₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,746 members, 3,865,050 topics. Date: Friday, 20 October 2017 at 10:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites (6009 Views)
|Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by dainformant(m): 5:55pm
Congratulations are in order for Nigerian billionaire; Chief Ayiri Emami who conferred the title of Ologbotsere (Prime Minister) of Warri Kingdom by the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli. The business mogul, Ayirimi Emami completed his traditional rites before he was conferred with the prestigious title.
The Olu of Warri installed Iyatsere and Uwangue along with the Ologbotsere (Ayiri Emami) at his palace in the presence of other high chiefs.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/billionaire-ayiri-emami-installed-prime-minister-warri-kingdom-photos.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by dainformant(m): 5:56pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/billionaire-ayiri-emami-installed-prime-minister-warri-kingdom-photos.html
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by Atiku2019: 6:13pm
Nice
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by Young03(m): 6:14pm
Ego n'ekwu
3 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by TheKingdom: 6:16pm
See there faces. Time to do away with these fools
2 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by zurielsam(m): 6:30pm
money speaking so drastically, magically internationally......... . check my signature and thank me later
1 Like
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by sukkot: 9:14pm
ayiri ni bobo yi sha
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by designer01(m): 9:15pm
Ayiri I promise to do a great job for you. Fashola developed a website for 70 millions but I'm gonna do this for you at a cheaper price Ayiri U hear me so?
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by FreshBoss007: 9:15pm
sweet money!!
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by supersystemsnig: 9:16pm
All these cultists...Na thunder go scatter una life
2 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by OCTAVO: 9:16pm
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by wunmi590(m): 9:16pm
But some people are shouting then that he can't be given such title
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by Kimy97(f): 9:16pm
Money stops nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by abiolag(m): 9:17pm
Good for him
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by BestySam(m): 9:17pm
Thief
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by Clean2016: 9:18pm
Where are the people protesting initially? Money has swallowed their voices
1 Like
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by Josh44s(m): 9:19pm
As far we know, the tittle Starte at Npa water side and ends at Okere roundabout. Bunch of losers
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by jordyspices: 9:21pm
hahahahaha there is nothing money can not do oga ayiri i hail oh
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by ghanaman5050: 9:21pm
Who is Ayiri Emami , Business tycoon or politician ?
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by Unik3030: 9:27pm
Prime Minister of warfi, Wetin we no go see for this Naija we country?
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by watchindelta(m): 9:34pm
Wety concern warri wit dis ppl self
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by Rexnegro: 9:36pm
prime What?
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by haconjy(m): 9:40pm
see. chief Johnson
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by olaboy33(m): 9:50pm
so Na why AYIRI dey do boy boy for politicians all this while be this
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by Pidginwhisper: 9:50pm
ghanaman5050:both
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by userplainly(m): 9:53pm
Isekiri part of warri cos na only ekrede, bangwe n ajamimogha nai e power end...... maybe koko, ubeji n escravos buh weti happen to main warri n d new areas? ayeri cannot develope lands n estate like those Lagos billionaires? only to carry big motor, kporkpor n spray money to bois e sabi....... small matrix weh e build e sell am.....
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by Alezy(m): 9:55pm
Pls OP change the name, there is noting like prime minister of warri. Na prime minister of itshekiri
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by deolu2000(m): 9:56pm
Mediocres, playing 9jabet with the destiny and collective wealth of their ppl and will come and cry like a baby that the FG has negleted them.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Installed As The Prime Minister Of Warri After Traditional Rites by mysticwarrior: 9:58pm
userplainly:prime minister of the Itsekeris, not warri.
(0) (Reply)
Lady Gaga: Hip Surgery Has Improved My Dance! / Why Debtors Dont Pay Their Creditors On Monday Of The Week / Country Of Hypocrites
Viewing this topic: damein007(m), davewhizy, EsanEmmanuel(m), tunde55(m), deolu2000(m), papascode, rule(m), babakb, einsteino(m), flow26, tashashiel(f), emiko(m), Redbishop(m), stevecantrell, Dynamicbae, marhoinspire, realborn(m), mysticwarrior, samnuel(m), alexie4real(m), marvis13(m), phemnahs(m), odun360(m), Odun11, sircrabo, Adebowale89(m), Khalifa44, Realhommie(m), mckay06(m), clarity4clear, famology(m), obinnauma, Greatpoet(m), slimsky(m), chuksnnaemeka, ghanaman5050, passwelle, Lerio(m), ravensckar(m), whally50(m), Awotimi(m), kelvinatkins(m), lucianohase(m), razque, NobleEngineer, olusteady79, Ogujioforh(m), amokemi(m), Jamean(f), blazekicks, freemandgenius(m), baf, babysomeone(f), MADUBI, Nacoss25(m), jackyraw09, vanmusco(m) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16