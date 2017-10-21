₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by lalasticlala(m): 8:19am
Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, also known as Dagrin (21 October 1987 – 22 April 2010), was an award-winning Nigerian rapper from Ogun, Nigeria. A film of his life entitled Ghetto Dreamz was released in April 2011.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Da_Grin
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by pyyxxaro: 8:22am
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by suso(m): 8:22am
The evergreen
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by zulex880: 8:25am
He was one Overhyped wacko tho, I didn't know him all through when he was alive when he died I started hearing dagring hear and there had to download few of his singles and i was really disappointed, He was well known when he died than when he was alive same thing with the likes of Goldie, tagbo and Dj olu. What do i know though
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Holuwahphemy(m): 8:26am
Barack O'grin... Never forgotten, oya rest on.
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by HeWrites: 8:29am
Misofunyin Entertainment
C.E.O (Chief Executive Omo-Ita)
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by anuoluwapo884: 8:29am
Barack O'grin lives on continue to rest well OLAITAN your name still spreading like Staphylococcus
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by suso(m): 8:30am
zulex880:Some people with jelly fish brain though
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by BoyHuncho(m): 8:31am
zulex880:I wanted to call u a dumb piece of shìt but I don't like insulting people especially in the morning
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by HeWrites: 8:31am
suso:No blame them
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Kimcutie(m): 8:33am
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Flexherbal(m): 8:33am
May his soul rest in peace!
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by DanielsParker: 8:35am
ok.
may he continue to rest in peace.
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by GeneralOjukwu: 8:35am
DaGrin...my favourite Nigerian Rapper of all time.
Was like Notorious B.I.G. to me. Had the unmatched flow, lyrics and delivery.
I didn't know he died so young.
R.I.P. Wonder what he would have given if alive given his talents.
"Emi ni Barrack Obama....emi ni Barack O'grin"
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by SurePresident: 8:35am
*Listening to "Ghetto Dreams"*
Can't just get enough of the evergreen Track.
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by chesterlee(m): 8:35am
RIP Omo Ogun...You will be remembered forever!
Guys Today Is My Birthday too... Can I get some Love?
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by cashlurd(m): 8:35am
An over hyped street-wise musician....
Don't quote me
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by justi4jesu(f): 8:35am
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by sunshineV(m): 8:36am
Mr Obama
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by masada: 8:36am
dagrin
d pioneer of Yoruba rap
RIP
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by kay29000(m): 8:37am
Before Olamide, there was Dagrin, and before Dagrin there was Lord of Ajasa. Time flies. I remember back in 2009-2010 when Dagrin was all over the place...killing features and dropping endless singles, and then he passed at the height of his career. R.I.P Dagrin.
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by tstx(m): 8:37am
I hope you are resting in peace
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Divay22(f): 8:37am
Keep resting CEO
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:37am
The only yoruba rapper i liked.
These new ones are just noisemakers.
Rip
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by MammyYoo567(f): 8:37am
Rip to dagrin and to my sister .God knows best.
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by anuoluwapo884: 8:38am
zulex880:
I guess you were still a toddler then he was never over hyped his songs were dope even till date sounds good when Djs jam it for us bro ask Olamide, Lala, YQ, Omowunmi,9ice they will brief u well
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Ericjohnsonjnr(m): 8:39am
cashlurd:
You need deliverance
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by udemzyudex(m): 8:39am
zulex880:
You don't know dagrin.. Rhyming with yoruba? That guy was good.
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by zulex880: 8:39am
BoyHuncho:What do you know about rap? So Dagrin is a rap legend to you really? Nigga was wack you guys are just hyping the dude cos he started the indigenous rap stuff
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by PqsMike: 8:39am
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by GeneralOjukwu: 8:40am
zulex880:
Attention seeker...genetic stupidity.
Carry on.You took after your Pa
|Re: Da Grin's 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by kikiwendy(f): 8:40am
This guy rain that year o.. Even one guy for my school sef cun dey form dagrin
