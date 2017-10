Drury is a shining example of self reliance in the field of heavy chemical manufacture. In existence since 1986. We are a well established conglomerate in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial chemicals (Sulphuric Acid) and (Aluminium sulphate) in Nigeria.We are recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the following capacities below:1.) Business Manager - Abuja2.) Business Manager - Lagos3.) Business Manager - Oyo4.) Business Manager - Ogun5.) Business Manager -Kwara6.) Business Manager - Niger7.) Business Manager - Plateau8.) Business Manager - Kano9.) Business Manager - Kaduna10.) Business Manager Katsina11.) Business Manager - Zamfara12.) Business Manager -Ondo13.) Business Manager - Ekiti14.) Business Manager - Nasarawa15.) Business Manager - Jigawa16.) Data Operator - Lagos17.) Data Operator - Oyo18.) Data Operator - Ogun19.) Data Operator - Kwara20.) Data Operator - Niger21.) Data Operator - Plateau22.) Data Operator - Kano23.) Data Operator - Kaduna24.) Data Operator - Katsina25.) Data Operator - Zamfara26.) Data Operator - Ondo27.) Data Operator - Ekiti28.) Data Operator - Nasarawa29.) Data Operator - Jigawa30.) Data Operator - AbujaApplication Closing Date26th October, 2017.Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/drury-industries-limited-fresh-job-recruitment-30-positions/ CC: LALASTICLALA, UBOMA