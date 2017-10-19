Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River (15335 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See the video of the rescue next:







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khEPx7ToZbE



Pretty cool, the elephant though extremely exhausted is reported to have recovered and has been returned to the wild. Hopefully, it has learnt its lesson and will stay away from rivers except for when it wants to drink water after all 'an elephant never forgets'.



Source: If there is a country whose citizens may be called 'Elephant people', it is Thailand. Elephants are often kept as part of households in rural areas and the giants have learnt to live with humans, helping with farm work and transportation. Of course, there are still elephants in the wild and one of them got stuck in a river and could not get out for a day before villagers managed to rescue it with an effort that involved probably every adult male available at the Thung Saleng Luang National Park.See the video of the rescue next:Pretty cool, the elephant though extremely exhausted is reported to have recovered and has been returned to the wild. Hopefully, it has learnt its lesson and will stay away from rivers except for when it wants to drink water after all 'an elephant never forgets'.Source: http://www.opinions.ng/amazing-see-video-villagers-thailand-rescued-elephant-trapped-river/ 1 Like

Just wish we could show this love n help to follow humans 9 Likes

It is easier to rscue this elephant that to rescue Buhari from the bondage of stupidity and wickedness.





That man is a bleeping tyrant! 72 Likes 4 Shares

Oh boi this is huge

The elephant should thank God it’s not in Nigeria, it would have ended in the villagers stomach. Nice one Thailand.



When presented with the theory that their saviour was black white Christians often say, "He may not have been white, but he definitely wasn't black!"



But why couldn't it be possible? The Bible says that black people lived among the Israelite ranks. We know this because an entire book - The Song of Solomon - was essentially love poetry about the blackness of King Solomon and the beauty of King Solomon black wives. As we all know, Jesus was a descendant of David and Solomon. One of the black brides of Solomon could have been Jesus' ancestral grandmother. 6 Likes 1 Share

Okay

Our Government in Naija cannot even rescue human beings come to think of Elephants... I thank God for the Elephant ohhjj 10 Likes 1 Share

H

F

how does this bring the date of my POP closer 1 Like

If it was Nigeria they will shout peppersoup loading 23 Likes

So sweet

..

Ok

see meat 2 Likes

Twould 've been a different story if it had happened in Nigeria. 4 Likes

if it in nigeria you know what we happen to it 1 Like

If to say nah my country, food don land be that. Pots go full. 1 Like

megrimor:

It is easier to rscue this elephant that to rescue Buhari from the bondage of stupidity and wickedness.





That man is a bleeping tyrant!

Chai so much bitterness, don't kill your self over Buhari issues o. so much bitterness, don't kill your self over Buhari issues o. 8 Likes

If the situation is to be in Nigeria, that elephant would have been in people's pot by now. 1 Like

I na Nigeria now all these people go carry axe, knives and cutlass rescue the poor animal inside their baskets basin, pots and plates. 3 Likes

megrimor:

It is easier to rscue this elephant that to rescue Buhari from the bondage of stupidity and wickedness.





That man is a bleeping tyrant! Are you sick? You need mental evaluation and examination. Are you sick? You need mental evaluation and examination. 10 Likes

megrimor:

It is easier to rscue this elephant that to rescue Buhari from the bondage of stupidity and wickedness.





That man is a bleeping tyrant! 2 Likes

Nigerians hope say una learn something? If na here now, the elephant go join him ancestors ASAP 2 Likes

Lovely people. If it was Nigeria, they would start taking selfie and busy videoing. 1 Like

megrimor:

It is easier to rscue this elephant that to rescue Buhari from the bondage of stupidity and wickedness.





That man is a bleeping tyrant! ha ha 7 Likes

If na 4 naija dem 4 do elephant dance I. Peppersoup tins on d villagers mind then it will make front page on NL and everybody will be ailing lala 1 Like

megrimor:

It is easier to rscue this elephant that to rescue Buhari from the bondage of stupidity and wickedness.





That man is a bleeping tyrant! 1 Like

addavez:

Oh boi this is huge

megrimor:

It is easier to rscue this elephant that to rescue Buhari from the bondage of stupidity and wickedness.





That man is a bleeping tyrant! How can a human being be this mad ? How can a human being be this mad 5 Likes

Trust ma country men to come running to share d meat if d unlucky elephant was caught in naija 2 Likes