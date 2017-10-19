₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Lagos State Government has amended the charges it filed against Evans and the five others.
The Director of Public Prosecution, DPP Lagos State, Titilayo Shitta-Bey told Justice Hakeem Oshodi that the amendment relates only to the punishment section for the second charge.
The DPP also submitted that there is no material change in the nature of the offence which still remains conspiracy and the kidnap of one Dunu Donatus.
She urged the court to allow the defendants take fresh pleas to the amended two count charges.
Counsel to Evans, Olukoya Ogungbeje has opposed the move for fresh pleas.
He told the judge that he had only just been served in court this morning with the amended charge and he needed time to confer with his client.
He then asked the court to grant him a short adjournment so he could get a proper brief from his clients on how to proceed.
The other defence counsel except for the counsel for the 4th defendant aligned with his submission. The 4th defence counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Ajanaku told the court that he was ready to proceed as there was no material change in the charges.
After listening to all the lawyers, Justice Oshodi declined to grant an adjournment but instead opted to stand down the case for 45mins to enable the lawyers to confer with their clients.
The court has adjourned till 11.45am.
http://gidifeed.com/just-lagos-state-govt-amends-charges-filed-evans/
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by framie05: 11:47am
the person below me have something to say
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by Prinzyy: 12:06pm
Hoe
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by sylviaeo(f): 12:51pm
SMALL SMALL DIS MAN CASE WILL SOON BE FORGOTTEN
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by twilliamx: 12:51pm
The person above so what did the person below say.
I dey wait ur answer....
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by asawanathegreat(m): 12:52pm
Why amending it let him face d music
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by tstx(m): 12:52pm
Evans must Hang
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by wunmi590(m): 12:52pm
Honestly, I don't know what to say, I am just here to look at Evans recent face, but I was disappointed that, it is still the old picture of Evans they are still posting on social media
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by LorenzoU(m): 12:52pm
fuckers everywhere
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by maberry(m): 12:52pm
Celebrity criminal
Commit a small crime in Nigeria, you are dealt with swiftly & decisively
But commit a large enough crime & you become celebrated
Like if you agree
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by cooldude62(m): 12:52pm
I hope they don't mess up this case and throw it out!
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by ogu87: 12:53pm
It's now Lagos vs Evans?
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by tstx(m): 12:53pm
sylviaeo:The word is never
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by ableguy(m): 12:54pm
ableguy(m): 12:54pm
lady friend seated next to her said... *"He
sucks like his Father.. "*
We are still separating the fight!! People must
learn to keep secrets.....*
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by tstx(m): 12:54pm
cooldude62:Can never Happen
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by bumheit(m): 12:54pm
Whereas, he has pleaded nt guilty later on. He nw has confidence in himself¤¤¤¤shebi na naija
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by Ikpewe(m): 12:54pm
Some lawyers get mind ooo why them go defend a criminal like evans?
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by holluphemydavid(m): 12:54pm
i wudnt be surprise when d news will av it dat Evans av bin freed
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by tstx(m): 12:54pm
ableguy:rotf
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by tstx(m): 12:55pm
Ikpewe:The law is the law, Evans gats get representative
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by hola106(m): 12:57pm
ok
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by Gozbrown: 12:58pm
firing squad get ready. jex finish him
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by Bayajidda1: 12:59pm
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by kagari: 12:59pm
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by joystickextendr: 1:00pm
Alright
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by Abfinest007(m): 1:06pm
something is coming.don't be surprised if Evans disappear from police custody
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by adeememman(m): 1:09pm
where the #freeevans team self
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by Promismike(m): 1:09pm
Ok
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by yaki84: 1:10pm
Ikpewe:if 50 sans fit defend illiterate school dropout claiming love-vendor, i see no reason this shud be a case.
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by justscorchone(m): 1:10pm
Lol fvcking stupid govt, the only way to get away with crime in naija is by looting bastard cash,press one or two people and you are good.
|Re: Lagos Government Amends Charges Filed Against Evans by Dearlord(m): 1:10pm
Very soon we will here that all allegations where false & baseless and are from rumour monger PDP journalist
