A Nigerian man has to decided to show support for victims of Benue flood disaster his own "little way". Mr. Adjarho David Obaro also known as 'World Wrapper man' - is a charity marathoner from Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, who is on a marathon from Lagos to Makurdi, Benue state capital in support of Benue Flood Victims.
Mr. Adjarho David Obaro who is the holder of the record of longest wrapper in the world will, flagged-off his charity marathon on Tuesday October 17, 2017.
The Marathon, a distance of about 900 km; estimated to take 25 days at an average of 40 km per day, is targeted at raising One Million steps that will be sold for One US Dollar (USD 1) per step.
According to reports, the money realized therefrom will be used, in partnership with Sesor Empowerment Foundation (an NGO working to rehabilitate displaced flood victims in Benue State) and other partners, to economically empower as many IDPs as possible in order to make them self-dependent and useful to the society after their stay in the camp.
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by Gossiplover: 2:04pm
good for him
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by SalamRushdie: 2:06pm
Nice one if not for insecurity on our roads i would have joined him ..I have ran 4 times more this year already ..Already clocked over 4200 Kilometres running and I also covered my longest distance in a single run of 56 Kms..I love running..
7 Likes
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by rafhell(m): 2:06pm
Which one be this again
1 Like
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by CoolSmithz(m): 2:12pm
i know this man. Ran alongside him in the lagos marathon 2016,this old man is way too fit,he didn't even take a break. Kudos to him.
1 Like
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by Atiku2019: 2:17pm
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by tobdee: 2:20pm
Orishirishi...
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by GeeString: 2:35pm
SalamRushdie:
3 Likes
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by blakid(m): 2:56pm
he should just come out plain and reveal the real reason why he wants to start running without anything chasing him...The Guy is using style style to run for @FAYOSE
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by SalamRushdie: 3:08pm
GeeString:
No you don't need fry anything ..you can also try taking up running in it spare time because it's very healthy
3 Likes
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by NoFavors: 4:34pm
This one no dey sorry for him children
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by DJMCOTTY(m): 4:36pm
Jobless fellow
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by oshe11(m): 4:36pm
Make he go sit down jare
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by numerouno01(m): 4:36pm
lmao ' world wrapper man'
anyway it's a good gesture from him but i mean...
shame no dy catch am?
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by oshe11(m): 4:37pm
Na so one lie say he trek for bubu nw he cnt come n go and carry bubu n trek outta d world for US
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by calberian: 4:38pm
CoolSmithz:
True that
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by Built2last: 4:38pm
Let ambulance drive behind him
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by sureheaven(m): 4:38pm
How does this pay money into my account. Radarada
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by oshe11(m): 4:42pm
PLEASE NA WHO GO BUY THE STEPS ONE DOLLAR EACH
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by donofdons: 4:43pm
Antichrist is coming soon and this has made men waste their energy in useless and hopeless endeavors for no other purposes but to generate energy for the devil and his cohorts. Humans, the greatest art work of God is being reduced to an energy machine by the devil.
1 Like
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by visijo(m): 4:46pm
Hunger bad
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by fratermathy(m): 4:46pm
He's just a jobless Urhobo man. Btw
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by hotspec(m): 4:54pm
count 1, 2, 3 plots above. Did u see dt?
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by enemyofprogress: 4:57pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by iammolise(m): 4:58pm
Did he break a record for longest wrapper or what... I don't understand the 'world wrapper man title'... Good luck to him sha, he'll be doing a great solid to the homeless flood victims... GOD'S speed.
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by naptu2: 5:00pm
Wow! That's the man that I saw on the bridge!
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by osazsky(m): 5:05pm
jazz man
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by muibi1(m): 5:05pm
Is he not too old for this?? I hope he won't collapse before reaching halfway.
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by Apina(m): 5:05pm
SalamRushdie:Did u participate in the Usain Bolt monkey pox marathon?
1 Like
|Re: World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos by stagger: 5:08pm
He was one of those who ran for Buhari in 2015.
