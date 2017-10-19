₦airaland Forum

Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by zinachidi(m): 7:32am
Two brothers, identified as 27-year-old Rabiu Adamu and Auwal Adamu 26, who allegedly strangled their father, Adamu Gamji to death, have been remanded in prison.

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled that the two brothers be kept behind bars until November. The 55-year-old Gamji was killed in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, who gave the order, said the accused should remain in prison until next date of adjournment.

The brothers are facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable under Section 97 and 221 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kano State.

Police prosecutor, Pogu Lale had told the court that a good Samaritan reported the case at Sumaila Police Station on Sept. 30.


He told the court that on Sept. 24 at 6.00 p.m., the accused conspired with six other brothers now at large to kill their biological father, Adamu Gamji.

Lale said that the accused suspected that their father was behind the death of three members of their family and the sickness of another brother, Sale Adamu.

The court has fixed Nov. 16 for the mention of the case.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/19/two-brothers-strangle-father-death-kano/

Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by izzou(m): 7:39am
I think mankind is gradually losing his sanity

Wetin dey happen nowadays sef? angry

Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by arrhem: 7:39am
Yabaleft people embarassed Strange things happening everyday that you wonder if God is watching. God is really patience.

For scholarships, schools admission, visa processing, etc to study in any country visit http://arrhem.blogspot.com
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by kunlesufyan(m): 7:57am
The world is mad!
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by wolesmile(m): 7:58am
So now that they've killed him, their dead siblings have been brought back to life, and the sick one is healed.
Still wonder what goes on on people's mind when they carry out plans like this.
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by ModeratorSeun: 9:53am
sad
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by looseweight: 9:53am
Strange world we live in
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by oviejnr(m): 9:53am
sad
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by Teewhy2: 9:53am
The soul of men is filled with wickedness. I pray we don't mingle with the wrong set of people.
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by JuneOctober(f): 9:54am
undecided Humans!
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by shoskid(m): 9:54am
Jesus

Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by dokiOloye(m): 9:55am
Evidence of 3 million bottles of codeine consumed daily.
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by chuckskaycee: 9:55am
only in the north
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by emeijeh(m): 9:55am
F
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by kingPhidel(m): 9:55am
K
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by 9japrof(m): 9:55am
angry
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by JuneOctober(f): 9:56am
dokiOloye:
E

E for Elephant abi?
Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by Donchyke007(m): 9:56am
Nna na wa o! Evil everywhere but God win finally

