The Olu of Warri installed Iyatsere and Uwangue along with the Ologbotsere (Ayiri Emami) at his palace in the presence of other high chiefs.



Congratulations are in order for Nigerian billionaire; Chief Ayiri Emami who conferred the title of Ologbotsere (Prime Minister) of Warri Kingdom by the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli. The business mogul, Ayirimi Emami completed his traditional rites before he was conferred with the prestigious title.

Nice

Ego n'ekwu 3 Likes

See there faces. Time to do away with these fools 2 Likes

money speaking so drastically, magically internationally......... . check my signature and thank me later 1 Like

ayiri ni bobo yi sha

Ayiri I promise to do a great job for you. Fashola developed a website for 70 millions but I'm gonna do this for you at a cheaper price Ayiri U hear me so?

sweet money!!

All these cultists...Na thunder go scatter una life 2 Likes

But some people are shouting then that he can't be given such title

Money stops nonsense 1 Like

Good for him

Thief

Where are the people protesting initially? Money has swallowed their voices 1 Like

As far we know, the tittle Starte at Npa water side and ends at Okere roundabout. Bunch of losers 3 Likes 1 Share

hahahahaha there is nothing money can not do oga ayiri i hail oh

Who is Ayiri Emami , Business tycoon or politician ?

Prime Minister of warfi, Wetin we no go see for this Naija we country?

Wety concern warri wit dis ppl self

prime What?

see. chief Johnson

so Na why AYIRI dey do boy boy for politicians all this while be this

ghanaman5050:

Who is Ayiri Emami , Business tycoon or politician ? both

Isekiri part of warri cos na only ekrede, bangwe n ajamimogha nai e power end...... maybe koko, ubeji n escravos buh weti happen to main warri n d new areas? ayeri cannot develope lands n estate like those Lagos billionaires? only to carry big motor, kporkpor n spray money to bois e sabi....... small matrix weh e build e sell am.....

Pls OP change the name, there is noting like prime minister of warri. Na prime minister of itshekiri

Mediocres, playing 9jabet with the destiny and collective wealth of their ppl and will come and cry like a baby that the FG has negleted them.