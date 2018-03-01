₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,777 members, 4,161,596 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 11:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos (15314 Views)
Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos / Man's Hand And Head Cut Off Over Land Dispute In Delta State. Graphic Photos / Nigerian Lady Fights Man In Italy On The Streets Over Money (Video, Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:35pm
Two brothers decided to take their disagreement to the streets as they engaged each other in a bloody clash over land in Delta state. According to reports, one of the brothers is alleged to have stabbed the other in the neck. The brother who was stabbed has been identified as Anthony, a panel beater in Sapele area of the state.
Neighbours and passersby had to restrain the brothers from causing more harm to themselves.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/two-brothers-fight-each-other-in-public-over-land-in-delta-state-photos.html
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by Olalan(m): 9:37pm
One can imagine the kind of upbringing they had
5 Likes
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by Offendersyoung: 9:40pm
I want to know who won the fight
5 Likes
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by KingsleyCEO: 9:41pm
No unity in purpose. Thank God for my elder brother he will leave it all for me so long it will make me happy! Mum has said nothing should ever make us go against one and other.
The point is that one person needs to show maturity and play the big brother role.
6 Likes
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by sotall(m): 9:41pm
Ok
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by Adaowerri111: 9:41pm
Dem chop belle full
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by Amirullaha(m): 9:41pm
Abeg who later win
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by momodub: 9:41pm
Really
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by fantasticone1: 9:42pm
The guy just dey flash his flat yansh
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by fosachens: 9:42pm
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by JennyJuggs: 9:42pm
Why always sapele?
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by demolinka(m): 9:42pm
I sure say na buhari cause am, Abi?
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by KendrickAyomide: 9:42pm
.
fantasticone1:. Oga wtin waytin concern you with Man yansh?
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by Liliyann(f): 9:42pm
Poverty is a bastard!!
Real men don't fight for land or property!
Hustle hard and you will be able to get sth more better than that even in a better location!
Don't kill yourself because of land,you met the land here and you will not carry it to heaven,the least they will do is bury you there!
Many have died coz of land!
Life first!!
Family over worldly possession!!
3 Likes
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by fosachens: 9:42pm
click to see more pictures
https://www.fiverr.com/emmanuelwrites/create-a-win
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by ZombieTAMER: 9:42pm
Poverty is a disease
Buhari sef
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:43pm
I hate men like that man on light blue shirt in the last picture. Instead of going to separate the fight, he is far off cos of fear enjoying the scene with his hands at his back. He is not man enough.
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by mekonglobal(m): 9:43pm
See Matured men. Smh
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by Inspire01: 9:43pm
Their upbringing must have been hell, no love lost no love found
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by fucktoto: 9:43pm
people fight everyday for different reasons, so how's this one special?
and to make it worse they put it on front page.
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by BlackAdam55(m): 9:43pm
such dirty environment
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:46pm
This must be the ghetto Akon sang about.
Chai, see environment
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by IamJix: 9:46pm
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by brosci(m): 9:46pm
i and my siblings will be so rich we wont have to worry about sharing family land.
blood is thicker than water
blood is thicker than land
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:46pm
HAPPY FIGHTING. MAY THE STRONGER BROTHER WIN!
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by bedspread: 9:46pm
Delta state and Land Matter!!!
NO BE HERE OOO
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by san316(m): 9:46pm
They are busy disgracing their family name. Their father will be turning in his grave.
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by OSUigbo: 9:46pm
Osu people will kill their mother because of land...
Their madness is worse than all these Lagos omonilẹ people
|Re: Two Brothers Take Their Fight To The Streets Over Land In Delta State. Photos by OvieNeo(m): 9:47pm
Na dem sabi
13yr-Old Girl Narrates Her Ordeal With Ritualist / RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) / "Nigerian Scams" Sap Dozens Of Victims Of RM3.1 Million In Malaysia
Viewing this topic: meritfrank, Criis(m), gtown, BrokenTV, Vicintonsh(m), dipoolowoo, ikaboy, danduj(m), Ekeke1(m), ByLeonard(m), PreshyG(f), JerryKoko12, jboy73, jajalucky(m), Drslimz, mop4, dante101, Eking, chisiudeh, 2019endofapc, tipdrips, LushGreenz, mangala14(m), jkiddin, shamss, mancityguy, Jascon4, Dontquit and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16