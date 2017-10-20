



The suspected ritual murderer who prior to this heinous crime had been involved in other dangerous crimes, including engaging the men of the Nigerian Police in a shoot-out at Ajao Estate, Lagos was arrested by the men of the Ogidi Police in Idemili, Anambra State where he was kept until last week Thursday.

However, the family of the deceased are now lamenting that the Police wants to help the suspect to escape justice.



According to the counsel to the family, Barr.Patrick Ekwunife, Ogidi Police gave the suspect the liberty to be using phone in the cell with which he is still making contact with the members of his dreaded gang that are yet to be arrested. He said the suspect even made a post on his facebook page, bragging that nothing would happen to him. According to him, the suspect even had the audacity to tell the Commissioner of Police in Anambra state that the allegation against him was not murder but mob action and as such the charge should be changed.

Ekwunife said the family of the complaint are not party to the transfer of the suspect from Ogidi Police Station to Abuja, adding that the office of the Inspector General of Police is also not aware of it.



"I have written a petition to the Office of the Inspector General of Police. However, I was told that before signal came from the IGP`s office, another signal which I don’t know the source came, directing the Anambra State Police to transfer the suspect to Abuja. I want the world to know that the Police at Ogidi want to help a ritual murderer to escape justice. How on earth can somebody who is under arrest for ritual murder be allowed to be using phone in the cell with which he is using to communicate with the others members of his gang who are still at large.



With the same phone, he has been sending threatening text messages to the members of the family of the deceased and bragging on his Facebook page that nothing would happen to him, and to prove that he meant what he is saying, he had contacted a lawyer who wrote a petition to an unknown police division and last Thursday, we were told that he has been transferred to Abuja.”Ekwunife said



