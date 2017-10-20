Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / World Wrapper Man Embarks On Marathon From Lagos To Benue. Photos (6943 Views)

Mr. Adjarho David Obaro who is the holder of the record of longest wrapper in the world will, flagged-off his charity marathon on Tuesday October 17, 2017.



The Marathon, a distance of about 900 km; estimated to take 25 days at an average of 40 km per day, is targeted at raising One Million steps that will be sold for One US Dollar (USD 1) per step.



According to reports, the money realized therefrom will be used, in partnership with Sesor Empowerment Foundation (an NGO working to rehabilitate displaced flood victims in Benue State) and other partners, to economically empower as many IDPs as possible in order to make them self-dependent and useful to the society after their stay in the camp.



good for him

Nice one if not for insecurity on our roads i would have joined him ..I have ran 4 times more this year already ..Already clocked over 4200 Kilometres running and I also covered my longest distance in a single run of 56 Kms..I love running.. 7 Likes

Which one be this again 1 Like

i know this man. Ran alongside him in the lagos marathon 2016,this old man is way too fit,he didn't even take a break. Kudos to him. 1 Like

Orishirishi...

Nice one if not for insecurity on our roads i would have joined him ..I have ran 4 times more this year already ..Already clocked over 4200 Kilometres running and I also covered my longest distance in a single run of 56 Kms..I love running.. 3 Likes

he should just come out plain and reveal the real reason why he wants to start running without anything chasing him...The Guy is using style style to run for @FAYOSE

No you don't need fry anything ..you can also try taking up running in it spare time because it's very healthy No you don't need fry anything ..you can also try taking up running in it spare time because it's very healthy 3 Likes

This one no dey sorry for him children

Jobless fellow

Make he go sit down jare

lmao ' world wrapper man'



anyway it's a good gesture from him but i mean...



shame no dy catch am?

Na so one lie say he trek for bubu nw he cnt come n go and carry bubu n trek outta d world for US

i know this man. Ran alongside him in the lagos marathon 2016,this old man is way too fit,he didn't even take a break. Kudos to him.

True that True that

Let ambulance drive behind him

How does this pay money into my account. Radarada

PLEASE NA WHO GO BUY THE STEPS ONE DOLLAR EACH

Antichrist is coming soon and this has made men waste their energy in useless and hopeless endeavors for no other purposes but to generate energy for the devil and his cohorts. Humans, the greatest art work of God is being reduced to an energy machine by the devil. 1 Like

bad Hungerbad

He's just a jobless Urhobo man. Btw

count 1, 2, 3 plots above. Did u see dt?

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Did he break a record for longest wrapper or what... I don't understand the 'world wrapper man title'... Good luck to him sha, he'll be doing a great solid to the homeless flood victims... GOD'S speed.

Wow! That's the man that I saw on the bridge!

jazz man

Is he not too old for this?? I hope he won't collapse before reaching halfway.

Nice one if not for insecurity on our roads i would have joined him ..I have ran 4 times more this year already ..Already clocked over 4200 Kilometres running and I also covered my longest distance in a single run of 56 Kms..I love running.. Did u participate in the Usain Bolt monkey pox marathon? Did u participate in the Usain Bolt monkey pox marathon? 1 Like