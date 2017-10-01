₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 1:39pm
The dead body was found this along Ogbunka road, beside Ugbo Lomu,Anambra state.The deceased is from Nsogwu Umunze,former manager Eagle Royal hotel (Osita by name).
It is unclear what led to his death.People were shocked to see him dead.May his soul RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/young-man-found-dead-in-anambra.html?m=1
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 1:40pm
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:44pm
Why is God so calm with the wicked ones?
This is more than horrible.
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by python1: 1:44pm
What's this? op, abeg modify the caption and add "graphic" or "viewers' discretion". But nawao.
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by michlins: 1:53pm
this has something with cultism
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by zulex880: 1:55pm
OP add over graphic photos don't be stupid please
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 3:58pm
JESUS!!!
Is that someone's head?
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Austema(m): 3:58pm
Am so speechless, man inhumanity to man is increasing daily in this part of the globe, may the lord preserve our soul from this heartless men. RIP
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Badonasty(m): 3:59pm
stephenduru:
May God help us
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Sebastine1994(m): 4:00pm
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 4:00pm
I threw up!
I never learn not to click these graphic pictures.
RIP to him, even if he's a criminal, can hardly wish this kind of death to even an enemy
Hit & Run? Hired assassins by business partners? Very horrible way to go!
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by dbynonetwork: 4:00pm
In this EMBER month such calamity will not befall all NAIRALANDERS and there love once....
We shall all live long and be fruitful in everything we do.....
Amen.........
GOD BLESS YOU ALL...
HAPPY SUNDAY...
Click like to tap into this prayer...
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by loneatar: 4:01pm
Omo na person skull I dey see so
I don't even look at it twice
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by takenadoh: 4:01pm
This thing has something that starts with
C and ends with T written all over it but I cannot come and go and say i saiding it
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 4:02pm
Oh ritual people on succeed dis one but God go expose them soon.
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by enemyofprogress: 4:03pm
Buhari just killing biafrans like shekins
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by hopeforcharles(m): 4:05pm
Oh gawd people are getting worriedly wicked oh, is this a human being they killed like this?
Infact let Angel Michael blow the trumpet let's all go because I am getting tired of humans.
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Heineken(m): 4:05pm
Nawao
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by diva90: 4:06pm
God
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by whitebeard(m): 4:07pm
This is hit and run look at his skin...!! Oh lawd
Who is this werey that is posting rubbish on top my comment what concern us with bro Solomon.. Will u get out of here..
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by pocohantas(f): 4:08pm
It's a man, NL guys won't call him a slay queen that got slayed.
Graphic picture.
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by manci(m): 4:08pm
human beings and destruction you take the life you can't make one day one time dead will not leave any stone unturned..
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by MrMcJay(m): 4:09pm
Hit and run.
First vehicle hit him at night and he landed with his shoulder and went unconscious.
Or: He was dumped unconscious onto the road and left for a vehicle to kill him in order to make it look like an accident.
Subsequently, due to poor visibility, another coming vehicle saw him almost too late and in swerving away from climbing him, drove right over his head.
I don't believe it was an accident. If it was, who removed his shirt?
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by anonymuz(m): 4:09pm
loneatar:me too I no fit look am twice
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by whitebeard(m): 4:09pm
pocohantas:hope nothing sha...!!
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 4:09pm
Another one gone!!! RIP
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by dominique(f): 4:13pm
Damn!!! I didn't scroll fast enough
What a horrid horrid way to go. RIP to the deceased
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Sebastine1994(m): 4:13pm
You cannot evade death, Someday all of us will go too. We don't know where we are coming from and neither where we would go after death. Why shorten another persons own life, what happens to live and let live.
My people, in the past when I am offended, I felt like mobilising all my resources to exert revenge. I got to understand that without the resources, I would just complain and it will go away. Just the same way you spend extravagantly when you get small cash.
In saner climes the killers would be found.they used a sawing machine on this guy
Re: Corpse Of A Man Found By Roadside In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by mechanics(m): 4:15pm
so touching.
