How many minutes more

groundnut01:

Messi na sharp guy I swear, he know say we go disgrace Argentina him come run

Lol Lol 26 Likes 1 Share

Echiejile was the weak link in our team prior to the Algeria match. The moment I didn't see him play against Algeria, I knew our technical adviser is good. 12 Likes

Shey make we still remove am? Abeg free that guy Abeg free that guy

santopelele:

Goal,biafrans have been making nigeria proud since 1914

LOVELY BIAFRAN Go and hang yourself Go and hang yourself 24 Likes 2 Shares

Final whistle





Up Naija



Argentina 2, Nigeria 4 6 Likes 1 Share

this is great.... Nigeria will win the world cup 37 Likes 2 Shares

anybody wey fit see himself for the list of people viewing this thread na winch 70 Likes 5 Shares

nullboss:

Mumu Baba go bring Ur messi we go still destroy dem. Baba go bring Ur messi we go still destroy dem. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Tahra:

Chelshit fan,I'm Nigerian first. Na so... I want to send you a mail? Na so... I want to send you a mail? 3 Likes

I have never seen a thread with so much traffic like this one 21 Likes 3 Shares

I hate this team for not scoring 5 6 Likes

final up auper eagles 5 Likes 1 Share

Game over! World class display. 3 Likes

Full time... Nig. 4 Arg. 2 Congrats to Nigeria!!!!!!!!!!! 20 Likes

WHAT A WORLD CLASS DEFENCE 37 Likes 1 Share

World cup here we come 4 Likes 1 Share

abeg roar....bring Portugal next 13 Likes

Nigeria will loose 3. 0 to Argentina 3 Likes

Iwobi is just too good 7 Likes

we're talking back our glory as giant of Africa, and that will complete after will push buhari out of office in 2019



when ladies talk about football and mix with politics. when ladies talk about football and mix with politics. 7 Likes 1 Share

Meh, am hosting party to celebrate this victory.......all nairalanders, u re invited oooh.....if ur a boy, dnt boda coming with your babe, there will be enough babes......nd if u re a girl, dnt boda telling ur guy......d boys here are sufficient! #UP_NIJA!!!!!!! 14 Likes

Seems I saw Governor Rochas

Up super eagles 3 Likes

That goal from Alex iwobi was world class 16 Likes

burticious:

Meanwhile.. Dstv are chopping curses from Nigerian on their Twitter handle for not showing this match.. Kindly go to their Twitter page and drop one or two curse for them too.. Be a patriot.. Lol they are angry cause they no qualify..... Xenophobic Dstv...... they are angry cause they no qualify..... Xenophobic Dstv...... 81 Likes 5 Shares

Am I dreaming? Somebody should pls wake me up from my sleep? 13 Likes

See crowd 5 Likes

kinibigdeal:

I hate this team for not scoring 5 We didn't even see a winning coming talkess of 4 goals We didn't even see a winning coming talkess of 4 goals 1 Like

Nigeria Don spoil my ticket 10 Likes 1 Share