

Byko899:

But that one no concern you na.

So many negative news in just one day. Who did Nigerians offend?

So sad! God keep Us safe this ember month biko... Amen 1 Like

oti di gobe o

Hate crime or power drunkenness or under influence. 1 Like

There's something fishy about this. It sounds like an assassination 1 Like

What a sad story. It's Only in Nigeria you read stories like this, when the government could have simply recruited more police officers and given them the right training on how to handle weapons. Vigilantes have no business carrying guns, most of them drink themselves to stupor while on duty and later start misbehaving and harassing members of the community. The killer-commander should be lynched with immediate effect to serve as a deterrent to other mentally unstable and deranged 'commanders'. This country self!























vigilante papa faidee

This sounds like an assassination. You doubting it? Anyone can be used for assassination in this Naija wey we dey.



He couldn't imagine another man take the Toto his being chopping to alter so he had to finish up the man . The woman should be questioned ...the commander might be her secret lover

Every one jus formin his /her cofment in d country... SARS here Police � there Mopol Far Fulani Near.. I jus weak sef

only God knows what tis youth would have turn to if buhari did not stop ipob madness.

these are young men brained washed by ipobs kanu,

igbo sshould than baba for stoppin kanu and his madness.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/18/anambra-youths-rampage-anambra-vigilante-kills-man-4-days-wedding/









Obiano has shed enough blood in anambra state....he has killed in the street, in the church and now in filling station...



He has trained snipers to murder those who oppose him...



Obiano has shed enough blood in anambra state....he has killed in the street, in the church and now in filling station...He has trained snipers to murder those who oppose him...Obiano your cup is full and days numbered...





I hope any of them did not jilt anyone before coz I smell foul play Senseless killingI hope any of them did not jilt anyone before coz I smell foul play

This is not the true Story

Hope de Komanda no dey kpansh de bride b4 now or there was a business the bridegroom didn't finish well with Komanda b4 the wedding time.

cos am sure this vigilante guy must have toasted this babe and the babe no gree, na commerical driver e wan come follow.



Na to alledge say e be criminal send am to the world beyond make e go look for fine girl marry for that place.



cos am sure this vigilante guy must have toasted this babe and the babe no gree, na commerical driver e wan come follow.Na to alledge say e be criminal send am to the world beyond make e go look for fine girl marry for that place.Na period like this we dey know weather true love exists, if truly truly the babe love her fiance, she go kill her self join to ensure that the wedding slated for Sunday holds either in the land of the living or the dead

1 Like

saraki2019:

only God knows what tis youth would have turn to if buhari did not stop ipob madness.

these are young men brained washed by ipobs kanu,

For once, allow your brain to gain some ventilation. What connects IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu with Vigilante Head and a private man running around for his wedding?

Now blame FG



Obiano has shed enough blood in anambra state....he has killed in the street, in the church and now in filling station...



He has trained snipers to murder those who oppose him...



so its no longer buharis fault