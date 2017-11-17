₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 9:53am On Oct 23, 2017
My crate of day old broilers arrived last week Wednesday, on the 18th. They were already sprayed their first vaccine. I bought also Amoxy col WSP, neobro and sanctity energizer glucose as prescribed by the vet. They all looked healthy, except one who died later that day. Leaving me with 51 chicks.
These are the pics I took on Wednesday.
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by kunlesufyan(m): 9:57am On Oct 23, 2017
Nice!
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by Nobody: 10:10am On Oct 23, 2017
So cute
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by HRHQueenPhil: 3:35pm On Oct 23, 2017
they look like balls of eba ready 2 be eaten.lol. success in your poultry business
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 8:34pm On Oct 26, 2017
@1 wk
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by shurinz(m): 9:19am On Oct 27, 2017
you are doing a good job but I don't think you still need the news paper at wk1, you can use wood shavings.
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by lonelyisland(m): 7:57pm On Oct 27, 2017
Just like the guy above me stated, by nw the birds hv started differentiating between the feed and wood shavings or rice dust (which ever one u can get in ur area). So you are now free to pour any of the above on the floor.
When are u to administer Gumboro?
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by Mustack(m): 4:52pm On Oct 29, 2017
Nice 1
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 7:50am On Nov 03, 2017
Thank you. I still used the papers because of the store I kept them. It has only one window so it's usually very warm
using woodshavings will stain the floor.
They're already in their new cage though. And I'm using that now. Sorry for the late reply.
shurinz:
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 7:52am On Nov 03, 2017
Thanks. I gave them gumboro Wednesday They were two weeks then.
lonelyisland:
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by askibee(m): 6:35pm On Nov 03, 2017
wow so cool........mine are not up to 2wks but they are getting so big dough am using the vital feed super starter for them
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 10:30am On Nov 04, 2017
That's great. I'm also using vital feed.
askibee:
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 10:33am On Nov 04, 2017
Took these on Wednesday
@2wks
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 10:34am On Nov 04, 2017
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by YOUNGELDER1(m): 1:01pm On Nov 04, 2017
Nice .. Following here to learn
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 10:37pm On Nov 09, 2017
YOUNGELDER1:thanks for following but i can't update anymore.
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by Moiking(m): 9:38am On Nov 10, 2017
JoGray:why?
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 10:09am On Nov 10, 2017
Moiking:I travelled.I wont be back till Xmas.
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by askibee(m): 10:13am On Nov 10, 2017
wow doing great... so what signs or observation,recommendation do you have for us so far?and how is your vaccine schedule?what drugs have you ministered,how about the weather any cause to worry..........pls lets know
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by Moiking(m): 11:04am On Nov 10, 2017
JoGray:oh i see. stay safe.
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 2:47pm On Nov 10, 2017
Moiking:thanks
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 2:52pm On Nov 10, 2017
askibee:last week, I noticed they had problem with their legs. Some were already bent so i mixed bonemeal with their feed. It corrected it within days. On Wednesday, I gave them their 2nd vaccine(lasota) . Then multivitamins.that's all.
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 2:22pm On Nov 17, 2017
@4wks
sold 10 last week because of space.
They're 41 now.
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 2:28pm On Nov 17, 2017
During the day, we let them out to receive fresh air.
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by Ferdyboss: 7:37pm On Dec 02, 2017
Nice one... keep it up..
Surely but gradually it will pay off..
Skarlett a word for her?
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 8:19pm On Dec 02, 2017
Ferdyboss:thankyou
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by skarlett(f): 9:59pm On Dec 02, 2017
Ferdyboss:
Lol... Enjoy the journey
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by YOUNGELDER1(m): 12:43am On Dec 03, 2017
keep the update coming please ..
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by oluwakayode25(m): 1:14am On Dec 03, 2017
shurinz:
Wood shaving could v been used from day 1,,so far you don't use saw dust!
|Re: Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive by JoGray(f): 10:54am On Dec 19, 2017
Like play like play
