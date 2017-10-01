₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,042 members, 3,869,958 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 05:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her (8738 Views)
|Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by InsideOut247: 3:57pm
Photos of Nollywood actress and a bride who looked so much like her, trended last week. Well, the actress has found the lady and her name is Faith.
http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/actress-kate-henshaw-meets-her-lookalike.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by dingbang(m): 3:58pm
Kate henshaw... Where is she from sef
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Rokia2(f): 4:01pm
Though Kate is more beautiful they really do look alike.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by modelmike7(m): 4:03pm
Seems everyone on the world has a look-alike .......
I was suprised when one fine young man was ushered to me back then in Unilag days, I thought I was seeing my younger version in the mirror!
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:10pm
Ok
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by nairavsdollars: 4:49pm
Picure of your meeting together or idonbilivit
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by LagosismyHome(f): 4:49pm
Beautiful women ....
although they look more alike in the wedding picture than the second pic. the wedding pic can pass for Kate Henshaw
4 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by fpeter(f): 4:49pm
She could pass as her younger sister in movies.
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by BarryX(m): 4:49pm
I didn't see the resemblance again sef. The original picture bore the similarity than the later!!
9 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by sholajigga(m): 4:49pm
dingbang:
Maiduguri
3 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Papiikush: 4:50pm
They don't look alike, if you've got a good makeup artist, you can be painted to anyone's lookalike.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Jubilancy(f): 4:50pm
Awww doppelganger
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Stevengerd(m): 4:50pm
And dis is news
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Leonbonapart(m): 4:51pm
And so?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Mukah1234(m): 4:51pm
Look alike faya.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Newbiee: 4:51pm
Ok
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Lexusgs430: 4:51pm
Now, which is which?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by talk2percy(m): 4:52pm
Honestly I no see the resemblance oo...maybe nah from my eyes shaa..
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by LagosismyHome(f): 4:53pm
sholajigga:
hummm are you sure ? . she is Calabar born and raised and from there
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by candlewax: 4:54pm
and then what？ report her for copyright or appreciate her for looking like a celebrity
Augustap
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by yomalex(m): 4:54pm
ok
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by sholajigga(m): 4:55pm
LagosismyHome:
Maiduguri is the name of the street in Calabar. Lol
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by romoruyi(m): 4:55pm
Hmmmm.....
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by oriewanbe: 4:56pm
yes, which one is Kate?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by majekdom2: 4:57pm
I look like Dangote, pls spread so he can come find me . I ll show a pic to anyone that has got the connect
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Teewhy2: 4:59pm
good one, i believe if it is some celebrities they won't bother making any post on it or trying to reach out to her. it shows she has a good heart.
congrats to the bride.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by fratermathy(m): 4:59pm
oriewanbe:
Right hand side.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by cutefergiee(m): 4:59pm
no b only u get look alike jawe... plenty look alike in town..
u fine reach dis ones down here?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by femi4: 5:00pm
dingbang:shagamu
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by kay29000(m): 5:01pm
Hmm! It's just their eyebrows that look alike to me.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her by Onbelivable(m): 5:02pm
car owners check this >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4126156/car-offline-road-assist-tracker
Actor Funso Alabi Is Dead / Photo ;tiwa Savage On A Romantic Moment With Her Husband “teebillz In A Yatch / Woman Takes Unclad Picture Of Herself All Over Newyork
Viewing this topic: Ollymurs(m), Magnifik18, pamijlove(f), Perge(m), tosynho01(m), NurudeenJumah, madjune, ndujife(m), beeudo, Emusson24, sane93(f), chyy5(m), Alexious(m), dad007(m), Luenberger, Pretty002, olak4gold(m), JennyJuggs, AJvine(m), item1, jeroncomputers, yoddy(m), timmiey(m), Physical101(f), kizolo(m), PierreDeFermath, Tiwaladeice(m), delkinz(m), HOHPEHYERMIE(m), janefrances01(f), scarchiji, dreamworld, PearlyJay(f), edoboy33(m), monievecakes(f), kempreze, Falexbaba1, Mokiks(f), adelowor(f), simplemach(m), highcliff(m), BTT(m), Fredrickson, kayjasper(f), brain54(m), sosonwa(f), K024(m), Opatoranking, abbiey, zubby4567(m), Mariinee(f), whizcode, Chiefpriest1(m), Saverin, fidoko74, adeleyeA10(m), Mcweber(m), Pitapan, Isaacchioma13(f), alonzoiv(m), Edipee(m), NanaF, DeUrch(m), XXCASH, phshawdy(f), cosby02(m), SucreB, onward4life(m), RolaDiva(f), sayluv2nana(f), DonTonero, chloride6, kebiArts(m), NEIGHBOUR(m), Irene14, aelle(m), rotexteymie(f), omooye1(m), dech2003, EVANTIMS(m), ladychioma, dingbang(m), eistien(m), talljennie and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23