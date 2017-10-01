₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by Ophizzeydam(m): 11:14am
Nigerian Soldier Who Ran Away from the Army Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo)
Thirty-four-year-old Lance Corporal Abubakar Isiaka who deserted the army because he was listed among the soldiers to fight Boko Haram in Sambisa forest as he was afraid of his life has landed in trouble.
According to a report by NewTelegraph, Isiaka who abandoned his duty post and kissed goodbye to the Nigerian Army as he didn't want to lose his life fighting the terrorists was recently caught after he allegedly snatched a car belonging to another man.
Attempting to explain why he deserted the army, Isiaka said that he was tired of watching his friends and colleagues die at the war front, in the hands of Boko Haram men.
He said: “I was not officially dismissed from the Army. I decided not to go to work anymore when I was posted to Sambisa Forest to tackle the Boko Haram sect. I was among Nigerian soldiers that went to the Sudan Peace Keeping Mission. It was upon my return to Nigeria that our commandant noticed that I was still agile and gallant.
He then sent me and some of my friends to Sambisa Forest. I lost most of my friend in that battle. I then decided to leave the battle; I didn’t return to the army base since then.”
After walking away, Isiaka didn’t return property of the army. One of the items he went away with was his uniform. He started using the uniform to commit crime. He was eventually arrested along with his partner, an ex-convict, identified as Saheed Akangbe, 24.
Isiaka and his partner in crime were presented to journalists by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude. They were both arrested for allegedly snatching a Toyota Camry car. Odude said that both men specialized in snatching different kinds of cars from unsuspecting owners.
One of the cars allegedly recovered from them is a Toyota Camry car, marked KJA 89 ER. They were arrested in Ibadan, on October 22, around 11:20pm, at Iyana-Offa, Lagelu area of Ibadan. The duo allegedly confessed to series of car snatching operations in Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, and other neighbouring states.
Asked what he had been doing since he walked out on the Nigerian Army, Isiaka said: “I usually lead my friends with my army uniform to find buyers for our stolen cars. I was always well settled. It was my friend, Ismail Adeosun, who is still in Abeokuta Prison that asked us to bring that Toyota Camry car to Ibadan for sale. It was unfortunate that when we got to Ibadan later in the day, we couldn’t get the buyer before we were arrested.”
Recollecting how they were arrested, Akangbe, said: “We were asked to come to Ibadan with the stolen car to deliver to a buyer; but on getting to Ibadan, we couldn’t locate the person that our friend asked us to call. It was late in the night; we decided to sleep inside the car till the following morning, unfortunately, while we were sleeping, a night guard walked over and asked us to come down from the vehicle. On sighting my partner with army uniform, he apologised and went away. He later returned with policemen.”
http://www.afrikloaded.com.ng/2017/10/nigerian-soldier-who-ran-away-from-army.html
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by Hofbrauhaus: 11:44am
Face small bokoharam una go gbaga!
Kill armless people all una vein go rise!
Ndiara!
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by looseweight: 12:19pm
Ok
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by slimshadyl(m): 12:20pm
one word to describe this goat
COWARD
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by driand(m): 12:20pm
Ran away from sambisa,
Bloody coward, but had the courage to ambush civilians and snatch vehicles...
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by lafuria1(m): 12:20pm
lol
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:20pm
"...he was eventually arrested along with his partner, an ex-convict, identified as SAHEED AKANGBE, 24..."
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by Hardewarlee(m): 12:20pm
Very funny story . You ran to avoid been killed by terrorist and you later became a terrorist also . You are supposed to be killed because those who you stole cars from might have also commit sucide or High BP would have accelerate in their body system .
I'm entitled to my personal opinion so don't quote me wrong because I won't reply you at all .
Please do not forget .... Give him and his partner Death sentence or life imprisonment. I rest my case ... Corrrrrrrrt !!!!!!!!
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by fowlyansh181(m): 12:20pm
Silly soldiers . Fight bokoharam, NO! harrass citizens, YES
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by ivolt: 12:20pm
Coward can't fight but can rob a harmless man.
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by elyte89: 12:20pm
Yeye man
Dem suppose tell am make d guy go snatch all d vans bokoharam use in perpetrating bad acts
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 12:21pm
Too bad for him, let him face d rotten part of d law.
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by Kimcutie(m): 12:21pm
Lol.
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by hirekiller1: 12:22pm
Lol
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 12:22pm
God don catch am!
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by omoikea(m): 12:23pm
using the power of the uniform to commit crime instead saving people
but nobody wan die sha
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by ToluSuo(m): 12:24pm
It annoys me to see miscreants like these ones soil the name of the Nigerian Army. If you value your life more than life itself, then don't bother enlisting into the Army, death for the greater good is more honourable than being a coward. #GODBLESSNIGERIANARMY... #MILITARYMINDS... #PEACE...
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by obaival(m): 12:24pm
Name n branch plzz
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by marvin902(m): 12:25pm
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by maxysmith(f): 12:26pm
He can't fight Boko Haram but he can snatch car
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by Mopolchi: 12:27pm
Those names Abubakar Isiaka and Saheed Akangbe.... NA ALWAYS DEM... THE ACCOMODATORS OF BROWN ROOF REPUBLIC.
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by TheManOfTheYear: 12:29pm
Cowardice
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by missbeckykisses(f): 12:29pm
Oct 22 and we are still in Oct 21, OP receive brain in Jesus name
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by Nigeriadondie: 12:30pm
This gives u insight into d fact that d casualties of d military is far more than what is reported. Boko haram dealt ruthlessly with d military a fact they continue to deny to thos day.
At least it is better he is alive than his dead comrades who died for nothing cos dying for Nigeria is never worth it.
Even the death of a cow slaughtered in an abbatoir is far better than dying for a useless country that never rewards the labour of its heroes and heroines.
Any effort for Nigeria amounts to zero. The only beneficiaries of this doomed nation are the looters in power.
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by cutefergiee(m): 12:30pm
EX MILITARY GUYS AND CRIME BE LIKE 5&6... EVEN IN ADVANCE COUNTRIES, NA DEM DEY JOIN ISIS DEY SELL STOLEN RPGs TO TERRORISTS....ONCE U VIOLENT, ALWAYS VIOLENT
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by correctguy101(m): 12:31pm
Someone should please ask the OP which year this happened cos ayam not understanding the October 22 written there o....
Or una don reach 22nd and I'm still behind on 20th?
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by KunkAcid: 12:33pm
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by correctguy101(m): 12:34pm
missbeckykisses:
Ha, and you don already reach 21st hahahaha which country you dey?.
Now I'm sure ayam not understanding anything...
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 12:34pm
Very Funny
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by Gozbrown: 12:35pm
How can someone in prison still be involved in crime. d prison setting is very poor in d country.
|Re: Soldier Who Ran Away Because Of Boko Haram Arrested For Snatching Car (Photo) by Burger01(m): 12:35pm
Abubakar Isiaka for that matter.
Coward
