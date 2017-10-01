₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 11:16am
The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has been accused of abandoning a woman after causing her car to somersault during a highway chase in Abuja. According to Omolola Oladimeji, the FRSC officials left the top radio presenter, Matilda Duncan trapped in her car without any help after the ghastly accident.
The On Air Personality (OAP) - was rescued by other motorists and passersby who rushed her to the hospital.
Omolola Oladimeji, the woman's co-worker and an eyewitness took to Facebook and wrote;
I met her on the ground . Matilda Duncan. Her jeep somersaulted. She was chased by FRSC. And when they saw her car somersaulting, they absconded. Leaving her trapped in the car. They left her to die....Thank God for good people who came to her rescue. This is what they do all the time. She is my Staff. Shes an On air Personality left to die because they knew what they did was wrong.I will not keep quiet... No I will not keep quiet.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/frsc-allegedly-abandon-woman-after-accident-in-abuja.html
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by BreezyCB(m): 11:16am
Tnx God for her life
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 11:17am
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by RoyalBlak007: 11:19am
♤Damn! Car's gone
♤Stupid FRSC
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by SalamRushdie: 11:21am
All our service personal are about extortion and not the objective which they were created for or how do explain a road safety officer who was employed to ensure safety on our road throwing nails in front of moving cars in an attempt to make the car lose control or the road safety asking for rifles to shoot at vehicles they were employed to ensure safety for in the first place ..we really need to define all our values in this country
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Bari22(m): 11:21am
so bad
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Justiceleague1: 11:26am
Those Frsc officials are rogues
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by DozieInc(m): 11:28am
Why chasing her in the first place?
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Nbote(m): 11:37am
Aaaaaarrrrgghhh!!! Dey want to kill our Matilda Duncan of Rhythm 94,7fm.. One of my favourite voices on radio. Victor Iroele oya call dem out in it morning show
So why she was running was enough justification to abandon d accident scene abi?? Shldnt it b more reason why dey rescued her and den charge her for dangerous driving if she was wrong??
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by princechurchill(m): 11:39am
Why was she running at the first place,because that's wat led to the chase
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 11:41am
I thought they said Benz don't somersault
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Sexy20: 12:15pm
fRSc wants to turn themselves into a mini god
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Sexy20: 12:18pm
Who said?....Atleast it still proved that there are just two types of cars: Benz and others. Other cars will be in flames with such impact.
PROUDLY A BENZ REP
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Sexy20: 12:20pm
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by looseweight: 12:22pm
Some people will think they re playing video games while on d road. SMH
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:23pm
Fast and Furious: The Evolution.
Starring: Federal Road Safety Corpse and Omolola Oladimeji.
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by joystickextendr: 12:24pm
Just imagine
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by missbeckykisses(f): 12:24pm
Lol nawaoo, meanwhile proudly cucumber crew
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:24pm
They should all be found, tried and jailed. Heartless people.
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 12:24pm
Eyah if na to carry their motor block person 4 road dem go sabi.
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by KunkAcid: 12:25pm
When she was flagged down by the FRSC officials, why didn't she obey by pulling over and have herself cleared or booked for traffic offense.
The FRSC official gave her a chase which was in line with their lawful duties.
The fault is absolutely hers. Perhaps she thinks because she is an OAP, that made her a demigod and therefore, above the law.
She should have died in the accident. I hope she dies in the hospital so she would serve as a scapegoat to all those fund of speeding off when flagged down by FRSC officials for traffic offenses.
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by 9japrof(m): 12:25pm
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by driand(m): 12:25pm
Even FRSC?
Nigeria is finished,
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Florblu(f): 12:25pm
Bunch of rogues.
But why was she running away from them?
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Jadmchris(m): 12:25pm
I know everybody will come here and blame the road safety officials... She is 100 percent wrong by what she did by not stopping for d officials and being on high speed to outsmart the law.. She got what she bargained for......
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by 2lateBiafra: 12:26pm
And now GOVERNMENT wan give them GUN.
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Hofbrauhaus: 12:26pm
Zoo people.
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Piiko(m): 12:27pm
Why couldn't you stop maximum fine is 10k now you wrecked your Benz, where's the sense in that
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by watchwoman(f): 12:27pm
Inasmuch as I condemn the FRSC for running away, why couldn't she obey simple rules of driving, cos i believe the FRSC don't chase people for nothing and when she noticed she was been pursued why didn't she stop to explain herself to the FRSC, a simple fine that wouldn't exceed maybe 5 to 15k would have saved her all this drama, yet she chose to be stubborn, now look at her car, bet she wouldn't be able to drive it again.
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by Gkemz(m): 12:27pm
Those road demons
|Re: FRSC Officials "Abandon" Woman After Accident During Road Chase In Abuja. Photos by policy12: 12:27pm
She too for don wait..
