Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Uniabuja Economics Students Sign Out In Style, Storm Gwagwalada Major Road (1533 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The graduating set of 2017 university of Abuja economics students stormed gwagwalada major roads as they rally in celebration of their graduation



Goodluck the 2017 graduating set of uniabuja economics department Nesaites as you enter the labour market, while some will establish their brands, while others may get the Job of their dreams



Photos below:-



Source:- Uniabuja Economics Students Signed Out With Style As They Storm Gwagwalada Major Roads (Photos)The graduating set of 2017 university of Abuja economics students stormed gwagwalada major roads as they rally in celebration of their graduationGoodluck the 2017 graduating set of uniabuja economics department Nesaites as you enter the labour market, while some will establish their brands, while others may get the Job of their dreamsPhotos below:-Source:- http://9jaflaver.com/uniabuja-economics-students-signed-out-with-style-as-they-storm-gwagwalada-major-roads

More.....

Hope no one died sha? 1 Like

More photos.....

And more.....

More..

More........

Chai!!!!...pretty qurls plenty for abj o...congrats sha,its not easy fa,4 good years of hardwork,ko easy rara!

Nice One fellas, Great UniAbuja Fresh Graduates, Fine, Handsome and Beautiful Faces. Wishing you All the best in Life

.





BTW... Who's that fair slim girl? It's not easy, after enough strike. Graduates of UniAbuja aka StrikersBTW... Who's that fair slim girl?

Wey dem girls

Congrats guys 1 Like

Economist abi?



They already know what 'job market' means?



Congratulations and goodluck to them all!

These ones dancing one corner, by the time employers start do una leg-over una go realise una don enter one chance

ReorxTohGan:

Chai!!!!...pretty qurls plenty for abj o...congrats sha,its not easy fa,4 good years of hardwork,ko easy rara!

Lol only the pretty ones are snapping since na dem get the confidence na. Lol only the pretty ones are snapping since na dem get the confidence na.

My Colleagues in Policy Making. Congratulations to you all and welcome to our World of the Right thinking People.

Wey no job, you celebrate say u don grage. Ok naaaaa

Hmmm

There's nothing stylish about dis but blatant stupidity... Anyone bikeman or vehicles hit now dey'll blame village ppl... Parading on a busy road and obstructing traffic isn't stylish but childish

soath:

Congrats guys

You'all should have stayed in school... some will wwwish they never graduated 1 Like

*Congratulations to them!! Meanwhile Lie Lie mohammed will be like the FG will provide 100,000 job vacancies for fresh graduates b4 the end of 20.. whatever I hope una no only carry certificate but handworkate join*

well, welcome to the world

Achile1515:

Wey no job, you celebrate say u don grage. Ok naaaaa





Honestly I would advise all of them to start thinking of business to do... Presently how many graduates do we have ,then the students in universities,what of those that wrote jamb? Then bigger question those in labour market presently or nysc right now when they think deep they will have to face reality



This is been realistic.. They all need to think and notcassune that even with ,2.1 or first class job is assured Honestly I would advise all of them to start thinking of business to do... Presently how many graduates do we have ,then the students in universities,what of those that wrote jamb? Then bigger question those in labour market presently or nysc right now when they think deep they will have to face realityThis is been realistic.. They all need to think and notcassune that even with ,2.1 or first class job is assured

when you get into the labour market you all will know say no be beans. anyways. CONGRATZ

eceemon:

*Congratulations to them!! Meanwhile Lie Lie mohammed will be like the FG will provide 100,000 job vacancies for fresh graduates b4 the end of 20.. whatever I hope una no only carry certificate but handworkate join*





100,000 I laugh and what is the ratio to unemployed?

He should be quoting millions



The governemtn should build vocational and entrepreneurial centres nationwide that's just it !! 100,000 I laugh and what is the ratio to unemployed?He should be quoting millionsThe governemtn should build vocational and entrepreneurial centres nationwide that's just it !!