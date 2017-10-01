Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) (8758 Views)

Source: The dead body was found this along Ogbunka road, beside Ugbo Lomu,Anambra state.The deceased is from Nsogwu Umunze,former manager Eagle Royal hotel (Osita by name).It is unclear what led to his death.People were shocked to see him dead.May his soul RIP.Amen!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/young-man-found-dead-in-anambra.html?m=1 1 Share

Why is God so calm with the wicked ones?

This is more than horrible. 2 Likes

What's this? op, abeg modify the caption and add "graphic" or "viewers' discretion". But nawao. 1 Like

this has something with cultism 2 Likes

OP add over graphic photos don't be stupid please 3 Likes

JESUS!!!



Is that someone's head?

Am so speechless, man inhumanity to man is increasing daily in this part of the globe, may the lord preserve our soul from this heartless men. RIP

stephenduru:

May God help us May God help us

A

I threw up!



I never learn not to click these graphic pictures.







RIP to him, even if he's a criminal, can hardly wish this kind of death to even an enemy



Hit & Run? Hired assassins by business partners? Very horrible way to go! 3 Likes

I don't even look at it twice Omo na person skull I dey see so

This thing has something that starts with

C and ends with T written all over it but I cannot come and go and say i saiding it 1 Like

Oh ritual people on succeed dis one but God go expose them soon.

Buhari just killing biafrans like shekins

Oh gawd people are getting worriedly wicked oh, is this a human being they killed like this?

Infact let Angel Michael blow the trumpet let's all go because I am getting tired of humans.

Nawao

God





Who is this werey that is posting rubbish on top my comment what concern us with bro Solomon.. Will u get out of here.. This is hit and run look at his skin...!!

It's a man, NL guys won't call him a slay queen that got slayed.



Graphic picture. 1 Like

human beings and destruction you take the life you can't make one day one time dead will not leave any stone unturned..

Hit and run.



First vehicle hit him at night and he landed with his shoulder and went unconscious.



Or: He was dumped unconscious onto the road and left for a vehicle to kill him in order to make it look like an accident.



Subsequently, due to poor visibility, another coming vehicle saw him almost too late and in swerving away from climbing him, drove right over his head.



I don't believe it was an accident. If it was, who removed his shirt?

loneatar:

Omo na person skull I dey see so

me too I no fit look am twice

pocohantas:

It's a man, NL guys won't call him a slay queen that got slayed.



hope nothing sha...!!

Another one gone!!! RIP



What a horrid horrid way to go. RIP to the deceased

You cannot evade death, Someday all of us will go too. We don't know where we are coming from and neither where we would go after death. Why shorten another persons own life, what happens to live and let live.

My people, in the past when I am offended, I felt like mobilising all my resources to exert revenge. I got to understand that without the resources, I would just complain and it will go away. Just the same way you spend extravagantly when you get small cash.



In saner climes the killers would be found.they used a sawing machine on this guy