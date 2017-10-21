Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today (4674 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, also known as Dagrin (21 October 1987 – 22 April 2010), was an award-winning Nigerian rapper from Ogun, Nigeria. A film of his life entitled Ghetto Dreamz was released in April 2011.



Dagrin's home was in Meiran, Alagbado, Lagos. His style of rapping incorporated Yoruba, English and Pidgin English. In 2010 he was nominated for the Nigerian Entertainment Awards for Best Album (C.E.O.), Hottest Single "Pon Pon Pon", Best Rap Act and Best Collaboration with vocals. His album C.E.O. (Chief executive Omota English: Chief Executive Gangster) won the Hip hop World Award 2010 for best rap album. From it came the singles "Pon Pon Pon", and "Kondo". Dagrin worked with other Nigerian artists such as Y.Q, 9ice, M.I, Iceberg Slim,omobaba,terry g,code,MISTAR DOLLAR, TMD entertainment, omowumi, chudy k, Bigiano, and Konga. He associated with music producers like Sossick, Dr Frabz, Sheyman, Frenzy and 02.



He died at the age of 22 on 22 April 2010 after a vehicle accident in Lagos, Nigeria.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Da_Grin 1 Like

The evergreen 6 Likes

He was one Overhyped wacko tho, I didn't know him all through when he was alive when he died I started hearing dagring hear and there had to download few of his singles and i was really disappointed, He was well known when he died than when he was alive same thing with the likes of Goldie, tagbo and Dj olu. What do i know though 7 Likes 1 Share

Barack O'grin... Never forgotten, oya rest on. 5 Likes

Misofunyin Entertainment



C.E.O (Chief Executive Omo-Ita) 12 Likes 2 Shares

Barack O'grin lives on continue to rest well OLAITAN your name still spreading like Staphylococcus 5 Likes

zulex880:

He was one Overhyped wacko tho Some people with jelly fish brain though Some people with jelly fish brain though 46 Likes 2 Shares

zulex880:

He was one Overhyped wacko tho, I didn't know him all through when he was alive when he died I started hearing dagring hear and there download few of his singles and i was really disappointed, He was well known when he died than when he was alive same thing with the likes of Goldie, tagbo and Dj olu. What do i know though

I wanted to call u a dumb piece of shìt but I don't like insulting people especially in the morning 58 Likes 6 Shares

suso:



Some people with jelly fish brain though No blame them No blame them 3 Likes

May his soul rest in peace! 2 Likes

ok.



may he continue to rest in peace.

DaGrin...my favourite Nigerian Rapper of all time.



Was like Notorious B.I.G. to me. Had the unmatched flow, lyrics and delivery.



I didn't know he died so young.



R.I.P. Wonder what he would have given if alive given his talents.



"Emi ni Barrack Obama....emi ni Barack O'grin" 12 Likes 2 Shares

*Listening to "Ghetto Dreams"*

Can't just get enough of the evergreen Track. 3 Likes

RIP Omo Ogun...You will be remembered forever!





Guys Today Is My Birthday too... Can I get some Love? 37 Likes 2 Shares

An over hyped street-wise musician....

Don't quote me

Mr Obama

dagrin



d pioneer of Yoruba rap



RIP 3 Likes

Before Olamide, there was Dagrin, and before Dagrin there was Lord of Ajasa. Time flies. I remember back in 2009-2010 when Dagrin was all over the place...killing features and dropping endless singles, and then he passed at the height of his career. R.I.P Dagrin. 4 Likes

I hope you are resting in peace 2 Likes

Keep resting CEO 1 Like

The only yoruba rapper i liked.

These new ones are just noisemakers.



Rip 5 Likes

.God knows best. Rip to dagrin and to my sister.God knows best. 4 Likes

zulex880:

He was one Overhyped wacko tho, I didn't know him all through when he was alive when he died I started hearing dagring hear and there download few of his singles and i was really disappointed, He was well known when he died than when he was alive same thing with the likes of Goldie, tagbo and Dj olu. What do i know though

I guess you were still a toddler then he was never over hyped his songs were dope even till date sounds good when Djs jam it for us bro ask Olamide, Lala, YQ, Omowunmi,9ice they will brief u well I guess you were still a toddler then he was never over hyped his songs were dope even till date sounds good when Djs jam it for us bro ask Olamide, Lala, YQ, Omowunmi,9ice they will brief u well 14 Likes 2 Shares

cashlurd:

An over hyped street-wise musician....

Don't quote me



You need deliverance You need deliverance 4 Likes

zulex880:

He was one Overhyped wacko tho, I didn't know him all through when he was alive when he died I started hearing dagring hear and there download few of his singles and i was really disappointed, He was well known when he died than when he was alive same thing with the likes of Goldie, tagbo and Dj olu. What do i know though

You don't know dagrin.. Rhyming with yoruba? That guy was good. You don't know dagrin.. Rhyming with yoruba? That guy was good. 10 Likes

BoyHuncho:





I wanted to call u a dumb piece of shìt but I don't like insulting people especially in the morning

What do you know about rap? So Dagrin is a rap legend to you really? Nigga was wack you guys are just hyping the dude cos he started the indigenous rap stuff What do you know about rap? So Dagrin is a rap legend to you really? Nigga was wack you guys are just hyping the dude cos he started the indigenous rap stuff 2 Likes

zulex880:

He was one Overhyped wacko tho, I didn't know him all through when he was alive when he died I started hearing dagring hear and there download few of his singles and i was really disappointed, He was well known when he died than when he was alive same thing with the likes of Goldie, tagbo and Dj olu. What do i know though

Attention seeker...genetic stupidity.



Carry on.You took after your Pa 9 Likes 2 Shares