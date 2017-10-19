₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by victorisreal02: 10:50am
Uniabuja Economics Students Signed Out With Style As They Storm Gwagwalada Major Roads (Photos)
The graduating set of 2017 university of Abuja economics students stormed gwagwalada major roads as they rally in celebration of their graduation
Goodluck the 2017 graduating set of uniabuja economics department Nesaites as you enter the labour market, while some will establish their brands, while others may get the Job of their dreams
Photos below:-
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by victorisreal02: 10:51am
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by Tundeiab(m): 10:52am
Hope no one died sha?
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by victorisreal02: 10:52am
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by victorisreal02: 10:53am
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by victorisreal02: 10:54am
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by victorisreal02: 10:55am
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by ReorxTohGan(m): 11:06am
Chai!!!!...pretty qurls plenty for abj o...congrats sha,its not easy fa,4 good years of hardwork,ko easy rara!
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by Donidriz: 11:51am
Nice One fellas, Great UniAbuja Fresh Graduates, Fine, Handsome and Beautiful Faces. Wishing you All the best in Life
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by 9japrof(m): 12:20pm
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by Olachase(m): 12:21pm
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by lelvin(m): 12:21pm
It's not easy, after enough strike. Graduates of UniAbuja aka Strikers
BTW... Who's that fair slim girl?
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by d4gmail: 12:21pm
Wey dem girls
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by soath(m): 12:22pm
Congrats guys
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by Alphasoar(m): 12:22pm
Economist abi?
They already know what 'job market' means?
Congratulations and goodluck to them all!
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by WeirdoNg: 12:22pm
These ones dancing one corner, by the time employers start do una leg-over una go realise una don enter one chance
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by scholes0(m): 12:22pm
ReorxTohGan:
Lol only the pretty ones are snapping since na dem get the confidence na.
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by benuejosh(m): 12:24pm
My Colleagues in Policy Making. Congratulations to you all and welcome to our World of the Right thinking People.
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by Achile1515: 12:24pm
Wey no job, you celebrate say u don grage. Ok naaaaa
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by meezynetwork(m): 12:25pm
Hmmm
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by Nbote(m): 12:25pm
There's nothing stylish about dis but blatant stupidity... Anyone bikeman or vehicles hit now dey'll blame village ppl... Parading on a busy road and obstructing traffic isn't stylish but childish
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by pyyxxaru(m): 12:27pm
soath:
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by judahh: 12:27pm
You'all should have stayed in school... some will wwwish they never graduated
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by eceemon: 12:27pm
*Congratulations to them!! Meanwhile Lie Lie mohammed will be like the FG will provide 100,000 job vacancies for fresh graduates b4 the end of 20.. whatever I hope una no only carry certificate but handworkate join*
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by DanielsParker: 12:29pm
well, welcome to the world
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by lazygal: 12:30pm
Achile1515:
Honestly I would advise all of them to start thinking of business to do... Presently how many graduates do we have ,then the students in universities,what of those that wrote jamb? Then bigger question those in labour market presently or nysc right now when they think deep they will have to face reality
This is been realistic.. They all need to think and notcassune that even with ,2.1 or first class job is assured
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by Ahmadgani(m): 12:30pm
when you get into the labour market you all will know say no be beans. anyways. CONGRATZ
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by lazygal: 12:31pm
eceemon:
100,000 I laugh and what is the ratio to unemployed?
He should be quoting millions
The governemtn should build vocational and entrepreneurial centres nationwide that's just it !!
|Re: Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road by 2lateBiafra: 12:31pm
Rest in PEACE, COZ U PPL ARE ON ACTIVE DUTY, AS NIGHT REACH NACKING PARTY GO START.
