A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Aldebaran(m): 1:56pm
A US Federal judge on Friday sentenced a Nigerian, Kevin Kunle Sodipo Williams, to six and a half years in prison over a stolen identity fraud scheme that sought more than $12 million in tax refunds.

The judge also ordered him to pay roughly $900,000 in restitution to the IRS.

Williams, who lives in St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, voter fraud and illegal re-entry to the US

Williams and others used public school employees’ identifications stolen from a payroll company to file more than 2,000 fraudulent federal tax returns. Williams also used fraudulently obtained identification numbers to get refund checks.

Williams was deported in 1995 but returned in 1999. In July, Sodipo had pleaded guilty to the charge in an Alabama court.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin for the Eastern District of Missouri, said Sodipo entered the guilty plea in a Federal court in Alabama.

According to documents filed with the court, Kevin Kunlay (Kunle) Williams aka Kunlay Sodipo, 56, and others stole public school employees’ IDs from a payroll company and used them to electronically file more than 2,000 fraudulent federal income tax returns seeking more than $12 million in refunds.

He also stole several return preparer’s Electronic Filing Identification Numbers and used them to secure tax-related bank products and services that facilitated the issuance of tax refunds, to include blank check stock and debit cards. Williams used the blank stock to print checks funded by the fraudulent refunds and directed some of the refunds onto debit cards.

Williams now faces a period of supervised release, restitution, forfeiture and deportation.
http://punchng.com/12m-fraud-us-court-jails-nigerian-sodipo-williams/
Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by kingxsamz(m): 1:59pm
NCAN over to you...

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by lordlek(m): 5:32pm
Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:41pm
Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Nigeriadondie: 7:41pm
undecidedIf to say he was from d yEast by now comments for nairaland for don jam traffic. U for hear IPOB, cownu, Biafra now he is an Afon.... Abeg who go help me complete am?

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by meeky007(m): 7:42pm
a Nigerian,
Kevin (Kunle Sodipo) Williams,

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Bossontop(m): 7:42pm
Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by widepussy(f): 7:42pm
Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by NwaAmaikpe: 7:43pm
shocked


He is very lucky..

US jails are like Radisson Blu or even Eko Hotels's suites.

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Keneking: 7:43pm
Williams is a Nigerian undecided undecided
Kevin Kunle Sodipo is a Nigerian undecided undecided

This MOD sef shocked

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by purissimo1998(m): 7:43pm
Kunle... Is from wia?

22 Likes

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by eleojo23: 7:43pm
They keep damaging our image.

Una well done o! sad

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Finstar: 7:43pm
Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by candlewax: 7:44pm
Augustap come and see big ballers. baba no worry six years is nothing, Anything for a million dollars

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Gourdoinc(m): 7:44pm
a perfect example of the "he is rich and balling" syndrome. we have become so morally decadent as a people that we don't understand anymore how normal life works. anyway he should do the time since he did the crime.

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Chillypelly(m): 7:44pm
Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by tstx(m): 7:44pm
Awon omo wobe

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:44pm
Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by ivolt: 7:45pm
An elderly illegal immigrant engaged in fraud.
The 6 years sentence is too short.

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by UncutSk(m): 7:45pm
afonjas representing themselves worldwide

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Adam09: 7:45pm
Omo see tax fraud. Name checkers over to you, this one weak me grin

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by jobaltol: 7:45pm
Most people will expect me to shout afonja since the person is a yoruba person...but come to think of it, I salute the quick justice delivery of the united states...nigeria is still battling with the cases of th3 sarakis etc

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Dutchey(m): 7:45pm
NCAN over 2 u

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Differential(f): 7:46pm
Williams, who lives in St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, voter fraud and illegal re-entry to the US

Smh

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by blessedweapon(m): 7:46pm
Sorry...... What's the name again??

Affffffoooooonnnnnnjjjjjjj........ grin grin grin grin

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by tstx(m): 7:46pm
candlewax:
Augustap come and see big ballers. baba no worry six years is nothing, Anything for a million dollars
Bro dey will destroy his anal cavities in that prison

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by MrMcJay(m): 7:46pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

He is very lucky..

US jails are like Radisson Blu or even Eko Hotels's suites.

You must be speaking from experience.

Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by princeonx: 7:47pm
Do the crime

Do the time
Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by pilarnig(m): 7:47pm
Na my brothers... kiss undecided lipsrsealed
Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by felaliveson: 7:47pm
Kevin Kunle Sodipo Williams is a real omo ale, I'm highly disappointed because this wasn't d name I expected ...

It might be a mistaken identity because judging from his name, he's not a developer and is head looks flat grin



Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by tstx(m): 7:47pm
Differential:
Williams, who lives in St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, voter fraud and illegal re-entry to the US

Smh
The guy Na master

