Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW), David Oyedepo, has revealed how he almost died in a plane crash recently.



Speaking at the church headquarters on Friday, Oyedepo says before the trip, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye visited him unannounced and prayed for him.





It was the third time Bishop Oyedepo would be involved in near air mishap.



Narrating how this third and most recent accident happened, a pastor in the church, Adebisi, read the report from the aircraft’s pilot, Captain Samuel Adegoga.



“The main malfunction we had in the Cyprus-Israel flight was a stabilizer twin-motor failure. During the said flight that we had the twin motor failure, the auto-pilot could no longer exert the desired pressure to keep the aircraft in the required altitude for stability flight.



“The captain disconnected the auto-pilot, took and returned the aircraft to the required altitude for that phase of the flight. Because the aircraft was out of trim during this takeover, the aircraft abruptly pitched off with much pitch force.





“The captain counteracted it with a pitch down force. These counter forces caused turbulence and movement in the cabin and cargo hold. Heavy items in the cargo section fell from their compartment, making a loud noise, ” the pilot wrote.



“We thank the God of this commission for making the pilot to react promptly. Similar failures in the past have resulted in fatal accidents due to lateness of pilot’s reaction,” Adebisi added.



However, while the pilot saw the incident as mechanical malfunctioning, Bishop Oyedepo said the averted air disaster was a spiritual attack.



His words: “According to the word of God, before the great and dreadful day of the Lord will hit the earth, there will be a restoration of sonship and fatherhood to the body of Christ.





“On Friday preceding the journey that we made, my father in the Lord showed up at 6:30 early in the morning and saw a vision and wasn’t sleeping, and said, ‘Lord, Lord, why seek the living among the dead? No, no…’ So, he took off and landed here before 6:30am. No, there was no idea that he was coming, and there was no discussion after it. The heart of the father will be drawn to the heart of the son to defend.



“Understand what I’m saying. You don’t have inheritance in a pastor; you don’t have in a teacher. Many of us have teachers all our lives. Did they share anything with you when they died? Did any teacher write your name in his will? You only have an inheritance with a father. A good man leaves an inheritance for his children to inherit. Fatherhood is not an accolade, it is a revelation. So, that was not technical failure, it was a spiritual attack that Jesus averted.



“Every prophet sent to you is ordained a father. Elisha shouted: ‘My father! My father!‘ He was the son of Sherphat. Elijah was not his biological father, but he was a prophet sent to him…Every prophet sent to you is sent as a father, not as brother, not as an uncle, not as a friend. I have enjoyed this kind of covering all my life.”



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/21/adeboye-saved-death-plane-crash-oyedepo/amp/

Just another spiritual 'marketing' strategy.

amnesty7:

Just another spiritual 'marketing' strategy.

Sometimes I just look at people like you and wish you had more sense.



That same thing happened to Myles Munroe and he's no more.



Sometimes I just look at people like you and wish you had more sense.

That same thing happened to Myles Munroe and he's no more.

No man is bigger than the devil's attacks but we only triumph in Christ.

So the guy above me ^^^ thinks that Myles Munroe was killed by a devil? So what was Yahweh looking at when the devil was killing him? Hmm.







GlorifiedTunde:





Sometimes I just look at people like you and wish you had more sense.



That same thing happened to Myles Munroe and he's no more.



I cannot help gullible dudes.



Lalasticlala

Mynd44



Is the news worthy of front page? If yes, do the needful. If no, well? What can I say

Pastors in the Lord

Hmnnn

Arrangement , well done guys

SalamRushdie:

Here we go again .

Business men supporting each other ,that's the way it should be . Please could we build more hospice ,maternity hospitals ,schools , technical colleges etc instead of more churche branches ? I think this will help build Gods kingdom . Nigerian problems are not spiritual if it where, it would have been the greatness country in the world right now cos the no of churches on every street grows per year and house fellowingships per week. Use your tithes to. Take care of your home ,pay your workers ,help your family ,help your community and with time ,churches will only be used as a town hall .

SalamRushdie:

Here we go again What do you have to say now?

I am sure you are a Muslim

You rush to say what you like on a Christian related thread

What do you have to say now?

I am sure you are a Muslim

You rush to say what you like on a Christian related thread

Meanwhile in your own Muslim related threads one has to swear an Oath before commenting

Bishop Oyedepo, my papa in the lord



By the Grace of God I am connected to that same Spiritual Genealogy from my Spiritual father Dr Pastor Paul Enenche to his spiritual father Bishop David Oyedepo to his Spiritual father Pastor E. A. Adeboye etc.... to Jesus Christ the Son of the Most High God! Hallelujah



There shall be NO LOSS!!! 18 Likes 2 Shares

I guess the members should be prepared to sow a seed tomorrow, so that they can tap into their Papa's anointing in order for God to divert all attacks diverted toward them.

tory tory.....promote una enterprise o

Actually there is more in the spiritual than physical..



Some people that didnot pass intro tech in school will come and start quoting law of Avogadro now say na Pilot save them forgetting na Baba God dey give since..





We celebrate our God again!!!! 5 Likes 1 Share

So, Jesus doesn't save them again, they now save themselves.



I've said it severally here on Nairaland, when these Pastors need money. they tax the church members but when the church members need money, they ask the members to pray to God.



Christianity is a personal race, read your Bible and let God speak to you. 5 Likes 1 Share

Here's a tale of two thieves on the cross of Calvary. Oledepo commending Adebole

