its seems that we no longer have spiritual conscious people here anymore.



what is the attack behind witchcraft pressing someone at night, and eating food in dream. 1 Like

when you say "Pressing" how do you mean?

Most likely referring to sleep paralysis

It's bad 1 Like

Na poverty dey cause dem 14 Likes

its seems that we no longer have spiritual conscious people here anymore.



what is the attack behind witchcraft pressing someone at night, and eating food in dream.





NON RELIGIOUS PEOPLE DON'T GET YOUR SO CALLED WITCHCRAFT PRESSING.

A LOT OF TRASH GOES AWAY THE MOMENT YOU PUT RELIGION AWAY.



BY THE WAY, IF YOU CAN PLAY FOOTBALL IN REAL LIFE, EAT AND SEX IN REAL LIFE, I DON'T THINK IT'S A BAD OMEN TO DO THOSE SAME THINGS IN THE DREAM.



It means you are living in fear of demonic attacks



It also means that you are going through a bad season. You need to stop fighting for now because it's not yet your season to fight back. Guard your heart and keep your peace. And have fellowship with God. Also always command all spirits and attacks fashioned against you be turned around. 9 Likes 3 Shares

CHRISTIANS WILL RENDER A MILLION RESEARCH ON THIS INVALID BECAUSE THEIR PASTORS SAYS IT'S WITCHCRAFT PRESSING.

Lolz sleep paralysis isn't witchcraft pressing ...... There are ways or methods of sleeping that prevents it Google this 6 Likes

Don't be afraid of it

read this book.



power to overcome witches and wizard by- iyke uzorma nathan







eat night food atleast three hours before sleep in the night. 2 Likes 1 Share

I also notice masturbators I mean Cronic ones do have it ... Possibly due to the state of mind or they in some way use some essential hormones needed to sleep soundly ... Aside a better sleeping habit reduced or possibly stopped masturbation can help putting the mind at rest .... 4 Likes

far from it. this is not sleep paralysis. i am talking of suppress someone. science cannot explain this one oh. you have a dream demon is coming then when you tried to wake up.. you find out that something like electric all over the body and a heavy weight ontop of you.

far from it. this is not sleep paralysis. i am talking of suppressing someone. science cannot explain this one oh.

They can press you anytime they like o Who said it is only at night??They can press you anytime they like o 7 Likes 1 Share

OP, you didnt evaluate on what you mean by "pressing" at night, do you mean "sleep paralysis", if is that, science have explained what sleep paralysis is. It's not a witch-craft, some africans still believe in Superstitions. What a pity. 1 Like

Nigerians and Myths.. 6 Likes

far from it. this is not sleep paralysis. i am talking of suppressing someone. science cannot explain this one oh.



See as simple English dey hard for you to understand

It's called Demonic Oppression.



It's not only in the night, sometimes in the daytime. Ask BENIN witches and others.



Once, I was speaking to a girl in school then, and she narrated how she gets oppressed during the day while on a little nap reading in the school library.

Nonsense, there are many athiests in nigeria but these witches dont see to go after dem. Make una dey mk up tins o 4 Likes





And his shït made front-page? 7 Likes

NON RELIGIOUS PEOPLE DON'T GET YOUR SO CALLED WITCHCRAFT PRESSING.

A LOT OF TRASH GOES AWAY THE MOMENT YOU PUT RELIGION AWAY.



BY THE WAY, IF YOU CAN PLAY FOOTBALL IN REAL LIFE, EAT AND SEX IN REAL LIFE, I DON'T THINK IT'S A BAD OMEN TO DO THOSE SAME THINGS IN THE DREAM.





That is to say if you can press your bae during the day you are likely to be pressed at night That is to say if you can press your bae during the day you are likely to be pressed at night

If witches can come into your room and press you and you believe they're so evil they want the worse out of your why don't they just kill you outright? 13 Likes

Dats d way of d village pple... 1 Like

Most likely referring to sleep paralysis

Sleep paralysis is simply a term coined from the witchcraft world to keep their victims perpetually in bondage.