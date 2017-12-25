₦airaland Forum

What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by fineboynl: 10:07am On Dec 24
its seems that we no longer have spiritual conscious people here anymore.

what is the attack behind witchcraft pressing someone at night, and eating food in dream.

1 Like

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by hopefulLandlord: 10:15am On Dec 24
when you say "Pressing" how do you mean?
Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by oluebubeneo(f): 10:24am On Dec 24
hopefulLandlord:
when you say "Pressing" how do you mean?
Most likely referring to sleep paralysis

43 Likes 4 Shares

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by hopefulLandlord: 10:31am On Dec 24
oluebubeneo:
Most likely referring to sleep paralysis

I thought so but I didn't want to jump the gun
Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Amberon11: 10:53am On Dec 24
It's bad

1 Like

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by adepeter2027(m): 12:10pm On Dec 24
Na poverty dey cause dem

14 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by fineboynl: 12:29pm On Dec 24
adepeter2027:
Na poverty dey cause dem
don't understand
Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by CAPSLOCKED: 2:29pm On Dec 24
fineboynl:
its seems that we no longer have spiritual conscious people here anymore.

what is the attack behind witchcraft pressing someone at night, and eating food in dream.


NON RELIGIOUS PEOPLE DON'T GET YOUR SO CALLED WITCHCRAFT PRESSING.
A LOT OF TRASH GOES AWAY THE MOMENT YOU PUT RELIGION AWAY.

BY THE WAY, IF YOU CAN PLAY FOOTBALL IN REAL LIFE, EAT AND SEX IN REAL LIFE, I DON'T THINK IT'S A BAD OMEN TO DO THOSE SAME THINGS IN THE DREAM.

22 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Muafrika2: 2:32pm On Dec 24
It means you are living in fear of demonic attacks

It also means that you are going through a bad season. You need to stop fighting for now because it's not yet your season to fight back. Guard your heart and keep your peace. And have fellowship with God. Also always command all spirits and attacks fashioned against you be turned around.

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by CAPSLOCKED: 2:36pm On Dec 24
oluebubeneo:
Most likely referring to sleep paralysis



CHRISTIANS WILL RENDER A MILLION RESEARCH ON THIS INVALID BECAUSE THEIR PASTORS SAYS IT'S WITCHCRAFT PRESSING.

10 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Ferisidowu(m): 3:40pm On Dec 24
Lolz sleep paralysis isn't witchcraft pressing ...... There are ways or methods of sleeping that prevents it Google this

6 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Ferisidowu(m): 3:42pm On Dec 24
Don't be afraid of it
Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Divinerace(m): 3:51pm On Dec 24
read this book.

power to overcome witches and wizard by- iyke uzorma nathan



eat night food atleast three hours before sleep in the night.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Ferisidowu(m): 3:52pm On Dec 24
I also notice masturbators I mean Cronic ones do have it ... Possibly due to the state of mind or they in some way use some essential hormones needed to sleep soundly ... Aside a better sleeping habit reduced or possibly stopped masturbation can help putting the mind at rest ....

4 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by fineboynl: 4:57pm On Dec 24
Ferisidowu:
I also notice masturbators I mean Cronic ones do have it ... Possibly due to the state of mind or they in some way use some essential hormones needed to sleep soundly ... Aside a better sleeping habit reduced or possibly stopped masturbation can help putting the mind at rest ....
far from it. this is not sleep paralysis. i am talking of suppress someone. science cannot explain this one oh. you have a dream demon is coming then when you tried to wake up.. you find out that something like electric all over the body and a heavy weight ontop of you.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by hopefulLandlord: 5:20pm On Dec 24
fineboynl:
far from it. this is not sleep paralysis. i am talking of suppressing someone. science cannot explain this one oh.

you still haven't explained what you mean by this

1 Like

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Princejebs(m): 10:37pm On Dec 24
Ok
Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by veacea: 10:37pm On Dec 24
Lemme watch
Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by drasob: 10:37pm On Dec 24
Who said it is only at night??

They can press you anytime they like o shocked undecided

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by tintingz(m): 10:38pm On Dec 24
OP, you didnt evaluate on what you mean by "pressing" at night, do you mean "sleep paralysis", if is that, science have explained what sleep paralysis is. It's not a witch-craft, some africans still believe in Superstitions. What a pity.

1 Like

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by BornSinner316: 10:38pm On Dec 24
grin
Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Playz: 10:38pm On Dec 24
Nigerians and Myths.. undecided lipsrsealed

6 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 10:38pm On Dec 24
fineboynl:
far from it. this is not sleep paralysis. i am talking of suppressing someone. science cannot explain this one oh.


See as simple English dey hard for you to understand
Suppressing kor suppression ni

8 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by emusmithy(m): 10:38pm On Dec 24
It's called Demonic Oppression.

It's not only in the night, sometimes in the daytime. Ask BENIN witches and others.

Once, I was speaking to a girl in school then, and she narrated how she gets oppressed during the day while on a little nap reading in the school library.
.

2 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by yeyerolling: 10:39pm On Dec 24
Nonsense, there are many athiests in nigeria but these witches dont see to go after dem. Make una dey mk up tins o

4 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by emeijeh(m): 10:40pm On Dec 24
And his shït made front-page?

7 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Mrkumareze(m): 10:40pm On Dec 24
CAPSLOCKED:



NON RELIGIOUS PEOPLE DON'T GET YOUR SO CALLED WITCHCRAFT PRESSING.
A LOT OF TRASH GOES AWAY THE MOMENT YOU PUT RELIGION AWAY.

BY THE WAY, IF YOU CAN PLAY FOOTBALL IN REAL LIFE, EAT AND SEX IN REAL LIFE, I DON'T THINK IT'S A BAD OMEN TO DO THOSE SAME THINGS IN THE DREAM.


That is to say if you can press your bae during the day you are likely to be pressed at night
Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Mudley313: 10:40pm On Dec 24
If witches can come into your room and press you and you believe they're so evil they want the worse out of your why don't they just kill you outright?

13 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by YINKS89(m): 10:41pm On Dec 24
Dats d way of d village pple...

1 Like

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by PROPHETmichael: 10:41pm On Dec 24
oluebubeneo:
Most likely referring to sleep paralysis

Sleep paralysis is simply a term coined from the witchcraft world to keep their victims perpetually in bondage.

12 Likes

Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by UdoEya(m): 10:41pm On Dec 24
cheesy
Re: What Is The Attack Behind Witchcraft Pressing At Night? by Lagbaja01(m): 10:42pm On Dec 24
.

