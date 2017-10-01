₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by KingstonDome: 3:59pm
Popular Nigerian female singer, Benita Okojie has reportedly delivered her 1st child- a baby boy.
See pictures below,
www.kingstondome.com/2017/10/nigerian-singer-benita-okojie-welcomes.html?m=1
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by NwaChibuzor: 4:00pm
so like play this girl don marry born. I remember how I used to self-service badly at her pictures back in those days.
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by modelmike7(m): 4:01pm
Congratulations kid sis. Welcome to this beautiful world cute angel.
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by revolt8787: 4:04pm
wow great news
like play like play this small girl back in the days Don turn mama
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by pyyxxaro: 4:06pm
NwaChibuzor:
Ur goat prik go don peel Finish oh
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:08pm
Ok
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Papiikush: 4:10pm
NwaChibuzor:
You masturbaté to a small girl's picture?
Some people need to be thrown over 3rd mainland bridge. Legs, hands tied and heavy chains around their neck.
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by delishpot: 4:15pm
Papiikush:
E weak me o
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Finstar: 4:50pm
Awesome....
Awesome....
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by supervillain52(m): 4:51pm
shebi na pesin we don chop dey self service
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by MVLOX(m): 4:53pm
Congrats jare.... Slay mamas una dey see una mate abi.... Make una kwantinu to dey slay ooo
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Oluwasaeon(m): 4:53pm
NwaChibuzor:
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Adaumunocha(f): 4:55pm
Time flies...
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by romoruyi(m): 4:55pm
Alright.....
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Talklesss(m): 4:57pm
NwaChibuzor:You can lie ooo.... girl wey skinny then wey no even fine
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by kay29000(m): 4:57pm
Hmm
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by ikorodureporta: 4:59pm
NwaChibuzor:
...now, u got PhD in Wankology
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by kay29000(m): 5:00pm
Congrats to them.
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by heffem(m): 5:02pm
NwaChibuzor:
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by enemyofprogress: 5:02pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by hezy4real01(m): 5:03pm
God bless the baby and the family
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Onbelivable(m): 5:06pm
Congratulations benita.. this goes to evryone looking for the fruit of the womb..yours will come soon..
Congratulations benita.. this goes to evryone looking for the fruit of the womb..yours will come soon..
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by victorakpabome: 5:08pm
Papiikush:
That guy will masturbate to anything. Even to a pregnant goat sef
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Starkid3010(m): 5:13pm
Big Lips
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by rovher(m): 5:15pm
victorakpabome:Jeez
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Macgreat(m): 5:16pm
Congratulations
Congratulations
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by ariklawani: 5:17pm
Stupid man,u belong to the zoo,only God knows how many child u might have molested.oniranu Omo jatijati.
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Ediomo12(m): 5:24pm
Glory be to God... May God give u more fruitful marital home in Jesus name...... Amen
|Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by SmartMugu: 5:34pm
NwaChibuzor:.
