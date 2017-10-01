Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Married Man Steals Keke Napep In Umuahia, Beaten & Stripped Unclad. Photos (10561 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A married man was beaten black and blue after he was allegedly nabbed stealing a tricycle popularly known as 'Keke Napep' in Umuahia, Abia state capital. Angry residents who caught him during the failed operation - decided to mete out their own form of punishment by beating him mercilessly before handing him over to security operatives.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/residents-descend-robber-catching-operation-abia-photos.html 1 Share

Umuahia Na 'Zoo'.... say no to jungle justice, 3 Likes

The other one na Anambra, now na Umuahia, Abia state capital again? 7 Likes 1 Share

This only happens in the Zoo.



#SayNoToJungleJustice 3 Likes 1 Share

This is barbaric. 2 Likes 1 Share

WoowWoow.....Nigerians gat no chill. See how people design beating for him body.



IAMLOOSEWEIGHT 1 Like

Sunofgod:

Zoo country....

Umuahia 2 Likes 1 Share

sad





Na we.... 7 Likes

Na wa oooo. How I wish politicians who steals are melted this same punishment whenever they steal public funds. 1 Like

Money no dey our pocket economy still dey drop even sef me wey dey type never chop.. I don't blame him.. I blame our leaders







Between why steal it in the first place.... keke napep wey no fit run.. na him person wan steal 1 Like

biafrans 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians wey nor get joy..

Hmm

My hatred for jungle justice





This same set of people will end up hailing looters of their consistency 2 Likes

Settingz321:

My hatred for jungle justice is directly proportional to my love for it is directly proportional to my love for it 2 Likes

SOFTENGR:

This only happens in the Zoo.



#SayNoToJungleJustice

Read very well. It happened on biafran soil Read very well. It happened on biafran soil 2 Likes 1 Share

Dunno y people risk stealing, cuz if u r caught, well, the tribal marks u would get all over ur body will still be there when u get to heaven/hell.

Let me say 'pres de semo' which is as quickly as possible' that I am miniacally biweldered that this flash point has put me in a state of an odoriferus saga "cungaga tua Gaga" pls I don't mean to envelope or encapsulate you in any form of confusiotobia. I was only trying to express my own heart burn over issue. with this concerntation I ask that u accept my pentinecious sercomanbagus grandiloquent. I shall not copo in this poho 1 Like

Married Mad? Lalasticlala

Married mad ko married man

tstx:

is directly proportional to my love for it





Saying you are an educated person will be an understatement then....... Saying you are an educated person will be an understatement then.......

johnshagb:





Read very well. It happened on biafran soil Who cares? Jungle justice only takes place is the jungle or Zoo. Who cares? Jungle justice only takes place is the jungle or Zoo.

ChangeIsCostant:

A married man was beaten black and blue after he was allegedly nabbed stealing a tricycle popularly known as 'Keke Napep' in Umuahia, Abia state capital. Angry residents who caught him during the failed operation - decided to mete out their own form of punishment by beating him mercilessly before handing him over to security operatives.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/residents-descend-robber-catching-operation-abia-photos.html

"Married mad" "Married mad"

Sunofgod:

Umuahia Na 'Zoo'.... say no to jungle justice, is your own family that's zoo.. anu Ohia. is your own family that's zoo.. anu Ohia.

Why strip him Unclad?



.

We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.

.

Enough is enough! Join ''Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)'' now and let's surprise these old politicians come 2019 by electing young, visionary Nigerians into key leadership positions to help us chart a new course for Nigeria. Yes we can do it.

.

Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!

.

Join here>>>

.

Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)

. Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.Enough is enough! Join ''Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)'' now and let's surprise these old politicians come 2019 by electing young, visionary Nigerians into key leadership positions to help us chart a new course for Nigeria. Yes we can do it.Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!Join here>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4132223/rational-youth-future-revolution-nigeria Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)