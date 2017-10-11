₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions)
Achievers University, Owo - The Motto of the University is Knowledge, Integrity and Leadership with a very clear vision to be the best University in Africa and indeed one of the best in the world. The mission of the University is to produce a total man, morally sound, properly educated and entrepreneurially oriented, that would be useful to himself and the society.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following academic positions below:
1.) Lecturer I (Accounting)
2.) Lecturer II (Accounting)
3.) Senior Lecturer (Accounting)
4.) Lecturer I (Banking & Finance)
5.) Lecturer II (Banking & Finance)
6.) Lecturer II (Computer Science)
7.) Lecturer I (Business Administration)
8.) Lecturer II (Business Administration)
9.) Lecturer II (Geology)
10.) Senior Lecturer (Banking & Finance)
11.) Lecturer II (Industrial Chemistry)
12.) Lecturer I (Criminology & Security Studies)
13.) Lecturer II (Medical Laboratory Science)
14.) Lecturer II (Criminology & Security Studies)
15.) Senior Lecturer (Business Administration)
16.) Lecturer II (Microbiology)
17.) Lecturer I (Economics)
18.) Lecturer II (Nursing Science)
19.) Lecturer II (Economics)
20.) Senior Lecturer (Criminology & Security Studies)
21.) Senior Lecturer (Economics)
22.) Lecturer II (International Relations)
23.) Lecturer II (Biomedical Engineering)
24.) Lecturer II (Computer Engineering)
25.) Senior Lecturer (International Relations)
26.) Lecturer II (Mass Communication)
27.) Lecturer I (International Relations)
28.) Lecturer II (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)
29.) Senior Lecturer (Mass Communication)
30.) Lecturer II (Mechatronics Engineering)
Application Closing Date
11th October, 2017.
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/achievers-university-owo-fresh-academic-job-recruitment-66-positions/
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by ayxmania: 12:11pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by aynurni220(m): 12:11pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by PehaKaso: 12:15pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by mykh01(m): 12:17pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by Johnemeka247: 12:19pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by tolexy123: 12:19pm
Minimum qualification of Phd . These people are bunch of jokes
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by menstrualpad: 12:20pm
tolexy123:I would have made a comment. But remembered the kindness of the owner's wife at Ibadan. So I'll keep firmly shut.
PhD no be yam
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by legendary4luv(m): 12:23pm
PhD with 30yrs of experience lwkmd!!! naija nawa
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by tolexy123: 12:24pm
menstrualpad:Then they should quietly go and look for their candidates if an MSc older cant apply
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by ademusiwa3r: 12:26pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by TboyGOLD: 12:53pm
Pls any achiever university student should kindly signify pls?
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by JoshMedia(m): 12:59pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by dingbang(m): 1:08pm
PhD with 30 yes experience... Salary 150k
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by Johnsonifeoluwa(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by Meel: 1:15pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by raphaeladeyele: 1:22pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by sunshineG(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by dewums(m): 2:46pm
TboyGOLD:na that school I graduate o.
