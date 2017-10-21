₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by helobabe: 6:36am
Top Ghanaian actress/TV presenter, Joselyn Dumas has just released stunning new photos of herself looking amazing in different shades of pink!
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by helobabe: 6:39am
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by biacan(f): 6:39am
My sis from another mother
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by taoheedoriloye(m): 6:40am
This is how shesweetdie looks like u know.if hear say I cheat on her, I swear with my two balls!!
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by Durhleepee(f): 6:45am
Dayum! She is a real beauty.
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by Fxmanager(m): 6:50am
Okay.
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by DanielsParker: 6:56am
she looks great.
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by galadima77(m): 7:13am
So what are we supposed to do with that?
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by JambWaecNeco: 7:32am
great
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by Johnthentic: 7:49am
nice curve
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by mayweather145: 7:53am
Dis is how i want my wife to look like.
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by Jamb2017Cbt: 8:07am
beautiful woman
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by emerazz(m): 9:15am
lala ryt nw
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by cassidy1996(m): 9:24am
she set nor be small
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by mikool007(m): 9:38am
emerazz:lala or you
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by biggerboyc(m): 9:47am
Ok
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by looseweight: 9:47am
She is hart
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:48am
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by kay29000(m): 9:48am
Wow! She didn't even have to turn around to show her ass. And she doesn't have unnecessary fat here and there. Damn! The girl is hot.
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by Thunder04(m): 9:49am
oko nidie washinwashin.
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by maxysmith(f): 9:50am
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by Mopolchi: 9:50am
Okay now make we fry beans.
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by YelloweWest: 9:51am
Curves unlimited!!! Hawt
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by mhisterdreezy(m): 9:52am
biacan:do u hve such curves
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by castrol180(m): 9:57am
This is what Ghanaians are known of...bug bum bum
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by spill(m): 9:57am
I'm already in Love with her for dressing decently.
Her decent and beautiful look.......I LOVE THIS BAE
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by ifyan(m): 9:57am
Hmm
My one time crush. Don't blame me, God creation ought to be appreciated.
Mamacita lala.
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by Titto93(m): 9:58am
so
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by haykinzz(m): 9:59am
Nawa oo, these girls sha.
Mean while, check my signature
|Re: Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas Looks Stunning In New Photos by SurePresident: 10:01am
Hj
