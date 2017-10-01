Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her (8738 Views)

Photos of Nollywood actress and a bride who looked so much like her, trended last week. Well, the actress has found the lady and her name is Faith.



Kate henshaw... Where is she from sef

Though Kate is more beautiful they really do look alike.

Seems everyone on the world has a look-alike .......

I was suprised when one fine young man was ushered to me back then in Unilag days, I thought I was seeing my younger version in the mirror! 1 Like

Picure of your meeting together or idonbilivit

Beautiful women ....



although they look more alike in the wedding picture than the second pic. the wedding pic can pass for Kate Henshaw

She could pass as her younger sister in movies.

I didn't see the resemblance again sef. The original picture bore the similarity than the later!!

Maiduguri

They don't look alike, if you've got a good makeup artist, you can be painted to anyone's lookalike.

Awww doppelganger

And dis is news

And so?

Look alike faya.

Now, which is which?

Honestly I no see the resemblance oo...maybe nah from my eyes shaa..

hummm are you sure ? . she is Calabar born and raised and from there

and then what？ report her for copyright or appreciate her for looking like a celebrity



Maiduguri is the name of the street in Calabar. Lol

Hmmmm.....

yes, which one is Kate?

I look like Dangote, pls spread so he can come find me.

good one, i believe if it is some celebrities they won't bother making any post on it or trying to reach out to her. it shows she has a good heart.

congrats to the bride.

Right hand side.

no b only u get look alike jawe... plenty look alike in town..

u fine reach dis ones down here?

shagamu

Hmm! It's just their eyebrows that look alike to me.