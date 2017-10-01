₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by Ollivation05: 7:49pm
the two legends of music (d banj and burna boy) took to their instagram fan page
sharing their fun time together..
He wrote
" Chilling Burna lee in a Club-Lee ��. #Dbanj #KingDonCome #KokoWeekend"
they look so With dope
Source: http://olilinaija.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/cute-photo-of-dbanj-chilling-with-burna.html
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by Nbote(m): 8:04pm
Abeg how Burna boy take b legend of Music? Which music exactly? Abi na Legend Extra stout d OP mean
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by pat1612(m): 8:16pm
.
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by kennieG: 8:16pm
...
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by oliidell(m): 8:17pm
The definition of Legend don change?
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by Raymysterio(m): 8:17pm
Hmmmmmmm
Lemme goan boil stone... cos I don't know what to do with this now...
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by eitsei(m): 8:17pm
Nbote:weed and kush music
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by chinnasa: 8:17pm
k
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by lordraiden(m): 8:17pm
Dope
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:18pm
Burna boy a legend? Maybe legend now has a new meaning.
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by Lexusgs430: 8:18pm
Avoid excessive alcohol consumption o..... You know the rest.....
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by kennyblaze007(m): 8:18pm
Dbanj b frolicking with these youngsters
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by buskie13(m): 8:18pm
Nbote:Igbo (weed) get em own genre
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by tobtap: 8:18pm
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by Titto93(m): 8:19pm
Rich gang
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by kaluchuks(m): 8:19pm
D’banj is asking him if he finally catch any pastor to beat... burna just laughs and say” I am looking for that one wey de give people deceit for deliverance” I go too beat am�
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by damibize(m): 8:19pm
No comparison is possible with dbanj and burnaboy abeg... Like, imagine. The" BANJ" and burna "BOY"... A boy should be called a boy abeg... Lovely pix tho
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by YelloweWest: 8:20pm
Nbote:Burnaboy has a very unique and original sound
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by Nbote(m): 8:22pm
YelloweWest:Hope we know what legend means
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by free2ryhme: 8:24pm
Ollivation05:
they are hugging not chilling
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by SLIDEwaxie(m): 8:24pm
oluwatymylehyn:burna is King when it comes to music. He's a legend on his own...
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by visijo(m): 8:26pm
NigeriaNs..
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by masada: 8:28pm
banga lee and don gorgon
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:28pm
It looks like a Gay reunion
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by Gozbrown: 8:29pm
burna boy legend?? dat mins am also a legend. Legend me
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by onatisi(m): 8:30pm
SLIDEwaxie:on his own bed abi?
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 8:34pm
SLIDEwaxie:he must be a legend in your village
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by anochuko01(m): 8:36pm
Igbo is smelling on this front page
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by Infajay(m): 8:41pm
the type of rubber band wey I use do catapult for pry schl is on Burna boy head
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by kheart(m): 8:44pm
Dbanj: burna smoking igbo is not allow openly in dubai
Burna: I go manage weed
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by AntiWailer: 8:48pm
Burna boy legend ?
|Re: Photo Of Burna Boy Chilling With D'banj by paradigmshift(m): 8:52pm
burna boy legend, u must be a fool.
