The On Air Personality (OAP) - was rescued by other motorists and passersby who rushed her to the hospital.



Omolola Oladimeji, the woman's co-worker and an eyewitness took to Facebook and wrote;



I met her on the ground . Matilda Duncan. Her jeep somersaulted. She was chased by FRSC. And when they saw her car somersaulting, they absconded. Leaving her trapped in the car. They left her to die....Thank God for good people who came to her rescue. This is what they do all the time. She is my Staff. Shes an On air Personality left to die because they knew what they did was wrong.I will not keep quiet... No I will not keep quiet.



Tnx God for her life 1 Like

♤Damn! Car's gone



♤Stupid FRSC

All our service personal are about extortion and not the objective which they were created for or how do explain a road safety officer who was employed to ensure safety on our road throwing nails in front of moving cars in an attempt to make the car lose control or the road safety asking for rifles to shoot at vehicles they were employed to ensure safety for in the first place ..we really need to define all our values in this country 6 Likes 1 Share

so bad

Those Frsc officials are rogues 1 Like 1 Share

Why chasing her in the first place? 1 Like





Why was she running at the first place,because that's wat led to the chase

So why she was running was enough justification to abandon d accident scene abi?? Shldnt it b more reason why dey rescued her and den charge her for dangerous driving if she was wrong?? Aaaaaarrrrgghhh!!! Dey want to kill our Matilda Duncan of Rhythm 94,7fm.. One of my favourite voices on radio. Victor Iroele oya call dem out in it morning showSo why she was running was enough justification to abandon d accident scene abi?? Shldnt it b more reason why dey rescued her and den charge her for dangerous driving if she was wrong?? 5 Likes

Why was she running at the first place,because that's wat led to the chase 3 Likes

I thought they said Benz don't somersault

fRSc wants to turn themselves into a mini god

I thought they said Benz don't somersault

Who said?....Atleast it still proved that there are just two types of cars: Benz and others. Other cars will be in flames with such impact.



PROUDLY A BENZ REP Who said?....Atleast it still proved that there are just two types of cars: Benz and others. Other cars will be in flames with such impact.PROUDLY A BENZ REP 1 Like

Some people will think they re playing video games while on d road. SMH



Fast and Furious: The Evolution.

Starring: Federal Road Safety Corpse and Omolola Oladimeji.

Just imagine

Lol nawaoo, meanwhile proudly cucumber crew

They should all be found, tried and jailed. Heartless people.

Eyah if na to carry their motor block person 4 road dem go sabi.







When she was flagged down by the FRSC officials, why didn't she obey by pulling over and have herself cleared or booked for traffic offense.



The FRSC official gave her a chase which was in line with their lawful duties.



The fault is absolutely hers. Perhaps she thinks because she is an OAP, that made her a demigod and therefore, above the law.



She should have died in the accident. I hope she dies in the hospital so she would serve as a scapegoat to all those fund of speeding off when flagged down by FRSC officials for traffic offenses. When she was flagged down by the FRSC officials, why didn't she obey by pulling over and have herself cleared or booked for traffic offense.The FRSC official gave her a chase which was in line with their lawful duties.The fault is absolutely hers. Perhaps she thinks because she is an OAP, that made her a demigod and therefore, above the law.She should have died in the accident. I hope she dies in the hospital so she would serve as a scapegoat to all those fund of speeding off when flagged down by FRSC officials for traffic offenses. 2 Likes

Even FRSC?



Nigeria is finished,

Bunch of rogues.





But why was she running away from them?

I know everybody will come here and blame the road safety officials... She is 100 percent wrong by what she did by not stopping for d officials and being on high speed to outsmart the law.. She got what she bargained for......

And now GOVERNMENT wan give them GUN.

Zoo people.

Why couldn't you stop maximum fine is 10k now you wrecked your Benz, where's the sense in that

Inasmuch as I condemn the FRSC for running away, why couldn't she obey simple rules of driving, cos i believe the FRSC don't chase people for nothing and when she noticed she was been pursued why didn't she stop to explain herself to the FRSC, a simple fine that wouldn't exceed maybe 5 to 15k would have saved her all this drama, yet she chose to be stubborn, now look at her car, bet she wouldn't be able to drive it again. 1 Like

Those road demons