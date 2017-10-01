Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj (6180 Views)

sharing their fun time together..



He wrote

" Chilling Burna lee in a Club-Lee ��. #Dbanj #KingDonCome #KokoWeekend"

they look so With dope





Abeg how Burna boy take b legend of Music? Which music exactly? Abi na Legend Extra stout d OP mean 24 Likes 2 Shares

The definition of Legend don change? 2 Likes

Lemme goan boil stone... cos I don't know what to do with this now... 1 Like

Abeg how Burna boy take b legend of Music? Which music exactly? weed and kush music weed and kush music 5 Likes 1 Share

Dope

Burna boy a legend? Maybe legend now has a new meaning. 5 Likes

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption o..... You know the rest.....

Dbanj b frolicking with these youngsters

Abeg how Burna boy take b legend of Music? Which music exactly? Igbo (weed) get em own genre Igbo (weed) get em own genre 1 Like

Rich gang 1 Like

D’banj is asking him if he finally catch any pastor to beat... burna just laughs and say” I am looking for that one wey de give people deceit for deliverance” I go too beat am�

No comparison is possible with dbanj and burnaboy abeg... Like, imagine. The" BANJ" and burna "BOY"... A boy should be called a boy abeg... Lovely pix tho

Abeg how Burna boy take b legend of Music? Which music exactly? Burnaboy has a very unique and original sound Burnaboy has a very unique and original sound 5 Likes

YelloweWest:

Burnaboy has a very unique and original sound Hope we know what legend means Hope we know what legend means 2 Likes

Ollivation05:

they are hugging not chilling they are hugging not chilling 1 Like

oluwatymylehyn:

Burna boy a legend? Maybe legend now has a new meaning. burna is King when it comes to music. He's a legend on his own... burna is King when it comes to music. He's a legend on his own... 1 Like

NigeriaNs..

banga lee and don gorgon

It looks like a Gay reunion

burna boy legend?? dat mins am also a legend. Legend me 1 Like

SLIDEwaxie:

burna is King when it comes to music. He's a legend on his own... on his own bed abi? on his own bed abi?

SLIDEwaxie:

burna is King when it comes to music. He's a legend on his own... he must be a legend in your village he must be a legend in your village

Igbo is smelling on this front page

the type of rubber band wey I use do catapult for pry schl is on Burna boy head the type of rubber band wey I use do catapult for pry schl is on Burna boy head

Dbanj: burna smoking igbo is not allow openly in dubai



Burna: I go manage weed

Burna boy legend ?