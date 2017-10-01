₦airaland Forum

Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband

Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by KingstonDome: 3:59pm
Popular Nigerian female singer, Benita Okojie has reportedly delivered her 1st child- a baby boy.

See pictures below,


www.kingstondome.com/2017/10/nigerian-singer-benita-okojie-welcomes.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by NwaChibuzor: 4:00pm
so like play this girl don marry born. I remember how I used to self-service badly at her pictures back in those days.

2 Likes

Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by modelmike7(m): 4:01pm
Congratulations kid sis. Welcome to this beautiful world cute angel.

1 Like

Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by revolt8787: 4:04pm
wow great news
like play like play this small girl back in the days Don turn mama
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by pyyxxaro: 4:06pm
NwaChibuzor:
so like play this girl don marry born. I remember how I used to self-service badly at her pictures back in those days.



Ur goat prik go don peel Finish oh tongue

2 Likes

Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:08pm
Ok
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Papiikush: 4:10pm
NwaChibuzor:
so like play this girl don marry born. I remember how I used to self-service badly at her pictures back in those days.

You masturbaté to a small girl's picture?

Some people need to be thrown over 3rd mainland bridge. Legs, hands tied and heavy chains around their neck.

8 Likes

Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by delishpot: 4:15pm
Papiikush:


You masturbaté to a small girl's picture?

Some people needs to be thrown over 3rd mainland bridge

E weak me o

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Finstar: 4:50pm
Awesome.... grin

Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by supervillain52(m): 4:51pm
shebi na pesin we don chop dey self service

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by MVLOX(m): 4:53pm
Congrats jare.... Slay mamas una dey see una mate abi.... Make una kwantinu to dey slay ooo
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Oluwasaeon(m): 4:53pm
NwaChibuzor:
so like play this girl don marry born. I remember how I used to self-service badly at her pictures back in those days.

1 Like

Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Adaumunocha(f): 4:55pm
Time flies...
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by romoruyi(m): 4:55pm
Alright.....
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Talklesss(m): 4:57pm
NwaChibuzor:
so like play this girl don marry born. I remember how I used to self-service badly at her pictures back in those days.
You can lie ooo.... girl wey skinny then wey no even fine
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by kay29000(m): 4:57pm
Hmm
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by ikorodureporta: 4:59pm
NwaChibuzor:
so like play this girl don marry born. I remember how I used to self-service badly at her pictures back in those days.


...now, u got PhD in Wankology
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by kay29000(m): 5:00pm
Congrats to them.
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by heffem(m): 5:02pm
NwaChibuzor:
so like play this girl don marry born. I remember how I used to self-service badly at her pictures back in those days.

Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by enemyofprogress: 5:02pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by hezy4real01(m): 5:03pm
God bless the baby and the family
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Onbelivable(m): 5:06pm
Congratulations benita.. this goes to evryone looking for the fruit of the womb..yours will come soon..



Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by victorakpabome: 5:08pm
Papiikush:


You masturbaté to a small girl's picture?

Some people need to be thrown over 3rd mainland bridge. Legs, hands tied and heavy chains around their neck.

That guy will masturbate to anything. Even to a pregnant goat sef cheesy grin

3 Likes

Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Starkid3010(m): 5:13pm
Big Lips
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by rovher(m): 5:15pm
victorakpabome:


That guy will masturbate to anything. Even to a pregnant goat sef cheesy grin
Jeez
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Macgreat(m): 5:16pm
Congratulations


Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by ariklawani: 5:17pm
Stupid man,u belong to the zoo,only God knows how many child u might have molested.oniranu Omo jatijati.
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by Ediomo12(m): 5:24pm
Glory be to God... May God give u more fruitful marital home in Jesus name...... Amen
Re: Benita Okojie Welcomes First Child With Husband by SmartMugu: 5:34pm
NwaChibuzor:
so like play this girl don marry born. I remember how I used to self-service badly at her pictures back in those days.
.

