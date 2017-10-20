₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Irukkanews: 3:52pm
The family of slain the 17 year old boy in what is been suspected to be a ritual murder have raised alarm about a suspicious foul play in the case of the arrested ritual murderer Ifeanyi Okpoko, who was last Thursday taken to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, by the Homicide section of the Nigerian Police without any notice. Okpoko had on Sunday October 1st abducted 17 years old Chidera Ezeanya at Umunnama Village, Eziowelle in Idemili North Local Government Area and tied him on a crane until he died and when his body was discovered the next day, some vital organs were missing.
The suspected ritual murderer who prior to this heinous crime had been involved in other dangerous crimes, including engaging the men of the Nigerian Police in a shoot-out at Ajao Estate, Lagos was arrested by the men of the Ogidi Police in Idemili, Anambra State where he was kept until last week Thursday.
However, the family of the deceased are now lamenting that the Police wants to help the suspect to escape justice.
According to the counsel to the family, Barr.Patrick Ekwunife, Ogidi Police gave the suspect the liberty to be using phone in the cell with which he is still making contact with the members of his dreaded gang that are yet to be arrested. He said the suspect even made a post on his facebook page, bragging that nothing would happen to him. According to him, the suspect even had the audacity to tell the Commissioner of Police in Anambra state that the allegation against him was not murder but mob action and as such the charge should be changed.
Ekwunife said the family of the complaint are not party to the transfer of the suspect from Ogidi Police Station to Abuja, adding that the office of the Inspector General of Police is also not aware of it.
"I have written a petition to the Office of the Inspector General of Police. However, I was told that before signal came from the IGP`s office, another signal which I don’t know the source came, directing the Anambra State Police to transfer the suspect to Abuja. I want the world to know that the Police at Ogidi want to help a ritual murderer to escape justice. How on earth can somebody who is under arrest for ritual murder be allowed to be using phone in the cell with which he is using to communicate with the others members of his gang who are still at large.
With the same phone, he has been sending threatening text messages to the members of the family of the deceased and bragging on his Facebook page that nothing would happen to him, and to prove that he meant what he is saying, he had contacted a lawyer who wrote a petition to an unknown police division and last Thursday, we were told that he has been transferred to Abuja.”Ekwunife said
Read more: http://irukkanews.com/victims-family-raise-alarm-as-anambra-ritual-murderer-is-taken-to-abuja-p2945-95.htm
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by python1: 4:04pm
Ritual murderer Ifeanyi Okpoko abducted 17 years old Chidera Ezeanya at Umunnama Village, Eziowelle in Idemili North Local Government Area.
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by delpee(f): 6:20pm
I feel so sad seeing the young boy tied up like that. The heart of man is indeed so terribly wicked. May God comfort his parents as he rests in peace.
I hope that some relevant NGOs will intervene. I also pray that justice is adequately served.
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Irukkanews: 6:54pm
Lalasticlala please let the world known about this grave injustice that is about to happen
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by slimshadyl(m): 7:36pm
ok
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by maxiuc(m): 7:36pm
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by candlewax: 7:37pm
all for the money but this is extreme
Augustap
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by lelvin(m): 7:37pm
Welcome to zza zoo
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by slimshadyl(m): 7:38pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by daomi(m): 7:38pm
F
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by JaneMafrodite(f): 7:38pm
Make una leave am na, dis man never kil people reach like Dullar,d bok,ohari.
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Keneking: 7:38pm
Thanks for moving this story to home page
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Lagos2Camp: 7:39pm
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by emeijeh(m): 7:39pm
Na wah o
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by solpat(m): 7:39pm
poo is about to happen. Dem wan set this man free. Trust Nigerian Police at your own peril
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by chinedubrazil(m): 7:39pm
Trusting nigerian police is more like trust demons.
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:40pm
what a sad way to die.
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Tyga12: 7:40pm
Is it not Nigeria again. Money matters first
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Odianose13(m): 7:40pm
That man should never go free as a lot of attention was given to that case. Though on a second thought, he could be working for one or two bigwigs - Why Abuja?
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by castrol180(m): 7:41pm
Criminal minded people, ritualists, 419ers, robbers, fraudsters, fake good sellers etc are their works. Flats.
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by drake49(m): 7:41pm
the punishment for such person should be a painful death.... imagine torturing someone and he wishes for death but he's denied, that's what this Stupig man deserves
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Iscoalarcon: 7:41pm
python1:what are you trying to insuniate
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by twilliamx: 7:43pm
na wa
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Greatmind23: 7:43pm
some People mad sha, because you want to dismantle ass inside Benz you now dismantle your life
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by ndiboy01(m): 7:45pm
Guard our Words
God gave us two ears and only one mouth for a very good reason; we ought to be listening twice as much as we speak. No one learns anything from speaking but wisdom and knowledge come by hearing. A person who guards their mouth will preserve their life but whomever “opens wide his lips comes to ruin.”
Proverbs 13:3
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by nairavsdollars: 7:45pm
Election ritual things
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Pavore9: 7:46pm
Sighs.....
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Naziridamos: 7:46pm
Money talks , case dismiss
Zooo
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by senatordave1: 7:48pm
Anambra men and rituals/blood money is like bread and butter.they are number one in nigeria and they dont deny it.it is now a norm or common thing to engage in moneymaking rituals in anambra.half of their wealthy people are engaged in it.ogwu ego.but i still love anambra.
|Re: Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos by Edopesin(m): 7:49pm
python1:Too Much Ibo
