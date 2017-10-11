₦airaland Forum

Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions)

Jobs/Vacancies

Marie Stopes International NGO Vacancy - 30 Positions. Apply Fast / Massive Academic Job Recruitment At Kwara State University / Massive Academic Job Recruitment At Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by Dzeimzb: 9:06am
Achievers University, Owo - The Motto of the University is Knowledge, Integrity and Leadership with a very clear vision to be the best University in Africa and indeed one of the best in the world. The mission of the University is to produce a total man, morally sound, properly educated and entrepreneurially oriented, that would be useful to himself and the society.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following academic positions below:

1.) Lecturer I (Accounting)

2.) Lecturer II (Accounting)

3.) Senior Lecturer (Accounting)

4.) Lecturer I (Banking & Finance)

5.) Lecturer II (Banking & Finance)

6.) Lecturer II (Computer Science)

7.) Lecturer I (Business Administration)

8.) Lecturer II (Business Administration)

9.) Lecturer II (Geology)

10.) Senior Lecturer (Banking & Finance)

11.) Lecturer II (Industrial Chemistry)

12.) Lecturer I (Criminology & Security Studies)

13.) Lecturer II (Medical Laboratory Science)

14.) Lecturer II (Criminology & Security Studies)

15.) Senior Lecturer (Business Administration)

16.) Lecturer II (Microbiology)

17.) Lecturer I (Economics)

18.) Lecturer II (Nursing Science)

19.) Lecturer II (Economics)

20.) Senior Lecturer (Criminology & Security Studies)

21.) Senior Lecturer (Economics)

22.) Lecturer II (International Relations)

23.) Lecturer II (Biomedical Engineering)

24.) Lecturer II (Computer Engineering)

25.) Senior Lecturer (International Relations)

26.) Lecturer II (Mass Communication)

27.) Lecturer I (International Relations)

28.) Lecturer II (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)

29.) Senior Lecturer (Mass Communication)

30.) Lecturer II (Mechatronics Engineering)

Application Closing Date
11th October, 2017.

Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/achievers-university-owo-fresh-academic-job-recruitment-66-positions/

Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by ayxmania: 12:11pm
Nice one
Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by aynurni220(m): 12:11pm
Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by GreenMavro: 12:13pm
Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by PehaKaso: 12:15pm
Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by PehaKaso: 12:15pm
Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by mykh01(m): 12:17pm
Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by Johnemeka247: 12:19pm
Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by tolexy123: 12:19pm
Minimum qualification of Phd shocked. These people are bunch of jokes undecided

1 Like

Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by menstrualpad: 12:20pm
tolexy123:
Minimum qualification of Phd shocked. These people are bunch of jokes undecided
I would have made a comment. But remembered the kindness of the owner's wife at Ibadan. So I'll keep firmly shut.


PhD no be yam
Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by legendary4luv(m): 12:23pm
PhD with 30yrs of experience lwkmd!!! naija nawa
PhD with 30yrs of experience lwkmd!!! naija nawa

1 Like

Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by tolexy123: 12:24pm
menstrualpad:

I would have made a comment. But remembered the kindness of the owner's wife at Ibadan. So I'll keep firmly shut.


PhD no be yam
Then they should quietly go and look for their candidates if an MSc older cant apply
Pls any achiever university student should kindly signify pls?

1 Like

PhD with 30 yes experience... Salary 150k grin

1 Like

TboyGOLD:
Pls any achiever university student should kindly signify pls?
hi
dingbang:
PhD with 30 yes experience... Salary 150k grin
grin grin

Re: Achievers University, Owo Academic Job Recruitment (30 Positions) by dewums(m): 2:46pm
TboyGOLD:
Pls any achiever university student should kindly signify pls?
na that school I graduate o.

