Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Fresh Start As My Day Old Chicks Arrive (6978 Views)

price-list for all day old birds in Ibadan / Fresh Tomatoes Arrive Lagos From Kano By Train After 58 Years. See Photos / Healthy Day Old Chicks For Sale (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

My crate of day old broilers arrived last week Wednesday, on the 18th. They were already sprayed their first vaccine. I bought also Amoxy col WSP, neobro and sanctity energizer glucose as prescribed by the vet. They all looked healthy, except one who died later that day. Leaving me with 51 chicks.





These are the pics I took on Wednesday. 3 Likes

Nice! 2 Likes 1 Share

So cute 3 Likes 1 Share

they look like balls of eba ready 2 be eaten.lol. success in your poultry business 13 Likes

@1 wk

you are doing a good job but I don't think you still need the news paper at wk1, you can use wood shavings. 1 Like

Just like the guy above me stated, by nw the birds hv started differentiating between the feed and wood shavings or rice dust (which ever one u can get in ur area). So you are now free to pour any of the above on the floor.

When are u to administer Gumboro? 1 Like

Nice 1 1 Like



using woodshavings will stain the floor.

They're already in their new cage though. And I'm using that now. Sorry for the late reply. shurinz:

you are doing a good job but I don't think you still need the news paper at wk1, you can use wood shavings.



Thank you. I still used the papers because of the store I kept them. It has only one window so it's usually very warmusing woodshavings will stain the floor.They're already in their new cage though. And I'm using that now. Sorry for the late reply. 2 Likes

lonelyisland:

Just like the guy above me stated, by nw the birds hv started differentiating between the feed and wood shavings or rice dust (which ever one u can get in ur area). So you are now free to pour any of the above on the floor.

When are u to administer Gumboro? Thanks. I gave them gumboro Wednesday They were two weeks then.

wow so cool........mine are not up to 2wks but they are getting so big dough am using the vital feed super starter for them

askibee:

wow so cool........mine are not up to 2wks but they are getting so big dough am using the vital feed super starter for them

That's great. I'm also using vital feed.

Took these on Wednesday

@2wks 1 Like

Nice .. Following here to learn 1 Like 1 Share

YOUNGELDER1:

Nice .. Following here to learn thanks for following but i can't update anymore. thanks for following but i can't update anymore.

JoGray:

thanks for following but i can't update anymore. why? why?

Moiking:



why? I travelled.I wont be back till Xmas. I travelled.I wont be back till Xmas.

wow doing great... so what signs or observation,recommendation do you have for us so far?and how is your vaccine schedule?what drugs have you ministered,how about the weather any cause to worry..........pls lets know 1 Like

JoGray:

I travelled.I wont be back till Xmas. oh i see. stay safe. oh i see. stay safe. 1 Like

Moiking:



oh i see. stay safe. thanks thanks

askibee:

wow doing great... so what signs or observation,recommendation do you have for us so far?and how is your vaccine schedule?what drugs have you ministered,how about the weather any cause to worry..........pls lets know last week, I noticed they had problem with their legs. Some were already bent so i mixed bonemeal with their feed. It corrected it within days. On Wednesday, I gave them their 2nd vaccine(lasota) . Then multivitamins.that's all. last week, I noticed they had problem with their legs. Some were already bent so i mixed bonemeal with their feed. It corrected it within days. On Wednesday, I gave them their 2nd vaccine(lasota) . Then multivitamins.that's all. 2 Likes 1 Share

@4wks



sold 10 last week because of space.



They're 41 now. 4 Likes 2 Shares

During the day, we let them out to receive fresh air. 1 Like 1 Share

Nice one... keep it up..



Surely but gradually it will pay off..





Skarlett a word for her?

Ferdyboss:

Nice one... keep it up..



Surely but gradually it will pay off..





Skarlett a word for her? thankyou thankyou

Ferdyboss:

Nice one... keep it up..



Surely but gradually it will pay off..



Ska rlett a word for her?

Lol... Enjoy the journey Lol... Enjoy the journey 2 Likes 1 Share

keep the update coming please .. 2 Likes 1 Share

shurinz:

you are doing a good job but I don't think you still need the news paper at wk1, you can use wood shavings.





Wood shaving could v been used from day 1,,so far you don't use saw dust! Wood shaving could v been used from day 1,,so far you don't use saw dust! 1 Like