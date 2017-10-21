₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:13pm
DMW act, Mayorkun in a new video he shared on social media, revealed that he doesn't have a spec of girls he Bleep as he lays any type of girl.
The artiste signed to Davido's record label, also said he believes he's the only guy with this problem as he's also down with flu of loving girls.
"I don’t have spec for Girls I Bleep any thing both big and small" he said. Here's the video;
https://www.lailasblog.com/i-dont-have-a-spec-of-girls-i-Bleep-i-Bleep-anything-mayorkun/
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by KarlWest: 5:17pm
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Rokia2(f): 5:18pm
Stds stds stds
3 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by chinedubrazil(m): 5:23pm
i think it should be nice not to have spec for diseases, contact any thing, be it deadly or not!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Cuddlebugie(f): 5:23pm
Mother of God! How did our society become so immoral?
You lay any type of girl? Well, that's your one way straight ticket to hell. Oniranu omo
8 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by SlayerTheKing: 5:27pm
Very stupid boy.
15 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by CaptainG00D: 5:30pm
This idiot again.
Useless tout.
When i talk them go say i don talk.
I no blame u shaa i blame.. most nigerians with poor music taste.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by xxxtedyxxx(m): 5:34pm
and this slowpoke is supposed to be a role model oh?
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by SirVictory: 5:39pm
STDs no dey look face o..if u like be celebrity, yeyebrity or even mumubrity
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by StrongandMighty: 5:49pm
He is learning 4rm his master ...
His master bleeps anything too
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Mizsylviah(f): 6:58pm
You flexing money na,y won't u say u bleep anything..... May God dash u sense!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by NwaAmaikpe: 8:21pm
Very wise words.
My respect for Mayorkun tripled upon reading this.
Most folks shortchange themselves with the cliché of 'spec'.
The truth is; There's nothing like spec.
Because all women have only ONE thing to offer!
Besides, all a preek truly understands is a hole to spit out his worries.
Trust me.
As long as you don't smell down below (if it's so bad, I can use an air freshener though ) you are good to go
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Dutchey(m): 8:21pm
correct guy....by the time u bleep HIV, u go know...oya sense fall on u
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Boyooosa(m): 8:22pm
Bring it on! I love that but beware, AID is real!
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by lilmax(m): 8:22pm
you see that brain? yes, mayorkun brain.. na sex full am
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by obembet(m): 8:22pm
Congratulations....
Your brother they here too
7 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by asdfjklhaha(f): 8:23pm
K
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by fvckme(f): 8:23pm
I love that Guy’s honesty
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by enemyofprogress: 8:23pm
Chai bornnagainchild come see chomtin
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Flashh: 8:23pm
When you are done, we will like to see your achievements over this.
Don't worry, when you catch it, don't come and be begging Nigerians for your hospital bills.
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by xynerise(m): 8:23pm
Is he an actor?
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by asawanathegreat(m): 8:23pm
Grade one ashi. U go soon face off d market like expired goods
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Crownbefitsme(f): 8:23pm
I blame d girls dat run after him...
SMH
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by candlewax: 8:24pm
Thats disgusting, every man gotta have a spec man just like me, i love self help, you gotta live for a spec man, dont die confused[
Augustap will you bleep this guy for free？
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Ayo4251(m): 8:24pm
Don't Goan born pikin der..
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by sirusX(m): 8:24pm
Anything...is that what ladies are reduced to now
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Uyi168(m): 8:25pm
To fry beans just dy hungry me
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Bills2307(m): 8:25pm
your life. keep up
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by oliveleaves(m): 8:25pm
what's my concern if you choose to have sex with ur grandmother. for you empty mind you be sex freak and fucker...
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by bidierichie: 8:25pm
ok. your obituary is just around the corner. kwantinue
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by Olalan(m): 8:25pm
Must he talk? And really this shouldn't be in the media.
|Re: Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls by enemyofprogress: 8:25pm
CaptainG00D:don't mind the idiot, him too dey feel sey him be celebrity. Nonsense
1 Like
