|LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by GidiParrot: 8:38pm
By Lasgidi Online
Lagos State University (LASU) students today gave their Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, riot as a birthday gift, a gift it will take time for him to forget in his lifetime.
According to Lasgidi Online source in the school, the Student Union Governemnt (SUG) election was supposed to hold yesterday but was postponed till today by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) commissioner due to bad internet connection as it is an online election.
Eventually, as the students tried voting today, almost 15 to 20% of students were rejected by the system saying they can't vote again as their matric number have been used to vote before.
That means, the election server was hacked and used for this illegal act behind the students back, the election organizers was just making fool of the students.
The students then marched to the VC's office which today happened to be his birthday, he came out and told them to come back by 4pm, the students came and noticed that he was not in the office.
The students then started protesting in the school, they locked the school gate so that the VC will not go out not knowing that he has left the school before 4pm.
The students eventually spoilt many things in the school and said they don't want e-voting again.
See more photos and video below...
lalasticlala
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by GidiParrot: 8:38pm
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by haywire07(m): 8:39pm
Op , u need to adjust your grammar .
GidiParrot:and why did you steal FTC again? I don mark your face !
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by biacan(f): 8:43pm
Lady and Boko are like
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by modelmike7(m): 9:46pm
What a gift!!
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by BreezyCB(m): 9:47pm
You remember when u were small and u thought the moon use to follow u anytime you're walking?
Well... that's when your stupidity started
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by Sleyanya1(m): 9:47pm
Eyhaaa......Kpele Sir.
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by alexistaiwo: 9:48pm
VC be like :
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by ogu87: 9:48pm
Happy birthday sir
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by themonk(m): 9:48pm
When I reminisce on my days as a student and how we loved riot, Even though I never participated in any riot because it never happened during my time as a student, I always anticipated flexing my youthfull muscles in one.
All those wishful thinking all comes back to me as stupidity, if I knew what I know now then I bet I would have reasoned differently.
I implore all students to focus on their studies and leave school as soon as possible because life only starts after you've graduated. Then you will see more useful things to flex your muscle on.
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by englishmart(m): 9:48pm
happy naking day sir.
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by Pebcak: 9:49pm
Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large number
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by sirugos(m): 9:49pm
Future leaders.. smh
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by SportBlogger: 9:50pm
lol
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by DozieInc(m): 9:50pm
Which kind gift be dat
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by thundafire: 9:51pm
Buhari syndrome felt everywhere
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by Hongbenga(m): 9:52pm
Let there be Peace Oooo...
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by Titto93(m): 9:52pm
Rochas deserves this in IMO state
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by oshe11(m): 9:52pm
The riot sweet nè
If na APC na counter riot tinx tomoro
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by nairavsdollars: 9:53pm
LASU and crisis
Somebody give me that statue man meme
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:54pm
It is well.
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by watchwoman(f): 9:54pm
.
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by Gozbrown: 9:54pm
booked
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by OnowuOra(m): 9:54pm
Happy bad-day Mr. Vice Chancellor
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by So4baba(m): 9:55pm
My Alma mater..... i hail thee.. E-voting, great improvement though. ..
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by Marshalxv(m): 9:55pm
Lol. And the VC will clap back by mandating them to pay for damages .they go even pay for sand wey dem match. Fear school authority.
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by maricata(m): 9:57pm
Lol i thought it was just oloshos they have in lasu and yahoo boys,so they do SUG politics too
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by watchwoman(f): 9:57pm
The server was hacked for student election again Then we will start to complain when it's done at state and national levels, when we can get it right at student level. Smh
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by ipobarecriminals: 9:59pm
Nah dem go pay for whatever/ anything dey damage.
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by paradigmshift(m): 10:00pm
nice one ...bday run belle
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by udemzyudex(m): 10:01pm
Na them go still contribute money pay, what happened to peaceful protest?
|Re: LASU Vice Chancellor Receives Riot From Students As Birthday Gift (photos/video) by emeijeh(m): 10:01pm
On my birthday?!
