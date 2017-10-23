₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by Laveda(f): 12:30pm
Jim Iyke however, in an interview with Punch revealed that the romance report between him and Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buhari, was never true.
According to Jim Iyke, they had something they wanted to achieve with the relationship rumour, as he further disclosed that dating and even getting engaged on their reality TV show was part of the script for the show.
“Things didn’t get messy as people thought. Two people met in the entertainment industry and there was a reality show at a time that kept us together. So, we did a smart thing anybody who found himself or herself in such situation would have done. And when the entertainment was over, we moved on to our normal lives.”
Jim Iyke always has the perfect reply for trolls.
“For anyone who thought anything extraordinary happened, it was a live show except that it played into our personal lives too. I got what I wanted, which was follower ship and I appreciate the audience for watching. She understood what she was coming into and I understood as well. We got the mileage we both wanted and we moved on with our lives. Five years down the lane, people are still talking about it.”
Chai. So all the while Nadia and Jim were playing with our heads abi? And to think that we even believed the lie.
Lalasticlala
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by PenisCaP: 12:35pm
Brother u can lie o
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by Laveda(f): 1:24pm
PenisCaP:
Your moniker sha
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by PenisCaP: 1:27pm
Laveda:
Lol aunty wetin do am na.
Its not what u think o. .
Like ur dp, looking cute.
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by Laveda(f): 1:29pm
PenisCaP:
Lol okay, thank you.
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by PenisCaP: 1:31pm
Laveda:
Hmm..
Choi what hav i dont to maself, nw i hate to stop viewin.
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by Rokia2(f): 1:37pm
They were deceiving themselves not us foolish people.
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by LadyGoddiva(f): 1:40pm
Okay but who the fûck cares??!
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by modelmike7(m): 1:50pm
Na dem sabi.....
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by Marcelinho(m): 1:51pm
even me I was not in a relationship with her...
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by yeyerolling: 1:51pm
No one cares
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by Perfectionist11(m): 1:51pm
Story.
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by Isaacpyo04(m): 1:51pm
Please who gives a flying f*uck?
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by Desdola(m): 1:52pm
If only we can believe. Story for the gods
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by internationalman(m): 1:52pm
Rokia2:It's a lie they deceived us as well
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by eleojo23: 1:52pm
Whatever....
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by CriticMaestro: 1:52pm
She was just his sex mate...nice one jim
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by jegz25(m): 1:53pm
.
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by Nigeriadondie: 1:53pm
|Re: Jim Iyke Reveals He Wasn't In A Relationship With Nadia Buari by EmekaBlue(m): 1:54pm
who cares
