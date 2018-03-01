Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos (15314 Views)

Neighbours and passersby had to restrain the brothers from causing more harm to themselves.



Two brothers decided to take their disagreement to the streets as they engaged each other in a bloody clash over land in Delta state. According to reports, one of the brothers is alleged to have stabbed the other in the neck. The brother who was stabbed has been identified as Anthony, a panel beater in Sapele area of the state. Neighbours and passersby had to restrain the brothers from causing more harm to themselves.

One can imagine the kind of upbringing they had 5 Likes

I want to know who won the fight 5 Likes

No unity in purpose. Thank God for my elder brother he will leave it all for me so long it will make me happy! Mum has said nothing should ever make us go against one and other.





The point is that one person needs to show maturity and play the big brother role. 6 Likes

Ok

Dem chop belle full

Abeg who later win 1 Like

Really

The guy just dey flash his flat yansh 1 Like

Why always sapele? 1 Like

I sure say na buhari cause am, Abi? 1 Like

fantasticone1:

The guy just dey flash his flat yansh . Oga wtin waytin concern you with Man yansh? . Oga wtin waytin concern you with Man yansh? 1 Like

Poverty is a bastard!!

Real men don't fight for land or property!

Hustle hard and you will be able to get sth more better than that even in a better location!

Don't kill yourself because of land,you met the land here and you will not carry it to heaven,the least they will do is bury you there!

Many have died coz of land!

Life first!!

Family over worldly possession!! 3 Likes





Buhari sef Poverty is a diseaseBuhari sef

I hate men like that man on light blue shirt in the last picture. Instead of going to separate the fight, he is far off cos of fear enjoying the scene with his hands at his back. He is not man enough. 1 Like

See Matured men. Smh See Matured men. Smh

Their upbringing must have been hell, no love lost no love found

?



and to make it worse they put it on front page. people fight everyday for different reasons, so how's this one specialand to make it worse they put it on front page.

such dirty environment 1 Like

This must be the ghetto Akon sang about.











Chai, see environment

i and my siblings will be so rich we wont have to worry about sharing family land.



blood is thicker than water

blood is thicker than land 1 Like

HAPPY FIGHTING. MAY THE STRONGER BROTHER WIN!

Delta state and Land Matter!!!

NO BE HERE OOO

They are busy disgracing their family name. Their father will be turning in his grave.









Their madness is worse than all these Lagos omonilẹ people Osu people will kill their mother because of land...Their madness is worse than all these Lagos omonilẹ people