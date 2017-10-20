₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by ikorodureporta: 6:28am
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by fidalgo19: 6:36am
Why not create a statue for the university
>>
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by ikorodureporta: 7:31am
fidalgo19:
did u notice the error
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by Ablyz(m): 10:08am
Agric
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by Sugar97(f): 11:45am
Vetenary should be veterinary
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by GrandFinale2017(m): 1:01pm
Sugar97:u be sharp girl
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by GrandFinale2017(m): 1:01pm
ikorodureporta:vetenary
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by ikorodureporta: 1:30pm
Lalasticlala come & see dis abokki....
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by Teewhy2: 4:02pm
Hmmmmmn
A law should be placed for public institution to be using government resources to praise politicians.
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by lelvin(m): 4:02pm
Okay
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by whateverkay(m): 4:03pm
No wonder there is mass failure in the east. Their academic performance is below average and yet they try to compete with Yoruba's who are more sound intellectually and more sophisticated. Yoruba's remain the pillar of education in Nigeria. Thanks to Baba Awolowo
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by candlewax: 4:03pm
typical of tyrants and serial killers, they are obsessed with portraits
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 4:03pm
IMO people are illiterate
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by cardoctor(m): 4:03pm
Big signboard, empty promises.
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by Josh44s(m): 4:03pm
This what you get when your governor was a statue in his formal life
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by nwaUrasi(m): 4:03pm
with the latest developments, I bet those who insulted me for saying Imo state is not qualified to be state can now retract their words.
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by Originality007: 4:03pm
Rochas is always an Error
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by kunzyomi(m): 4:03pm
At least they didn't say correge of aglic
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by kenebenedicts: 4:03pm
Typical APC, government of photography by photography for photography.
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by kulboy247(m): 4:03pm
Imo state iz a JOKE
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by ToluSuo(m): 4:04pm
OGA ooo
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by ezex(m): 4:04pm
Okoro something
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by dbynonetwork: 4:04pm
Okoroawusa had always benefitted from quota system..
This can only happen when you wine & dine with the FULANIS...
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 4:05pm
Blame Rochas for wasting IMO state money for Irrelevances
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by Nbote(m): 4:06pm
I'm very sure d skool exists only on dat billboard
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 4:06pm
Na Hausa write this one
A whole University abi college billboard
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by Folxy91(m): 4:07pm
i hope the "vetenary" error does not appear on the school website as well, it'd be hilarious if it does o
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by judecares1: 4:07pm
OKOROCHA SHOULD BE D FIRST VETERINARIAN STUDENT
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by medolab90(m): 4:07pm
hahahaha I won't talk
|Re: Billboard Of Imo State University College Of Agric & Veterinary Studies (Photo) by Ugoeze2016: 4:07pm
Vetenary
