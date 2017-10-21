Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mayorkun: I Have Sex With Anything, Both Big & Small, I Don't Have Spec Of Girls (13086 Views)

The artiste signed to Davido's record label, also said he believes he's the only guy with this problem as he's also down with flu of loving girls.



"I don’t have spec for Girls I Bleep any thing both big and small" he said. Here's the video;



Stds stds stds 3 Likes

i think it should be nice not to have spec for diseases, contact any thing, be it deadly or not! 11 Likes 1 Share



You lay any type of girl? Well, that's your one way straight ticket to hell. Oniranu omo Mother of God! How did our society become so immoral?

Very stupid boy. 15 Likes

This idiot again.

Useless tout.

When i talk them go say i don talk.



I no blame u shaa i blame.. most nigerians with poor music taste. 17 Likes 1 Share

and this slowpoke is supposed to be a role model oh?

STDs no dey look face o..if u like be celebrity, yeyebrity or even mumubrity

He is learning 4rm his master ...

His master bleeps anything too 6 Likes 1 Share

You flexing money na,y won't u say u bleep anything..... May God dash u sense!!!!!!!!!





Very wise words.

My respect for Mayorkun tripled upon reading this.



Most folks shortchange themselves with the cliché of 'spec'.

The truth is; There's nothing like spec.

Because all women have only ONE thing to offer!



Besides, all a preek truly understands is a hole to spit out his worries.



Trust me.

Very wise words.

My respect for Mayorkun tripled upon reading this.

Most folks shortchange themselves with the cliché of 'spec'.

The truth is; There's nothing like spec.

Because all women have only ONE thing to offer!

Besides, all a preek truly understands is a hole to spit out his worries.

Trust me.

As long as you don't smell down below (if it's so bad, I can use an air freshener though ) you are good to go

correct guy....by the time u bleep HIV, u go know...oya sense fall on u

Bring it on! I love that but beware, AID is real!

you see that brain? yes, mayorkun brain.. na sex full am

Congratulations....



Your brother they here too 7 Likes

K

I love that Guy’s honesty

Chai bornnagainchild come see chomtin

When you are done, we will like to see your achievements over this.



Don't worry, when you catch it, don't come and be begging Nigerians for your hospital bills. 1 Like

Is he an actor?

Grade one ashi. U go soon face off d market like expired goods

I blame d girls dat run after him...





SMH

Thats disgusting, every man gotta have a spec man just like me, i love self help, you gotta live for a spec man, dont die confused[



Augustap will you bleep this guy for free？

Don't Goan born pikin der..

Anything...is that what ladies are reduced to now

To fry beans just dy hungry me

your life. keep up

what's my concern if you choose to have sex with ur grandmother. for you empty mind you be sex freak and fucker...

ok. your obituary is just around the corner. kwantinue

Must he talk? And really this shouldn't be in the media.