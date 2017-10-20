Why not create a statue for the university



>>

*The school principal in Singapore sent this letter to the parents before the exams..... and yes !!! You are going to love reading & sharing THIS one !!!*



_Dear parents,_



_The exams of your children will start soon. I know you are all really anxious for your child to do well._





But please do_



remember amongst the_



students who will be_



sitting for the exams..._



There is an artist,_

_who doesn't need to_

_understand maths..._



_There is an entrepreneur,_

_who doesn't care about_

_History or English literature..._



_There is a musician,_

_whose chemistry_

_marks won't matter..._



_There is an athlete,_

_whose physical fitness_

_is more important than physics..._



_If your child does get top_

_mark's, that's Great...!_



_But if he or she doesn't..._

_Please don't take away_

_their self-confidence_

_and dignity from them..._

_Tell them it's Okay..._

_It's just an exam, they_

_are cut out for much_

_bigger things in life..._

_Please do this and_

_when you do,_

_watch your children_

_conquer the world..._

_One exam or low marks_

_won't take away their_

_dreams and talent..._

_And please do not think_

_Doctors and Engineers_

_are the only happy_

_people in the World..._

_With Warm Regards,_

*_The Principal_* 46 Likes 4 Shares