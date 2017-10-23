Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) (8158 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBogURTxQ9E



daddyfreeze:



How can I unwatch this poo? In fact, I need data refund sef! -

#PenalHealing #HealYourPenis #NigeriansAreNotTheOnlySheeple #FreeTheSheeple

Moving4:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBogURTxQ9E



Cc; OAM4J, lalasticlala If God does not do anything about Pentecostal churches. They ll finish Christianity before he comes back If God does not do anything about Pentecostal churches. They ll finish Christianity before he comes back 11 Likes





Xtians I hail o! Hmm. The religion of clowns is at it again.Xtians I hail o! 6 Likes

evil times

religion will surely send some people to deir early catastrophy 1 Like

OMG!!! MOG!!! 2 Likes

Africa I hail thee. And matured men are blindly allowing the yahoo guy to trade with their dick. 1 Like

What a world we live in!!!





This is what happens when you replace using of your brain with Faith heheheThis is what happens when you replace using of your brain with Faith 5 Likes 1 Share

Possibly do drive away sexual demons



Possibly do drive away sexual demons

His action is necessary. Nigerian men are going mad with sex.

religion na scam 2 Likes

This is called wosi wobi wobe. 1 Like

you see 4 Likes 1 Share

Bible believing Church at it again 1 Like 1 Share

are you stupid?



become a nigerian christian today. your stupidity will be rewarded with spiritual blessings. Being stupid is a sin. Being stupid for Christ reaps great rewards. amen. 3 Likes

So basically, the issue here is that, when you take a holistic view of religions extremities (especially modern-day Christianity), you'd notice that beyond the issues raised by Atheists, you'll also notice that I'm just talking nonsense because I don't even know what to say anymore... 2 Likes

Sheeple network. Ride on shepherd.

perpeling22:

Bible believing Church at it again "Bible believing" aka never doubt, never question, never ask. Just do as d 'anointed' does. "Bible believing" aka never doubt, never question, never ask. Just do as d 'anointed' does. 2 Likes 1 Share

Dnaz:



If God does not do anything about Pentecostal churches. They ll finish Christianity before he comes back TRUE! TRUE!

This is a Pastor from Ghana. Any true Christain will condemn this in it's entirety.

Anointed man of dick

how did we get here, God of men. my people perish for lack of knowledge 1 Like

Seems there are so many men with erectile issues.

Christianity is slowly turning to joke



You can't see Muslims doing this kind poo

Africa!Africa!! I will still go to church and pay my tithes