|Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Moving4: 12:13pm
As shared by popular OAP, Daddyfreeze on his IG page, a viarl video of a Pastor praying for men by touching their private...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBogURTxQ9E
daddyfreeze:
How can I unwatch this poo? In fact, I need data refund sef! -
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaldDwRjKRP/?taken-by=daddyfreeze
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Dnaz(m): 12:38pm
Moving4:If God does not do anything about Pentecostal churches. They ll finish Christianity before he comes back
11 Likes
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by OtemSapien: 12:45pm
Hmm. The religion of clowns is at it again.
Xtians I hail o!
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by banom(m): 1:01pm
evil times
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by daveson07(m): 1:01pm
religion will surely send some people to deir early catastrophy
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by looseweight: 1:02pm
OMG!!! MOG!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by zico530(m): 1:03pm
Africa I hail thee. And matured men are blindly allowing the yahoo guy to trade with their dick.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by DePartfinder: 1:03pm
What a world we live in!!!
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Deicide: 1:03pm
hehehe
This is what happens when you replace using of your brain with Faith
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Realfitbody: 1:03pm
Possibly do drive away sexual demons
Possibly do drive away sexual demons


|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by phkka1(m): 1:03pm
His action is necessary. Nigerian men are going mad with sex.
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Silva79(f): 1:03pm
religion na scam
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by siraj1402(m): 1:03pm
This is called wosi wobi wobe.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Sirpaul(m): 1:03pm
you see
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Jh0wsef(m): 1:03pm
Lol.
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by superior494(m): 1:04pm
Lol...
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by perpeling22: 1:04pm
Bible believing Church at it again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by sonofluc1fer: 1:05pm
are you stupid?
become a nigerian christian today. your stupidity will be rewarded with spiritual blessings. Being stupid is a sin. Being stupid for Christ reaps great rewards. amen.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Egein(m): 1:05pm
So basically, the issue here is that, when you take a holistic view of religions extremities (especially modern-day Christianity), you'd notice that beyond the issues raised by Atheists, you'll also notice that I'm just talking nonsense because I don't even know what to say anymore...
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by OtemSapien: 1:05pm
Sheeple network. Ride on shepherd.
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by tayo4ng(m): 1:05pm
blood of God
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by sod09(m): 1:05pm
pastor gay briel
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by sonofluc1fer: 1:06pm
perpeling22:"Bible believing" aka never doubt, never question, never ask. Just do as d 'anointed' does.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Uyi168(m): 1:06pm
Dnaz:TRUE!
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by brobro: 1:06pm
This is a Pastor from Ghana. Any true Christain will condemn this in it's entirety.
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by OtemSapien: 1:07pm
Anointed man of dick
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by tayo4ng(m): 1:07pm
how did we get here, God of men. my people perish for lack of knowledge
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by XX01(f): 1:07pm
Seems there are so many men with erectile issues.
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Bari22(m): 1:08pm
What do you expect from them
Christianity is slowly turning to joke
You can't see Muslims doing this kind poo
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Icon7s: 1:08pm
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Rockyrocky: 1:08pm
Africa!Africa!! I will still go to church and pay my tithes
|Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:09pm
Lol
