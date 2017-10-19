₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
If there is a country whose citizens may be called 'Elephant people', it is Thailand. Elephants are often kept as part of households in rural areas and the giants have learnt to live with humans, helping with farm work and transportation. Of course, there are still elephants in the wild and one of them got stuck in a river and could not get out for a day before villagers managed to rescue it with an effort that involved probably every adult male available at the Thung Saleng Luang National Park.
See the video of the rescue next:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khEPx7ToZbE
Pretty cool, the elephant though extremely exhausted is reported to have recovered and has been returned to the wild. Hopefully, it has learnt its lesson and will stay away from rivers except for when it wants to drink water after all 'an elephant never forgets'.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/amazing-see-video-villagers-thailand-rescued-elephant-trapped-river/
1 Like
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by ttshems(m): 7:49pm
Just wish we could show this love n help to follow humans
9 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by megrimor(m): 7:49pm
It is easier to rscue this elephant that to rescue Buhari from the bondage of stupidity and wickedness.
That man is a bleeping tyrant!
72 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by addavez: 7:49pm
Oh boi this is huge
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by smile11s(m): 7:49pm
The elephant should thank God it’s not in Nigeria, it would have ended in the villagers stomach. Nice one Thailand.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by lelvin(m): 7:49pm
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by awa(m): 7:49pm
Our Government in Naija cannot even rescue human beings come to think of Elephants... I thank God for the Elephant ohhjj
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:49pm
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by TreasuredGlory: 7:50pm
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by omoikea(m): 7:50pm
how does this bring the date of my POP closer
1 Like
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by SalamRushdie: 7:50pm
If it was Nigeria they will shout peppersoup loading
23 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by Daeylar(f): 7:50pm
So sweet
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by Koolface4u(m): 7:50pm
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by gozie112(m): 7:50pm
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by urvillagepeoplee(m): 7:50pm
see meat
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by Mckandre(m): 7:50pm
Twould 've been a different story if it had happened in Nigeria.
4 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by R0ckefeller: 7:51pm
if it in nigeria you know what we happen to it
1 Like
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by me2ulabs: 7:51pm
If to say nah my country, food don land be that. Pots go full.
1 Like
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by lmm4real: 7:51pm
Chai so much bitterness, don't kill your self over Buhari issues o.
8 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by lonelydora(m): 7:51pm
If the situation is to be in Nigeria, that elephant would have been in people's pot by now.
1 Like
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by Lomprico2: 7:51pm
I na Nigeria now all these people go carry axe, knives and cutlass rescue the poor animal inside their baskets basin, pots and plates.
3 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by Superman30: 7:52pm
megrimor:Are you sick? You need mental evaluation and examination.
10 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by free2ryhme: 7:52pm
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by dopemama: 7:52pm
Nigerians hope say una learn something? If na here now, the elephant go join him ancestors ASAP
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by oluwatymylehyn(m): 7:52pm
Lovely people. If it was Nigeria, they would start taking selfie and busy videoing.
1 Like
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by free2ryhme: 7:53pm
7 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by oluxzy: 7:53pm
If na 4 naija dem 4 do elephant dance I. Peppersoup tins on d villagers mind then it will make front page on NL and everybody will be ailing lala
1 Like
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by john4reala(m): 7:54pm
1 Like
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by damibize(m): 7:55pm
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by MyMouth(m): 7:56pm
megrimor:How can a human being be this mad?
5 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by cutefergiee(m): 7:56pm
Trust ma country men to come running to share d meat if d unlucky elephant was caught in naija
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers In Thailand Rescue Elephant Trapped In The River by DanielsParker: 7:56pm
