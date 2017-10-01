₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:10pm
A married man was beaten black and blue after he was allegedly nabbed stealing a tricycle popularly known as 'Keke Napep' in Umuahia, Abia state capital. Angry residents who caught him during the failed operation - decided to mete out their own form of punishment by beating him mercilessly before handing him over to security operatives.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/residents-descend-robber-catching-operation-abia-photos.html
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by Sunofgod(m): 8:11pm
Umuahia Na 'Zoo'.... say no to jungle justice,
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by python1: 8:13pm
The other one na Anambra, now na Umuahia, Abia state capital again?
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by SOFTENGR: 8:14pm
This only happens in the Zoo.
#SayNoToJungleJustice
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:19pm
This is barbaric.
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by looseweight: 8:23pm
WoowWoow.....Nigerians gat no chill. See how people design beating for him body.
IAMLOOSEWEIGHT
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by AntiWailer: 8:24pm
Sunofgod:
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by dotcomnamename: 8:24pm
Umuahia
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by DutchBruh: 8:24pm
sad
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by emeijeh(m): 8:24pm
Na we....
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by Teewhy2: 8:25pm
Na wa oooo. How I wish politicians who steals are melted this same punishment whenever they steal public funds.
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by chigalakingsley(m): 8:25pm
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by tstx(m): 8:25pm
Money no dey our pocket economy still dey drop even sef me wey dey type never chop.. I don't blame him.. I blame our leaders
Between why steal it in the first place.... keke napep wey no fit run.. na him person wan steal
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by obajoey(m): 8:26pm
biafrans
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by Uyi168(m): 8:27pm
Nigerians wey nor get joy..
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by joat247: 8:27pm
Hmm
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by Settingz321(m): 8:27pm
My hatred for jungle justice
This same set of people will end up hailing looters of their consistency
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by tstx(m): 8:29pm
Settingz321:is directly proportional to my love for it
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by johnshagb(m): 8:29pm
SOFTENGR:
Read very well. It happened on biafran soil
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by KarlWest: 8:30pm
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by AlexCk: 8:30pm
Dunno y people risk stealing, cuz if u r caught, well, the tribal marks u would get all over ur body will still be there when u get to heaven/hell.
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by Halogenonimisi(m): 8:31pm
Let me say 'pres de semo' which is as quickly as possible' that I am miniacally biweldered that this flash point has put me in a state of an odoriferus saga "cungaga tua Gaga" pls I don't mean to envelope or encapsulate you in any form of confusiotobia. I was only trying to express my own heart burn over issue. with this concerntation I ask that u accept my pentinecious sercomanbagus grandiloquent. I shall not copo in this poho
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by iliyande(m): 8:31pm
Married Mad? Lalasticlala
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by betwithblaze: 8:32pm
Married mad ko married man
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by Settingz321(m): 8:32pm
tstx:
Saying you are an educated person will be an understatement then.......
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by SOFTENGR: 8:33pm
johnshagb:Who cares? Jungle justice only takes place is the jungle or Zoo.
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by Badonasty(m): 8:33pm
ChangeIsCostant:
"Married mad"
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by darlinton28(m): 8:34pm
Sunofgod:is your own family that's zoo.. anu Ohia.
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by CynthiaChi(f): 8:34pm
Why strip him Unclad?
|Re: Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos by Kurisigamo(m): 8:34pm
There is no justifiable excuse for stealing
