₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,944 members, 3,931,709 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 04:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans (2911 Views)
Evans Paracetamol, Who Have Used It? / The Real Fact About The Notorious Kidnapper Evans / False Assets Declaration: FG Moves To Amend Charges Against Saraki (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by bouncenews2: 11:25am
Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly called Evans, got down from the Black Maria, this time at an Igbosere High Court, with cuffs in his hands. It is barely a week after his trial at the Ikeja High Court was adjourned.
He walked with his face down into the court.
Evans is familiar with the environment because he was there few weeks ago but for a different trial.
The court room again is full and security personnel are everywhere, as the man also called billionaire kidnapper steps into the trial room to face Justice A.A Akintoye.
Fresh charges have been filed against him and four other persons by the Lagos State government.
They are facing charges bordering on Kidnapping and attempted murder.
The two fresh charges are different from those filed before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and those filed before Justice Hakeem Oshodi, at the same Igbosere court.
In the first case, Evans is being charged alongside Joseph Ikenna Emeka, Victor Aduka and Okpara Linus
In one of the charges, the state slammed a five-count charge of conspiracy to kidnap.
The last time Evans was at Igbosere court, the Lagos State government filed a seven-count charge and another two-count charge against him and others.
The seven-count charge bordered on murder, attempt to commit murder, Kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sales and transfer of firearms while the two-count charge was for kidnapping and possession of firearms.
Source: http://news.bounce.ng/Content/breaking-prosecution-files-fresh-charges-against-evans-20171124
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by nestic(m): 11:28am
the way i detest this evan news eh...police are busy parading evans while SARS keep killing people here and there and no body is talking
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by OBIGS: 11:32am
Am waiting to see that Evans movie
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by nestic(m): 11:48am
it out already....my friend which century are u from
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:31pm
Overrated kidnapper (celebrity kidnapper)
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by nairavsdollars: 3:33pm
One gun to his head and end of story. Police and lawyers are just collecting their loot
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by eberetos: 3:33pm
Benefits of eating big toad
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by okuneddie(m): 3:33pm
Radarada......mtchwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by WizydXkoba(m): 3:34pm
Until he discloses where he's kept all his treasury, he'll keep facing fresh charges! why not get it over with already? useless country!
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by Dutchey(m): 3:34pm
weldone
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by Nonnyflex(m): 3:35pm
.
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by ChristyB(f): 3:36pm
Evans be trending more than some celebrities.
Again, when is his case closing?
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by memeg3: 3:36pm
Naija.
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by phollybee(m): 3:36pm
This man is the most corrupt,deplorable,disgraceful,excessive
felonious,illegal,illegitimate,illicit,immoral lawless,outrageous,scandalous,senseless,vicious,racket,wildcat,wrongcaught,crooked,culpable,indictable,iniquitous, nefarious,peccant shady,smokinggun, ,wicked,convict,culprit,felon,fugitive,gangster,hooligan,lawbreaker, mobster,offender, prisoner, thug, blackmailer, condelinquent,desperado,evildoer,guerilla,
malefactor,wrongdoer, bad actor,
Ever produced in the history of
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by RichiB(m): 3:36pm
Them one use case collect all the money wey dey him hand before dem kill ahm
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by highrise07: 3:38pm
you can either be positively popular or negatively popular, the choice is yours
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by miqos02(m): 3:39pm
ok
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by ezana1(m): 3:39pm
I dey look una
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by omocalabar(m): 3:40pm
these our yeye justice system sef....the policeman that played a major role in his arrest is dead, while the kidnapper lives...keep bringing fresh charges till he escapes....rubbish people
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by wildcatter23(m): 3:41pm
I see
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by se0un(m): 3:43pm
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by itiswellandwell: 3:43pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by dynicks(m): 3:44pm
lol...an intro to the news Nd headline that is going to trend the whole of next week just to keep some persons mind occupied...oh yeah u think we don't know abi?...keep it up
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by winkmart: 3:45pm
let him dance to the tune of the music he recorded with Terry G
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by Teettyllayho: 3:46pm
H
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by EmmaLege: 3:48pm
Na so
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by vowel: 3:53pm
Always filing cases,when will they persecute them
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by pol23: 3:53pm
See what Evans did in court today.....another trending news...
Rubbish.
|Re: Fresh Charges Filed Against Evans by King4Roller: 4:02pm
winkmart:And produced by Young John the wicked producer.
(0) (Reply)
New Dictionary Meaning Of Mutallab / Nigerians Ingenuity-cocain Hairdo / .
Viewing this topic: DjHypno(m), memeg3, Sanchez01, Hati13(m), okuneddie(m), knc(m), ejembi28(m), darbeelicous(f), SUMCIOUZ(m), soarz(m), King4Roller, 0110x, klasys(m), Freeko4(m), freshyd, tiswell(m), flomark, Simongabriel, rims4emmy(m), Chrisx1x(m), ciouxox(m), freeage7(m), PrincessC11(f), n1ky(f) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12