₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,952 members, 3,869,497 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 01:55 PM

Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) (8158 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Moving4: 12:13pm
As shared by popular OAP, Daddyfreeze on his IG page, a viarl video of a Pastor praying for men by touching their private...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBogURTxQ9E

daddyfreeze:

How can I unwatch this poo? In fact, I need data refund sef! -
#PenalHealing #HealYourPenis #NigeriansAreNotTheOnlySheeple #FreeTheSheeple

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaldDwRjKRP/?taken-by=daddyfreeze
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Dnaz(m): 12:38pm
Moving4:
As shared by popular OAP, Daddyfreeze on his IG page, a viarl video of a Pastor praying for men by touching their private...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBogURTxQ9E

Cc; OAM4J, lalasticlala
If God does not do anything about Pentecostal churches. They ll finish Christianity before he comes back

11 Likes

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by OtemSapien: 12:45pm
Hmm. The religion of clowns is at it again.

Xtians I hail o! cool

6 Likes

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by banom(m): 1:01pm
evil times
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by daveson07(m): 1:01pm
religion will surely send some people to deir early catastrophy

1 Like

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by looseweight: 1:02pm
OMG!!! MOG!!!

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by zico530(m): 1:03pm
Africa I hail thee. And matured men are blindly allowing the yahoo guy to trade with their dick.

1 Like

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by DePartfinder: 1:03pm
What a world we live in!!!
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Deicide: 1:03pm
hehehe

This is what happens when you replace using of your brain with Faith grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Realfitbody: 1:03pm
As shared by popular OAP, Daddyfreeze on his IG page, a viarl video of a Pastor praying for men by touching their private

Possibly do drive away sexual demons

In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for This Is The Kind of Porn Women Are Secretly Watching
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by phkka1(m): 1:03pm
His action is necessary. Nigerian men are going mad with sex.
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Silva79(f): 1:03pm
religion na scam

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by siraj1402(m): 1:03pm
This is called wosi wobi wobe.

1 Like

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Sirpaul(m): 1:03pm
you see

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Jh0wsef(m): 1:03pm
Lol.
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by superior494(m): 1:04pm
Lol...
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by perpeling22: 1:04pm
Bible believing Church at it again

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by sonofluc1fer: 1:05pm
are you stupid?

become a nigerian christian today. your stupidity will be rewarded with spiritual blessings. Being stupid is a sin. Being stupid for Christ reaps great rewards. amen.

3 Likes

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Egein(m): 1:05pm
So basically, the issue here is that, when you take a holistic view of religions extremities (especially modern-day Christianity), you'd notice that beyond the issues raised by Atheists, you'll also notice that I'm just talking nonsense because I don't even know what to say anymore...

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by OtemSapien: 1:05pm
Sheeple network. Ride on shepherd.
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by tayo4ng(m): 1:05pm
blood of God
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by sod09(m): 1:05pm
pastor gay briel
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by sonofluc1fer: 1:06pm
perpeling22:
Bible believing Church at it again
"Bible believing" aka never doubt, never question, never ask. Just do as d 'anointed' does. grin grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Uyi168(m): 1:06pm
Dnaz:

If God does not do anything about Pentecostal churches. They ll finish Christianity before he comes back
TRUE!
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by brobro: 1:06pm
This is a Pastor from Ghana. Any true Christain will condemn this in it's entirety.
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by OtemSapien: 1:07pm
Anointed man of dick
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by tayo4ng(m): 1:07pm
how did we get here, God of men. my people perish for lack of knowledge

1 Like

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by XX01(f): 1:07pm
Seems there are so many men with erectile issues.
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Bari22(m): 1:08pm
What do you expect from them

Christianity is slowly turning to joke

You can't see Muslims doing this kind poo
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Icon7s: 1:08pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by Rockyrocky: 1:08pm
Africa!Africa!! I will still go to church and pay my tithes
Re: Pastor Touching Men's Manhood To Pray For Them (Video) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:09pm
Lol

(0) (1) (Reply)

I Want To Join The Illuminati / Banom: Once An Atheist, Always An Atheist! / Why Do Some Nigerians Call Their Pastors 'Papa' Or 'Daddy'?

Viewing this topic: pablo111(m), Airborne02, toyota3(m), Soulsymbol99, mcudoye, NokiaN8(m), ALImaza48(m), trigonometry, izumcdon, goodnews777, Mobwalter(m), Bisywisyo, oluwatymylehyn(m), CzarChris(m), edubs, Barfibassey(m), bdemix(m), octacore(m), Erifenz, Oyebee91(m), andresia(m), timobolof(m), Mbaebieb2r(m), S3xxy, sexybash(f), bigplayerz(m), golpen(m), 2222jjjj, FKseun(m), zhiggy1(m), omoluka(m), SoapAndSponge, Flexy2vybes(m), Emmanuel72, sanpipita(m), iretiolu92, MrMicholo(m), simeolat, LordSucre(m), 1603yyyy, mayowagabriel(m), fascowilly(m), Bigdaddy234, gbengaisu(m), Uziyl(m), Okies27(m), indoorlove(m), frankson1(m), RedRiver(m), blossom2(m), Willit(m), Quoran, hohafrank(m), Dgraphix(m), kelimani, pembisco(m), daryoor03(m), beeff(m), Habibsocial080, bigeliot(m), Adeebiwa09(m), Oche211(m), Fowobi84, sonymax16(m), victemige(m), prittyboi(m) and 123 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.