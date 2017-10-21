₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Seunloaded(m): 9:38am
Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW), David Oyedepo, has revealed how he almost died in a plane crash recently.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/21/adeboye-saved-death-plane-crash-oyedepo/amp/
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by ExcessKJ(m): 9:40am
All will be well
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Evablizin(f): 9:43am
God is in control
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Pierohandsome: 9:58am
May u live long my papa
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by amnesty7: 10:03am
Just another spiritual 'marketing' strategy.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by idealsico(m): 10:03am
To God be the glory.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:08am
The Lord be praised
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:15am
amnesty7:
Sometimes I just look at people like you and wish you had more sense.
That same thing happened to Myles Munroe and he's no more.
No man is bigger than the devil's attacks but we only triumph in Christ.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by OtemSapien: 10:19am
Hmm, the gullible sheeple are still plenty o . So the guy above me ^^^ thinks that Myles Munroe was killed by a devil? So what was Yahweh looking at when the devil was killing him? Hmm.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by EmmaFantastic(m): 10:43am
I thank God for saving their lives. Thanks be to God almighty for his awesome and marvelllous grace, may His name be praised forever.
THERE SHALL BE NO LOSS
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by amnesty7: 11:42am
GlorifiedTunde:I cannot help gullible dudes.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by MasterRahl(m): 1:06pm
Cc
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Is the news worthy of front page? If yes, do the needful. If no, well? What can I say
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by SalamRushdie: 6:59pm
Here we go again
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by fidalgo19: 7:00pm
Pastors in the Lord
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by cashlurd(m): 7:00pm
Hmnnn
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Naziridamos: 7:00pm
Arrangement , well done guys
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by maberry(m): 7:01pm
SalamRushdie:.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by devour129(m): 7:01pm
Business men supporting each other ,that's the way it should be . Please could we build more hospice ,maternity hospitals ,schools , technical colleges etc instead of more churche branches ? I think this will help build Gods kingdom . Nigerian problems are not spiritual if it where, it would have been the greatness country in the world right now cos the no of churches on every street grows per year and house fellowingships per week. Use your tithes to. Take care of your home ,pay your workers ,help your family ,help your community and with time ,churches will only be used as a town hall .
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by maberry(m): 7:01pm
SalamRushdie:What do you have to say now?
I am sure you are a Muslim
You rush to say what you like on a Christian related thread
Meanwhile in your own Muslim related threads one has to swear an Oath before commenting
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by aribisala0(m): 7:01pm
Omo. See Collabo!!
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by watchwoman(f): 7:01pm
Bishop Oyedepo, my papa in the lord
God bless you and keep you sir
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by toluxa1(m): 7:01pm
By the Grace of God I am connected to that same Spiritual Genealogy from my Spiritual father Dr Pastor Paul Enenche to his spiritual father Bishop David Oyedepo to his Spiritual father Pastor E. A. Adeboye etc.... to Jesus Christ the Son of the Most High God! Hallelujah
There shall be NO LOSS!!!
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Darkseid(m): 7:01pm
I guess the members should be prepared to sow a seed tomorrow, so that they can tap into their Papa's anointing in order for God to divert all attacks diverted toward them.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by Standing5(m): 7:02pm
Haters! where are they?
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by HMZi(m): 7:03pm
tory tory.....promote una enterprise o
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by oshe11(m): 7:03pm
My people PERISH FOR LACK OF KNOWLEDGE
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by slapandfall(m): 7:03pm
Actually there is more in the spiritual than physical..
Some people that didnot pass intro tech in school will come and start quoting law of Avogadro now say na Pilot save them forgetting na Baba God dey give since..
We celebrate our God again!!!!
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by MrMcJay(m): 7:03pm
So, Jesus doesn't save them again, they now save themselves.
I've said it severally here on Nairaland, when these Pastors need money. they tax the church members but when the church members need money, they ask the members to pray to God.
Christianity is a personal race, read your Bible and let God speak to you.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by OtemSapien: 7:03pm
Here's a tale of two thieves on the cross of Calvary. Oledepo commending Adebole
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by tstx(m): 7:03pm
Brainwashers
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo: "Adeboye Saved Me From Spiritual Attack On My Private Jet" by seunny4lif(m): 7:04pm
Hmmmm
I don't understand oooooh
Make I dey waka go
