Two brothers, identified as 27-year-old Rabiu Adamu and Auwal Adamu 26, who allegedly strangled their father, Adamu Gamji to death, have been remanded in prison.
|Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by izzou(m): 7:39am
I think mankind is gradually losing his sanity
Wetin dey happen nowadays sef?
|Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by arrhem: 7:39am
Yabaleft people Strange things happening everyday that you wonder if God is watching. God is really patience.
|Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by kunlesufyan(m): 7:57am
The world is mad!
|Re: Two Brothers Strangle Father To Death In Kano by wolesmile(m): 7:58am
So now that they've killed him, their dead siblings have been brought back to life, and the sick one is healed.
Still wonder what goes on on people's mind when they carry out plans like this.
Strange world we live in
The soul of men is filled with wickedness. I pray we don't mingle with the wrong set of people.
Humans!
Jesus
Evidence of 3 million bottles of codeine consumed daily.
only in the north
Nna na wa o! Evil everywhere but God win finally
