

Thursday morning.



According Facebook user, Joy Iorhuna, the truck was

intercepted around Adonai Polytechnic Ankar, Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state. Her post below:



"Good pm Family and friends! ,information reaching me this morning from my village Mbakunde, Mbakaange Vandeikya LGA has it that,a Truck left Zaki-Biam this morning and was caught around Adonai Polytechnic Ankar carrying two little boys, according to eyes witness "Those boys are living with their mothers manfriend @ Zaki biam. While the kids mother got married to another man whom they are living with in taraba state, the kids left the house due to the maltreatment they are receiving And join the truck from Biam hoping it will stop at Kala, but unfortunately it didn't stop. Until it got to Vandeikya around Adonai poly were there s a police check point and the truck was arrested!" They are presently @ the Nigerian Police State in Vandeikya!



The name of the eldest boy is Teryima Jerome, that they are from Konshisha but have never been there!

This are their pictures! Let's help them locate their

father!".



