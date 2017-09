Achievers University, Owo - The Motto of the University is Knowledge, Integrity and Leadership with a very clear vision to be the best University in Africa and indeed one of the best in the world. The mission of the University is to produce a total man, morally sound, properly educated and entrepreneurially oriented, that would be useful to himself and the society.Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following academic positions below:1.) Lecturer I (Accounting)2.) Lecturer II (Accounting)3.) Senior Lecturer (Accounting)4.) Lecturer I (Banking & Finance)5.) Lecturer II (Banking & Finance)6.) Lecturer II (Computer Science)7.) Lecturer I (Business Administration)8.) Lecturer II (Business Administration)9.) Lecturer II (Geology)10.) Senior Lecturer (Banking & Finance)11.) Lecturer II (Industrial Chemistry)12.) Lecturer I (Criminology & Security Studies)13.) Lecturer II (Medical Laboratory Science)14.) Lecturer II (Criminology & Security Studies)15.) Senior Lecturer (Business Administration)16.) Lecturer II (Microbiology)17.) Lecturer I (Economics)18.) Lecturer II (Nursing Science)19.) Lecturer II (Economics)20.) Senior Lecturer (Criminology & Security Studies)21.) Senior Lecturer (Economics)22.) Lecturer II (International Relations)23.) Lecturer II (Biomedical Engineering)24.) Lecturer II (Computer Engineering)25.) Senior Lecturer (International Relations)26.) Lecturer II (Mass Communication)27.) Lecturer I (International Relations)28.) Lecturer II (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)29.) Senior Lecturer (Mass Communication)30.) Lecturer II (Mechatronics Engineering)Application Closing Date11th October, 2017.Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/achievers-university-owo-fresh-academic-job-recruitment-66-positions/ CC: Lalasticlala

I have been to the city of owo before..



NSCDC has no power to carry weapon.. it

The Military that has the power to carry weapon. Except if is a unit of the military..



It is not a crime for military Officers to collect money on the road..nobody will sack a military or police man for collecting money on the road, just because someone posted it.. part of the job of the military and police is to collect money on the road..





You will notice, there are 2 set of police.. Nigeria police force and nigeria police.. they are different. One police was established pre independent has a right to carry weapon and the others was established post independent. Royal police and civil police



The NSCDC ,frsc, nimasa has no power to carry weapon.. Nigeria civil defence is an illegal body carrying weapon.. there is no law supporting NSCDC.



When you have illiterate close to power. They do anything... Education is important..



The army was not created in the north.. as some people in Nigeria think and have written books About.





HRM ademusiwa

.