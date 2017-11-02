₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by Omooba77: 8:01pm On Oct 19
After one nil away win,Arsenal welcome RSB for return leg.
Arsenal will look to book their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League when we welcome Red Star Belgrade to the Emirates tonight.
We’ve dominated Group H so far as we sit five points clear at the top of the table having registered three consecutive victories in the competition so far this campaign.
The latest was a 1-0 win in Serbia two weeks ago, where we had Olivier Giroud to thank as his stunning overhead kick in the final stages of the game brought home the three points.
Another win this evening will guarantee safe progression to the last-32 and Arsene Wenger is set to once again put faith in his fringe players and youngsters, just as he’s done in all cup games so far this season.
Team news
With a huge Premier League trip to Manchester City coming up on Sunday the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Per Mertesacker, Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez will all be rested.
Sead Kolasinac will also miss the game and he’s a doubt to face City after limping out of last weekend’s 2-1 win over Swansea City with a hip injury.
Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud will start in attack once again while Reiss Nelson, Francis Coquelin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock are also expected to feature.
Mathieu Debuchy and Rob Holding should be joined by Mohamed Elneny in defence while youngster Matt Macey could be given another chance to impress in goal if Wenger decides to protect Petr Cech with David Ospina missing out with a groin injury.
Shkodran Mustafi is still nursing a hamstring problem while Calum Chambers is not deemed fit enough to return from his hip injury so they remain out along with Danny Welbeck and Santi Cazorla.
As for Belgrade, they’ll be without left-back Milan Rodic after he was sent off in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by Omooba77: 8:55am
Can we wallop them again?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 3:09pm
sure but with lesser goal because the Boss will be resting a lot of first team players because of weekend game against Man City, but at the end Arsenal will come out victorious. my prediction is X/1
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by Ayo4251(m): 6:44pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by edidiongmichael(m): 6:45pm
All Arsenal fans, keep walking!!!!!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by gradeA(m): 6:45pm
too late.
we wey no get dstv for house, how we wan take do?
Just hope my boy Jack wilshere puts up a show again.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by Sirheny007(m): 6:45pm
Nawao..
shame sef de catch me to watch ball on thursday.
But man utd fans wey play there last season no go gree person hear word.
The thing bad sotee i no fit shout goal if we score
Gunners for life!!
#coyg
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by Yinxies(f): 6:46pm
Waiting...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by ychris: 6:47pm
My Father my maker,
As I begin to pray,
Any power,
fighting my Destiny,
Die by Fire!!!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by gradeA(m): 6:48pm
EZENDIZUOGU:
you think this is your Bet9ja shop abi
which one is X/1 again.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by Paperwhite(m): 6:53pm
Lets go do it gunners.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by khatea(f): 7:00pm
I predict 1X, GG & over 1.5 for dis game
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by inedujac: 7:04pm
E no dey hard arsenal to loose nah, so i no dey expect any tin from dem
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by idrisiyah90(m): 7:10pm
Arsenal to win a clean sheet Who's challenging this statement?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by loomer: 7:12pm
Arsenal use to give me joy before before.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by FuckFuckBoy: 7:19pm
Sirheny007:Comedian
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by luvola(m): 7:24pm
When atletico Madrid drop to Europa , arsenal will be like kuku kill me
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by fineyemi(m): 7:31pm
I dey fear Sunday match with man city. If only Mustafi can be back before Sunday, we can't play with man city and win with martasacker at defense. Man city will beat us
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by dvkot(m): 7:34pm
OK.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by handsomeyinka(m): 7:38pm
fineyemi:
Fear not...I have a strong feeling we will win this match....Arsene wenger will use same formation for Pepsi Guardiola..DOGGY STYLE
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by LesbianBoy(m): 7:41pm
Arsenal 0 - 2 Red Star Belgrade
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by Bossontop(m): 7:44pm
Assnal fans we still lyk una oo so make una no 4get.....
#ggmu
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by abdelrahman: 7:54pm
The time of this match is too late
|Re: Arsenal Vs Red Star Belgrade : Europa League Today At 9:05 pm by mansakhalifa(m): 7:59pm
The fact that Arsenal now play in what I call the "Championship" of European football gives me the conviction that they will be playing in the Championship of English Football in a not too distant future.
Thanks To Cesc Frabregas / Frank Lampard Lauches A Verbal Assualt Against Radio Presenter / Predict Champion's League Finals Score.
