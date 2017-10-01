₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,781 members, 3,868,946 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 09:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) (7068 Views)
|Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 5:31am
Bayelsa State indigene narrowly escapes having his head chopped off. check out his photos below. thank God for saving his life.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/bayelsa-state-indigene-narrowly-escapes.html
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by chuks000(m): 5:33am
Warrisdis
1 Like
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by dingbang(m): 5:33am
Who is the enemy
4 Likes
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 5:35am
thank God for saving his life. the devil is a liar.
1 Like
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 5:35am
This is brutal... Who's the enemy that tried to cut off your brother's head?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by olajide14: 5:35am
thank good for your life
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 5:35am
cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi cc Oamj4
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 5:36am
This is brutally barbaric.... Seems to me he is a young chap....
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:40am
Shhhuuooo
Abi there think say ur broda naaa grass cuter
Thank God for him
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 5:58am
wetin ur bro do dem?Abi somebody just wake up and decide to cut his head.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by DanielsParker: 6:06am
Exactly what I was thinking. what actually happened? was he involved in a fight or what? or was it a case of kidnap?
This story is lacking relevant info. and details.
I wonder why it made front page.
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 6:27am
Ogun people at work...
2 Likes
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 6:37am
Who is the enemy
Hope he didn't do cult things
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 6:40am
I cover my head with the blood of jesus
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by benuejosh(m): 7:01am
All the south south people and head cutting. What's the gaun in all that? Same as some states in South West.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 7:12am
benuejosh:
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by flyca: 8:53am
Nigerian doctors stitch wounds like a sac
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by XXLDICK(m): 8:53am
God saved him
Were those stiches on his neck done by God
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 8:53am
Jesus!!!
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 8:54am
This is graphic naaaw Mod. Kindly put graphic abeg. Thank God for saving his life./
Check my signature for your customised ATM flash drive as ideal souvenir for your clients this xmas/new year
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by Collins100: 8:55am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
2 Likes
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by sunshineV(m): 8:56am
So they saw it back..iya tope at work
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:56am
XXLDICK:
Dont let God be angry with you for this comment of yours
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by kullozone(m): 8:56am
Em don go fight person wey pass am abi?
So na god do that jagajaga stitching?
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by Mrkumareze: 8:56am
Hmmmmmm, that he's 'll never remain the same o. Lucky man indeed, probably the minner isn't a professional like those from ××××
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by jayinfo2(m): 8:57am
God help us in Nigeria
Remember your childhood candy like sisi pelebe, kokoro,shuk shuk, coconut candy , baba dudu, Epa suger, kuli kuli, chin chin , groundnut, cashew nut .
And more . check my signature for home delivery @ cool prices.
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by takenadoh: 8:57am
Hmmmmm the story is incomplete shouldn't be on Nairaland.
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by hanassholesolo: 8:57am
I bet he didn't even know they were cutting his head the whole time, that's how professional people from that area have become.
|Re: Man's Head Almost Chopped Off In Bayelsa (Photos) by KingBish(f): 8:59am
Gross!!
Kosovo: A Gunrunners’ Paradise / Ekpoma Engineering Lecturer Caught Trying To Sleep With A Student !(video) / Teenage Boys Caught In Gay Activities In Kaduna
Viewing this topic: Eeazu, wonyi, elobyobi, xamilola(f), Blackrev, Franzinni, EkegboDavidOd, fennels007(m), longest18(m), Innobee99(m), sunnyeinstein(m), greatestman(m), youngies(m), funshynathan(m), mtngloetiartel, Patented, LuckyLadolce(m), omaolowo(m), Aliii(m), Iseoluwani, nadel, purissimo1998(m), lacosanostra, Valto(m), methusah(m), valemtech(m), Mufasa27(m), Kingsasian(m), ejime4life, jofatek9200(m), rilwan09, Teejay092(m), mykelswa(m), specimenx(m), sherishmi, Funkybabee(f), remola04(m), sholajikan(m), Chizim1, MOHSHESHI, iba(m), hentech911, qloreal and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6