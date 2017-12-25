₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,123 members, 3,987,698 topics. Date: Monday, 25 December 2017 at 03:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? (11659 Views)
Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) / Ozubulu Killing: Priest Who Officiated The Mass During The Attack Speaks / Pastor Chidi Okafor "Strikes Woman With Blindness", Accuses Her Of Witchcraft (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by fineboynl: 10:07am On Dec 24
its seems that we no longer have spiritual conscious people here anymore.
what is the attack behind witchcraft pressing someone at night, and eating food in dream.
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by hopefulLandlord: 10:15am On Dec 24
when you say "Pressing" how do you mean?
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by oluebubeneo(f): 10:24am On Dec 24
hopefulLandlord:Most likely referring to sleep paralysis
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by hopefulLandlord: 10:31am On Dec 24
oluebubeneo:
I thought so but I didn't want to jump the gun
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Amberon11: 10:53am On Dec 24
It's bad
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by adepeter2027(m): 12:10pm On Dec 24
Na poverty dey cause dem
14 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by fineboynl: 12:29pm On Dec 24
adepeter2027:don't understand
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by CAPSLOCKED: 2:29pm On Dec 24
fineboynl:
NON RELIGIOUS PEOPLE DON'T GET YOUR SO CALLED WITCHCRAFT PRESSING.
A LOT OF TRASH GOES AWAY THE MOMENT YOU PUT RELIGION AWAY.
BY THE WAY, IF YOU CAN PLAY FOOTBALL IN REAL LIFE, EAT AND SEX IN REAL LIFE, I DON'T THINK IT'S A BAD OMEN TO DO THOSE SAME THINGS IN THE DREAM.
22 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Muafrika2: 2:32pm On Dec 24
It means you are living in fear of demonic attacks
It also means that you are going through a bad season. You need to stop fighting for now because it's not yet your season to fight back. Guard your heart and keep your peace. And have fellowship with God. Also always command all spirits and attacks fashioned against you be turned around.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by CAPSLOCKED: 2:36pm On Dec 24
oluebubeneo:
CHRISTIANS WILL RENDER A MILLION RESEARCH ON THIS INVALID BECAUSE THEIR PASTORS SAYS IT'S WITCHCRAFT PRESSING.
10 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Ferisidowu(m): 3:40pm On Dec 24
Lolz sleep paralysis isn't witchcraft pressing ...... There are ways or methods of sleeping that prevents it Google this
6 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Ferisidowu(m): 3:42pm On Dec 24
Don't be afraid of it
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Divinerace(m): 3:51pm On Dec 24
read this book.
power to overcome witches and wizard by- iyke uzorma nathan
eat night food atleast three hours before sleep in the night.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Ferisidowu(m): 3:52pm On Dec 24
I also notice masturbators I mean Cronic ones do have it ... Possibly due to the state of mind or they in some way use some essential hormones needed to sleep soundly ... Aside a better sleeping habit reduced or possibly stopped masturbation can help putting the mind at rest ....
4 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by fineboynl: 4:57pm On Dec 24
Ferisidowu:far from it. this is not sleep paralysis. i am talking of suppress someone. science cannot explain this one oh. you have a dream demon is coming then when you tried to wake up.. you find out that something like electric all over the body and a heavy weight ontop of you.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by hopefulLandlord: 5:20pm On Dec 24
fineboynl:
you still haven't explained what you mean by this
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Princejebs(m): 10:37pm On Dec 24
Ok
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by veacea: 10:37pm On Dec 24
Lemme watch
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by drasob: 10:37pm On Dec 24
Who said it is only at night??
They can press you anytime they like o
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by tintingz(m): 10:38pm On Dec 24
OP, you didnt evaluate on what you mean by "pressing" at night, do you mean "sleep paralysis", if is that, science have explained what sleep paralysis is. It's not a witch-craft, some africans still believe in Superstitions. What a pity.
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by BornSinner316: 10:38pm On Dec 24
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Playz: 10:38pm On Dec 24
Nigerians and Myths..
6 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 10:38pm On Dec 24
fineboynl:
See as simple English dey hard for you to understand
Suppressing kor suppression ni
8 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by emusmithy(m): 10:38pm On Dec 24
It's called Demonic Oppression.
It's not only in the night, sometimes in the daytime. Ask BENIN witches and others.
Once, I was speaking to a girl in school then, and she narrated how she gets oppressed during the day while on a little nap reading in the school library.
.
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by yeyerolling: 10:39pm On Dec 24
Nonsense, there are many athiests in nigeria but these witches dont see to go after dem. Make una dey mk up tins o
4 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by emeijeh(m): 10:40pm On Dec 24
And his shït made front-page?
7 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Mrkumareze(m): 10:40pm On Dec 24
CAPSLOCKED:
That is to say if you can press your bae during the day you are likely to be pressed at night
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Mudley313: 10:40pm On Dec 24
If witches can come into your room and press you and you believe they're so evil they want the worse out of your why don't they just kill you outright?
13 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by YINKS89(m): 10:41pm On Dec 24
Dats d way of d village pple...
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by PROPHETmichael: 10:41pm On Dec 24
oluebubeneo:
Sleep paralysis is simply a term coined from the witchcraft world to keep their victims perpetually in bondage.
12 Likes
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by UdoEya(m): 10:41pm On Dec 24
|Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Lagbaja01(m): 10:42pm On Dec 24
.
Private Jet Is A Necessity And Not A Luxury - Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor / Factors Responsible For The Proliferation Of Churches In Nigeria / Christianity; The Religion Not Founded By Jesus
Viewing this topic: Tjola1, Twik, highlyfavouredo(m), billycayana(f), brainpower(m), Epiphany(m), adadadon(m), oyatake200, JaneYave(f), passwelle, Coraje(m) and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12