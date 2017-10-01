₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by LasgidiOnline: 7:27pm
By Lasgidi Online
This young Igbo guy allegedly stole meat earlier today at Ijagbara market Opposite, LASU gate Ojo Lagos.
According to Lasgidi Online reader who sent the photo said, after the guy was caught he was made to carry the meat on his head and photos was taken.
When asked why he stole the meat, he simply blamed the devil.
Things youths get involved in these days sha...
Exclusively written by Lasgidi Online: http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/10/igbo-guy-stole-meat-at-ijagbara-market.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by LasgidiOnline: 7:28pm
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:33pm
What kinda subheading is this
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by Mynd44: 7:39pm
NIGHTMAREOO7:Na so we see am oooo
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 7:39pm
even the devil is afraid of some people these days
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:42pm
Mynd44:
Mynd44. .Good job!!!
No ban me o say i quote u
2 Likes
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by RIPEnglish: 8:10pm
I don't blamed him, they should forgave him cuz the economic are bad right now presently.
1 Like
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by Koolface4u(m): 8:11pm
This buhari self
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by Buharimustgo: 8:11pm
Hmmm
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by 9jvirgin(m): 8:11pm
Thieves everywhere
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:12pm
Devil don suffer
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by holluwai(m): 8:12pm
See the big meat him steal....
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by TDEMONEW: 8:12pm
I just came to check name.... Awon Omo igbo niii. that's what they are known for...
3 Likes
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:13pm
THIEF. Spit on his fl@thead
1 Like
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by ladycomfort(f): 8:13pm
na wao
who knows about aswani market?? do they sell very good clothes??
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by conductorh2: 8:13pm
LasgidiOnline:
This kain "young Igbo guy" that doesn't have name.
Kitipka gbagbukwa the Afonja OP that is shifting his people's crime on Igbo man. We all know the tribe that steal petty things and sell one human skull for 300 naira.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by fidalgo19: 8:13pm
What kind of news is this? All I am seeing is a young lad taking selfie
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by fidalgo19: 8:13pm
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by jashar(f): 8:14pm
Anytime someone steals, especially food, it saddens me.
Kai.
1 Like
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by Hofbrauhaus: 8:14pm
Blames the devil or blames Buhari?
See what they have reduced our people to...
God punish Buhari.
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by missbeckykisses(f): 8:14pm
Flex ur meat, blame it on buhari
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by MadCow1: 8:14pm
Hmmm
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by lordraiden(m): 8:15pm
Him don tag "young igbo boy" if na good thing "young nigerian".na we be our problem
2 Likes
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by olaskul(m): 8:15pm
Kikikikiki
Na Dem
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:15pm
HUNGRY DEVELOPER. IPOB ARE HUNGRY abd ANGRY
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by damibize(m): 8:15pm
Stole that big meat to do what ?
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by SeniorZato(m): 8:15pm
Come ooo i never chop meat since last week ooo
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by ifyan(m): 8:15pm
Why mentioning his tribe.
Tomorrow black race will scream racism when in reality they are the real racist (tribalist ).
Can't black accept his fault rather than blame the devil because U are in charge of your will and choice.
Their is hunger in the land.
|Re: Man Steals Meat At Ijagbara Market In Lagos Today, Blames The Devil (photo) by free2ryhme: 8:16pm
LasgidiOnline:
He has the meat of life on his head
