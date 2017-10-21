₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,247 members, 3,866,864 topics. Date: Sunday, 22 October 2017 at 12:07 AM

Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students (11931 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Towncrier247: 5:20pm On Oct 21
As the saying goes, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Some students of Yabatech last night trooped out enmasse for a well organised classy pool party in Lagos. Check out some of the big boys and babes in attendance including how they had fun..



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/photos-from-the-pool-party-organised-by-yabatech-students

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Towncrier247: 5:20pm On Oct 21






SEE ALL THE PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/photos-from-the-pool-party-organised-by-yabatech-students

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Momoh7(m): 5:21pm On Oct 21
Buhari party
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by pu7pl3(m): 5:22pm On Oct 21
FTC for the first time


I don't care if its on a dumb thread grin


Jesu who be this guy above me... Enemy of progress cheesy

4 Likes

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Young03(m): 5:22pm On Oct 21
Hmmmm

Na wetin their papa send them go do

2 Likes

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by schumastic(m): 6:22pm On Oct 21
Not one single fine girl in the pic.

Signed.

Vice Chairman,

Bachelors Club, Lagos Branch.

81 Likes

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by MrDandy(m): 6:28pm On Oct 21
This is how they produce cheap bastards angry

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by izospindle(m): 7:54pm On Oct 21
see niggas na..........gay party

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by adegeye38(m): 7:56pm On Oct 21
na gay party?
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:57pm On Oct 21
See this weyrey class governor !!!!



No wonder he dey fight for money for GNS 202 handout....




Chibuzor.... If dem born you well... No bring my handout on monday ooooo

36 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Divay22(f): 7:58pm On Oct 21
Lol
The unusual go happen o cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Divay22(f): 7:59pm On Oct 21
Rapsowdee01:
See this weyrey class governor !!!!

No wonder he dey fight for money for GNS 202 handout....

Chibuzor.... If dem born you well... No bring my handout on monday ooooo
Hahahahahaha
So na your people them grin grin grin

12 Likes

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by mofeoluwadassah: 8:02pm On Oct 21
so whats my business with the way they had fun undecided
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by H2Ossss(m): 8:03pm On Oct 21
Yabatech ohhhhhhhhhh...... Dem try shas
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Keneking: 9:02pm On Oct 21
And the management of the institution approved this undecided
Yabatech is ranked what in THE ranking sef
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by 4our: 9:04pm On Oct 21
so much ugliness

2 Likes

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Tahra: 9:06pm On Oct 21
4our:
so much ugliness
Smh.

4 Likes

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by 4our: 9:07pm On Oct 21
Tahra:
Smh.
since wen?

get lost

8 Likes

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Tahra: 9:14pm On Oct 21
4our:
since wen?

get lost

Dumbest troll ever.Don't you get tired of that title sometimes?

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by 4our: 9:15pm On Oct 21
Tahra:
Dumbest troll ever.Don't you get tired of that title sometimes? Daft dwarf.
k get lost

3 Likes

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Tahra: 9:21pm On Oct 21
4our:

k get lost

You seem frustrated tonight.You tired of your worthless life?
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by 4our: 9:24pm On Oct 21
Tahra:
You seem frustrated tonight.You tired of your worthless life?
i shld be asking you

well no time for such engagements


i watch nat geo wild, i dont engage the animal


run away into the bush pls

7 Likes

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by MammyYoo567(f): 9:29pm On Oct 21
Tahra:
Dumbest troll ever.Don't you get tired of that title sometimes?
Sincerely i dont know it was jude wateva that owns the acct,God knows.
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by smilingface(m): 9:29pm On Oct 21
Boy's pool party.

1 Like

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Tahra: 9:34pm On Oct 21
4our:
i shld be asking you
well no time for such engagements

i watch nat geo wild, i dont engage the animal

run away into the bush pls
You sound pained.The truth hurts that much?
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Tahra: 9:36pm On Oct 21
MammyYoo567:
Sincerely i dont know it was jude wateva that owns the acct,God knows.
Errr,it's the same idiot.Why are you telling me this anyway?
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by flashmax(f): 9:56pm On Oct 21
grin grin grin grin grin!!
4our:
since wen?

get lost

2 Likes

Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by flashmax(f): 9:57pm On Oct 21
grin grin grin grin grin grin
4our:

i shld be asking you

well no time for such engagements


i watch nat geo wild, i dont engage the animal


run away into the bush pls
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by 4our: 9:58pm On Oct 21
Tarubbish:
Errr,it's the same idiot.Why are you telling me this anyway?
brain fart by the mama cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Darkseid(m): 10:26pm On Oct 21
How come it's just guys everywhere or is it supposed to be a gay party like the ones in FUTO, where five guys go dey struggle to rock one babe.
angry angry
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by wunmi590(m): 10:55pm On Oct 21
By this time
Re: Photos From The Pool Party Organised By Yabatech Students by Gourdoinc(m): 10:55pm On Oct 21
this is a sausage fest. very unappealing

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Courses With 100% High Chance Of Employment In Nigeria / Uniben Post Ume Result For 2008 Is Out / While Trump And Hillary Debated I Wept For Our Universities

Viewing this topic: jovie50, sexybash(f), 2Brains1(m), Egein(m), goody36, Muchloadedcom(m), oloyede252(m), fuckumods, biggie1o2(m), femioruns(f), adeSoft2yk, kenoz(m), sloopyy, obamma, ErnyyBobo, EsmeraldaR1(f), x2lambo(m), kennyonthrone(m), Abak1, sainty2k3(m), curtain, sandrahnaub(f), itzMizELo(f), razque, afroxyz, pinpinkay(m), Dewvy(m), darenyx(m), TheDreamChaser, lilyheaven, Dubbydoo(m), olalerey(m), PrinceCEE(m), sirBLUNT(m), LogoDWhiz(m), Disneylady(f), dotcomnamename, Ogexchi(f), Joshkid(m), cashguide(m), cmecproblem(m), cciojazz, vincentjk(m), ArcSEMPECJ(m), pedro4hope(m), AibeeNoble, OmolodMilkman93(m), honsunny, ifenes(m), oladotun007(m), Chevronstaff, Alleybuy(m), teewhybabee(f), morinto, Donsammy77(m), lekezino(m), bikefab(m), mallorca(m), Emmy9ite(m), Westlife2013(m) and 120 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.