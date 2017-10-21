₦airaland Forum

Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Seunloaded(m): 9:38am
Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW), David Oyedepo, has revealed how he almost died in a plane crash recently.

Speaking at the church headquarters on Friday, Oyedepo says before the trip, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye visited him unannounced and prayed for him.


It was the third time Bishop Oyedepo would be involved in near air mishap.

Narrating how this third and most recent accident happened, a pastor in the church, Adebisi, read the report from the aircraft’s pilot, Captain Samuel Adegoga.

“The main malfunction we had in the Cyprus-Israel flight was a stabilizer twin-motor failure. During the said flight that we had the twin motor failure, the auto-pilot could no longer exert the desired pressure to keep the aircraft in the required altitude for stability flight.

“The captain disconnected the auto-pilot, took and returned the aircraft to the required altitude for that phase of the flight. Because the aircraft was out of trim during this takeover, the aircraft abruptly pitched off with much pitch force.


“The captain counteracted it with a pitch down force. These counter forces caused turbulence and movement in the cabin and cargo hold. Heavy items in the cargo section fell from their compartment, making a loud noise, ” the pilot wrote.

“We thank the God of this commission for making the pilot to react promptly. Similar failures in the past have resulted in fatal accidents due to lateness of pilot’s reaction,” Adebisi added.

However, while the pilot saw the incident as mechanical malfunctioning, Bishop Oyedepo said the averted air disaster was a spiritual attack.

His words: “According to the word of God, before the great and dreadful day of the Lord will hit the earth, there will be a restoration of sonship and fatherhood to the body of Christ.


“On Friday preceding the journey that we made, my father in the Lord showed up at 6:30 early in the morning and saw a vision and wasn’t sleeping, and said, ‘Lord, Lord, why seek the living among the dead? No, no…’ So, he took off and landed here before 6:30am. No, there was no idea that he was coming, and there was no discussion after it. The heart of the father will be drawn to the heart of the son to defend.

“Understand what I’m saying. You don’t have inheritance in a pastor; you don’t have in a teacher. Many of us have teachers all our lives. Did they share anything with you when they died? Did any teacher write your name in his will? You only have an inheritance with a father. A good man leaves an inheritance for his children to inherit. Fatherhood is not an accolade, it is a revelation. So, that was not technical failure, it was a spiritual attack that Jesus averted.

“Every prophet sent to you is ordained a father. Elisha shouted: ‘My father! My father!‘ He was the son of Sherphat. Elijah was not his biological father, but he was a prophet sent to him…Every prophet sent to you is sent as a father, not as brother, not as an uncle, not as a friend. I have enjoyed this kind of covering all my life.”


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/21/adeboye-saved-death-plane-crash-oyedepo/amp/

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by ExcessKJ(m): 9:40am
All will be well

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Evablizin(f): 9:43am
smiley

God is in control

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Pierohandsome: 9:58am
May u live long my papa

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by amnesty7: 10:03am
Just another spiritual 'marketing' strategy.

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by idealsico(m): 10:03am
To God be the glory.

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:08am
The Lord be praised

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:15am
amnesty7:
Just another spiritual 'marketing' strategy.

Sometimes I just look at people like you and wish you had more sense.

That same thing happened to Myles Munroe and he's no more.

No man is bigger than the devil's attacks but we only triumph in Christ.

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by OtemSapien: 10:19am
Hmm, the gullible sheeple are still plenty o shocked . So the guy above me ^^^ thinks that Myles Munroe was killed by a devil? So what was Yahweh looking at when the devil was killing him? Hmm.

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by EmmaFantastic(m): 10:43am
I thank God for saving their lives. Thanks be to God almighty for his awesome and marvelllous grace, may His name be praised forever.


THERE SHALL BE NO LOSS cool

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by amnesty7: 11:42am
GlorifiedTunde:


Sometimes I just look at people like you and wish you had more sense.

That same thing happened to Myles Munroe and he's no more.

No man is bigger than the devil's attacks but we only triumph in Christ.
I cannot help gullible dudes.

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by MasterRahl(m): 1:06pm
Cc
Lalasticlala
Mynd44 angry

Is the news worthy of front page? If yes, do the needful. If no, well? What can I say

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by SalamRushdie: 6:59pm
Here we go again

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by fidalgo19: 7:00pm
Pastors in the Lord
Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by cashlurd(m): 7:00pm
Hmnnn
Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Naziridamos: 7:00pm
Arrangement , well done guys tongue

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by maberry(m): 7:01pm
SalamRushdie:
Here we go again
.
Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by devour129(m): 7:01pm
Business men supporting each other ,that's the way it should be . Please could we build more hospice ,maternity hospitals ,schools , technical colleges etc instead of more churche branches ? I think this will help build Gods kingdom . Nigerian problems are not spiritual if it where, it would have been the greatness country in the world right now cos the no of churches on every street grows per year and house fellowingships per week. Use your tithes to. Take care of your home ,pay your workers ,help your family ,help your community and with time ,churches will only be used as a town hall .

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by maberry(m): 7:01pm
SalamRushdie:
Here we go again
What do you have to say now?
I am sure you are a Muslim
You rush to say what you like on a Christian related thread
Meanwhile in your own Muslim related threads one has to swear an Oath before commenting

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by aribisala0(m): 7:01pm
Omo. See Collabo!!

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by watchwoman(f): 7:01pm
Bishop Oyedepo, my papa in the lord

God bless you and keep you sir

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by toluxa1(m): 7:01pm
By the Grace of God I am connected to that same Spiritual Genealogy from my Spiritual father Dr Pastor Paul Enenche to his spiritual father Bishop David Oyedepo to his Spiritual father Pastor E. A. Adeboye etc.... to Jesus Christ the Son of the Most High God! Hallelujah

There shall be NO LOSS!!!

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Darkseid(m): 7:01pm
I guess the members should be prepared to sow a seed tomorrow, so that they can tap into their Papa's anointing in order for God to divert all attacks diverted toward them.

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Standing5(m): 7:02pm
Haters! where are they?
Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by HMZi(m): 7:03pm
tory tory.....promote una enterprise o

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by oshe11(m): 7:03pm
My people PERISH FOR LACK OF KNOWLEDGE

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by slapandfall(m): 7:03pm
Actually there is more in the spiritual than physical..

Some people that didnot pass intro tech in school will come and start quoting law of Avogadro now say na Pilot save them forgetting na Baba God dey give since..


We celebrate our God again!!!!

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by MrMcJay(m): 7:03pm
So, Jesus doesn't save them again, they now save themselves.

I've said it severally here on Nairaland, when these Pastors need money. they tax the church members but when the church members need money, they ask the members to pray to God.

Christianity is a personal race, read your Bible and let God speak to you.

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by OtemSapien: 7:03pm
Here's a tale of two thieves on the cross of Calvary. Oledepo commending Adebole undecided

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by tstx(m): 7:03pm
Brainwashers

Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by seunny4lif(m): 7:04pm
Hmmmm
I don't understand oooooh

Make I dey waka go

