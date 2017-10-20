₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Aldebaran(m): 1:56pm
A US Federal judge on Friday sentenced a Nigerian, Kevin Kunle Sodipo Williams, to six and a half years in prison over a stolen identity fraud scheme that sought more than $12 million in tax refunds.http://punchng.com/12m-fraud-us-court-jails-nigerian-sodipo-williams/
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by kingxsamz(m): 1:59pm
NCAN over to you...
24 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by lordlek(m): 5:32pm
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:41pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Nigeriadondie: 7:41pm
If to say he was from d yEast by now comments for nairaland for don jam traffic. U for hear IPOB, cownu, Biafra now he is an Afon.... Abeg who go help me complete am?
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by meeky007(m): 7:42pm
a Nigerian,
Kevin (Kunle Sodipo) Williams,
29 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Bossontop(m): 7:42pm
35 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by widepussy(f): 7:42pm
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by NwaAmaikpe: 7:43pm
He is very lucky..
US jails are like Radisson Blu or even Eko Hotels's suites.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Keneking: 7:43pm
Williams is a Nigerian
Kevin Kunle Sodipo is a Nigerian
This MOD sef
5 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by purissimo1998(m): 7:43pm
Kunle... Is from wia?
22 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by eleojo23: 7:43pm
They keep damaging our image.
Una well done o!
8 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Finstar: 7:43pm
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by candlewax: 7:44pm
Augustap come and see big ballers. baba no worry six years is nothing, Anything for a million dollars
2 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Gourdoinc(m): 7:44pm
a perfect example of the "he is rich and balling" syndrome. we have become so morally decadent as a people that we don't understand anymore how normal life works. anyway he should do the time since he did the crime.
3 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Chillypelly(m): 7:44pm
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by tstx(m): 7:44pm
Awon omo wobe
36 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by tstx(m): 7:44pm
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:44pm
15 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by ivolt: 7:45pm
An elderly illegal immigrant engaged in fraud.
The 6 years sentence is too short.
1 Like
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by UncutSk(m): 7:45pm
afonjas representing themselves worldwide
11 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Adam09: 7:45pm
Omo see tax fraud. Name checkers over to you, this one weak me
8 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by jobaltol: 7:45pm
Most people will expect me to shout afonja since the person is a yoruba person...but come to think of it, I salute the quick justice delivery of the united states...nigeria is still battling with the cases of th3 sarakis etc
2 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Dutchey(m): 7:45pm
NCAN over 2 u
1 Like
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by Differential(f): 7:46pm
Williams, who lives in St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, voter fraud and illegal re-entry to the US
Smh
1 Like
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by blessedweapon(m): 7:46pm
Sorry...... What's the name again??
Affffffoooooonnnnnnjjjjjjj........
19 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by tstx(m): 7:46pm
candlewax:Bro dey will destroy his anal cavities in that prison
2 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by MrMcJay(m): 7:46pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You must be speaking from experience.
12 Likes
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by princeonx: 7:47pm
Do the crime
Do the time
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by pilarnig(m): 7:47pm
Na my brothers...
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by felaliveson: 7:47pm
Kevin Kunle Sodipo Williams is a real omo ale, I'm highly disappointed because this wasn't d name I expected ...
It might be a mistaken identity because judging from his name, he's not a developer and is head looks flat
1 Like
|Re: A US Court Sentenced A Nigerian To Six And A Half Years In Prison For Fraud by tstx(m): 7:47pm
Differential:The guy Na master
