|Police Intercept Tanker Truck Carrying Two Children In Benue State by johnnyvid: 2:36pm
Two young boys were reportedly found inside a tanker truck which departed from Zaki-Biam, Benue State on
Thursday morning.
According Facebook user, Joy Iorhuna, the truck was
intercepted around Adonai Polytechnic Ankar, Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state. Her post below:
"Good pm Family and friends! ,information reaching me this morning from my village Mbakunde, Mbakaange Vandeikya LGA has it that,a Truck left Zaki-Biam this morning and was caught around Adonai Polytechnic Ankar carrying two little boys, according to eyes witness "Those boys are living with their mothers manfriend @ Zaki biam. While the kids mother got married to another man whom they are living with in taraba state, the kids left the house due to the maltreatment they are receiving And join the truck from Biam hoping it will stop at Kala, but unfortunately it didn't stop. Until it got to Vandeikya around Adonai poly were there s a police check point and the truck was arrested!" They are presently @ the Nigerian Police State in Vandeikya!
The name of the eldest boy is Teryima Jerome, that they are from Konshisha but have never been there!
This are their pictures! Let's help them locate their
father!".
source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/photos-police-intercept-tanker-truck.html?m=0
more photos
more pics
The truth be told;
It's better for these kids to wander about than to live in the same house with their mother's man friend.
Nothing worse than hearing your own mom moan for a man that is not your dad.
Women are the sources of most problems.
Heya. The Lord is their strenght
Welcome development
choi.. but' this story get k leg
this us serious!
x
911
evil in north
evil in south
evil in east
evil in central
evil in east
evil in easssttt
evil in eeeeeasssttt
Ritualists on the move. Job Well done by the police
Another one!
johnnyvid:
Benue state is just strange
Atleast they were not used
.
M2dX:for goat
This wan just weak me
What won't we see
Naija. ehn..
Follow 4 Twitter
Nigeria ehn..dey wan use the kids renew money ritual...God save us this 'ember months
people are really suffering in this part of the earth called Nigeria
one nigeria
let me hear u say it ---- one nigeria
jeff1993:x-ray
above me are people talking about human trafficking, nigeria is evil, money rituals and other irrelevance stuffs.
buh my question is, how is that in correlation with the topic?
nigerians can be dumber than sheep!
NwaAmaikpe:Who is this phoool?
Na dem,coneheads....thank God for saving the boys' heads. May God protect all our heads o
rattlesnake:afonja
