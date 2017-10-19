Two brothers, identified as 27-year-old Rabiu Adamu and Auwal Adamu 26, who allegedly strangled their father, Adamu Gamji to death, have been remanded in prison.



A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled that the two brothers be kept behind bars until November. The 55-year-old Gamji was killed in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano.



Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, who gave the order, said the accused should remain in prison until next date of adjournment.



The brothers are facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable under Section 97 and 221 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kano State.



Police prosecutor, Pogu Lale had told the court that a good Samaritan reported the case at Sumaila Police Station on Sept. 30.





He told the court that on Sept. 24 at 6.00 p.m., the accused conspired with six other brothers now at large to kill their biological father, Adamu Gamji.



Lale said that the accused suspected that their father was behind the death of three members of their family and the sickness of another brother, Sale Adamu.



The court has fixed Nov. 16 for the mention of the case.



