



Lagos State University (LASU) students today gave their Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, riot as a birthday gift, a gift it will take time for him to forget in his lifetime.



According to Lasgidi Online source in the school, the Student Union Governemnt (SUG) election was supposed to hold yesterday but was postponed till today by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) commissioner due to bad internet connection as it is an online election.



Eventually, as the students tried voting today, almost 15 to 20% of students were rejected by the system saying they can't vote again as their matric number have been used to vote before.



That means, the election server was hacked and used for this illegal act behind the students back, the election organizers was just making fool of the students.



The students then marched to the VC's office which today happened to be his birthday, he came out and told them to come back by 4pm, the students came and noticed that he was not in the office.



The students then started protesting in the school, they locked the school gate so that the VC will not go out not knowing that he has left the school before 4pm.



The students eventually spoilt many things in the school and said they don't want e-voting again.



