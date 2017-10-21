₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Towncrier247: 5:20pm On Oct 21
As the saying goes, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Some students of Yabatech last night trooped out enmasse for a well organised classy pool party in Lagos. Check out some of the big boys and babes in attendance including how they had fun..
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/photos-from-the-pool-party-organised-by-yabatech-students
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Towncrier247: 5:20pm On Oct 21
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Momoh7(m): 5:21pm On Oct 21
Buhari party
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by pu7pl3(m): 5:22pm On Oct 21
FTC for the first time
I don't care if its on a dumb thread
Jesu who be this guy above me... Enemy of progress
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Young03(m): 5:22pm On Oct 21
Hmmmm
Na wetin their papa send them go do
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by schumastic(m): 6:22pm On Oct 21
Not one single fine girl in the pic.
Signed.
Vice Chairman,
Bachelors Club, Lagos Branch.
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by MrDandy(m): 6:28pm On Oct 21
This is how they produce cheap bastards
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by izospindle(m): 7:54pm On Oct 21
see niggas na..........gay party
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by adegeye38(m): 7:56pm On Oct 21
na gay party?
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:57pm On Oct 21
See this weyrey class governor !!!!
No wonder he dey fight for money for GNS 202 handout....
Chibuzor.... If dem born you well... No bring my handout on monday ooooo
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Divay22(f): 7:58pm On Oct 21
Lol
The unusual go happen o
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Divay22(f): 7:59pm On Oct 21
Rapsowdee01:Hahahahahaha
So na your people them
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by mofeoluwadassah: 8:02pm On Oct 21
so whats my business with the way they had fun
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by H2Ossss(m): 8:03pm On Oct 21
Yabatech ohhhhhhhhhh...... Dem try shas
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Keneking: 9:02pm On Oct 21
And the management of the institution approved this
Yabatech is ranked what in THE ranking sef
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by 4our: 9:04pm On Oct 21
so much ugliness
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Tahra: 9:06pm On Oct 21
4our:Smh.
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by 4our: 9:07pm On Oct 21
Tahra:since wen?
get lost
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Tahra: 9:14pm On Oct 21
4our:Dumbest troll ever.Don't you get tired of that title sometimes?
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by 4our: 9:15pm On Oct 21
Tahra:k get lost
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Tahra: 9:21pm On Oct 21
4our:You seem frustrated tonight.You tired of your worthless life?
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by 4our: 9:24pm On Oct 21
Tahra:i shld be asking you
well no time for such engagements
i watch nat geo wild, i dont engage the animal
run away into the bush pls
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by MammyYoo567(f): 9:29pm On Oct 21
Tahra:Sincerely i dont know it was jude wateva that owns the acct,God knows.
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by smilingface(m): 9:29pm On Oct 21
Boy's pool party.
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Tahra: 9:34pm On Oct 21
4our:You sound pained.The truth hurts that much?
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Tahra: 9:36pm On Oct 21
MammyYoo567:Errr,it's the same idiot.Why are you telling me this anyway?
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by flashmax(f): 9:56pm On Oct 21
!!
4our:
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by flashmax(f): 9:57pm On Oct 21
4our:
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by 4our: 9:58pm On Oct 21
Tarubbish:brain fart by the mama
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Darkseid(m): 10:26pm On Oct 21
How come it's just guys everywhere or is it supposed to be a gay party like the ones in FUTO, where five guys go dey struggle to rock one babe.
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by wunmi590(m): 10:55pm On Oct 21
By this time
|Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Gourdoinc(m): 10:55pm On Oct 21
this is a sausage fest. very unappealing
