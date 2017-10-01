₦airaland Forum

Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by InsideOut247: 3:57pm



Photos of Nollywood actress and a bride who looked so much like her, trended last week. Well, the actress has found the lady and her name is Faith.

http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/actress-kate-henshaw-meets-her-lookalike.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by dingbang(m): 3:58pm
Kate henshaw... Where is she from sef
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Rokia2(f): 4:01pm
Though Kate is more beautiful they really do look alike.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by modelmike7(m): 4:03pm
Seems everyone on the world has a look-alike .......
I was suprised when one fine young man was ushered to me back then in Unilag days, I thought I was seeing my younger version in the mirror!

1 Like

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:10pm
Ok
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by nairavsdollars: 4:49pm
Picure of your meeting together or idonbilivit

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by LagosismyHome(f): 4:49pm
Beautiful women ....

although they look more alike in the wedding picture than the second pic. the wedding pic can pass for Kate Henshaw

4 Likes

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by fpeter(f): 4:49pm
She could pass as her younger sister in movies.

2 Likes

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by BarryX(m): 4:49pm
I didn't see the resemblance again sef. The original picture bore the similarity than the later!!

9 Likes

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by sholajigga(m): 4:49pm
dingbang:
Kate henshaw... Where is she from sef

Maiduguri

3 Likes

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Papiikush: 4:50pm
They don't look alike, if you've got a good makeup artist, you can be painted to anyone's lookalike.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Jubilancy(f): 4:50pm
Awww doppelganger
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Stevengerd(m): 4:50pm
And dis is news
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Leonbonapart(m): 4:51pm
And so?
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Mukah1234(m): 4:51pm
Look alike faya.
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Newbiee: 4:51pm
Ok
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Lexusgs430: 4:51pm
Now, which is which?
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by talk2percy(m): 4:52pm
Honestly I no see the resemblance oo...maybe nah from my eyes shaa..

2 Likes

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by LagosismyHome(f): 4:53pm
sholajigga:


Maiduguri

hummm are you sure ? . she is Calabar born and raised and from there
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by candlewax: 4:54pm
and then what？ report her for copyright or appreciate her for looking like a celebrity

Augustap
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by yomalex(m): 4:54pm
ok
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by sholajigga(m): 4:55pm
LagosismyHome:


hummm are you sure ? . she is Calabar born and raised and from there

Maiduguri is the name of the street in Calabar. Lol
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by romoruyi(m): 4:55pm
Hmmmm.....
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by oriewanbe: 4:56pm
yes, which one is Kate?
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by majekdom2: 4:57pm
I look like Dangote, pls spread so he can come find me grin . I ll show a pic to anyone that has got the connect

1 Like

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Teewhy2: 4:59pm
good one, i believe if it is some celebrities they won't bother making any post on it or trying to reach out to her. it shows she has a good heart.
congrats to the bride.
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by fratermathy(m): 4:59pm
oriewanbe:
yes, which one is Kate?

Right hand side.
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by cutefergiee(m): 4:59pm
no b only u get look alike jawe... plenty look alike in town..
u fine reach dis ones down here?

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by femi4: 5:00pm
dingbang:
Kate henshaw... Where is she from sef
shagamu
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by kay29000(m): 5:01pm
Hmm! It's just their eyebrows that look alike to me.
Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Onbelivable(m): 5:02pm
grin grin


