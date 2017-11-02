After one nil away win,Arsenal welcome RSB for return leg.

Arsenal will look to book their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League when we welcome Red Star Belgrade to the Emirates tonight.



We’ve dominated Group H so far as we sit five points clear at the top of the table having registered three consecutive victories in the competition so far this campaign.



The latest was a 1-0 win in Serbia two weeks ago, where we had Olivier Giroud to thank as his stunning overhead kick in the final stages of the game brought home the three points.



Another win this evening will guarantee safe progression to the last-32 and Arsene Wenger is set to once again put faith in his fringe players and youngsters, just as he’s done in all cup games so far this season.



Team news



With a huge Premier League trip to Manchester City coming up on Sunday the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Per Mertesacker, Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez will all be rested.



Sead Kolasinac will also miss the game and he’s a doubt to face City after limping out of last weekend’s 2-1 win over Swansea City with a hip injury.



Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud will start in attack once again while Reiss Nelson, Francis Coquelin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock are also expected to feature.



Mathieu Debuchy and Rob Holding should be joined by Mohamed Elneny in defence while youngster Matt Macey could be given another chance to impress in goal if Wenger decides to protect Petr Cech with David Ospina missing out with a groin injury.



Shkodran Mustafi is still nursing a hamstring problem while Calum Chambers is not deemed fit enough to return from his hip injury so they remain out along with Danny Welbeck and Santi Cazorla.



As for Belgrade, they’ll be without left-back Milan Rodic after he was sent off in the reverse fixture two weeks ago. 2 Likes