₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,107 members, 3,870,262 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 08:49 PM

Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) (21858 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Towncrier247: 6:32pm
Symba has been disturbing the Nigerian nightlife scene for days now and isn't stopping anytime soon! She hosted a 'Wet 0 Holic' pool party in Lagos over the weekend and her outfit was quite scandalous. More photos as you continue.

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Towncrier247: 6:33pm
SEE ALL HER UNCENSORED PHOTOS AND VIDEO AT THE EVENT HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/curvy-lady-whose-pic-at-dbanjs-tour-broke-the-netspotted-again-in-worse-dress
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by EzeEbira(m): 6:33pm
And they want equal rights!

55 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by iamJ(m): 6:34pm
EzeEbira:
And they want equal rights!
asin eh

18 Likes

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by folashade96(f): 6:36pm
i was here
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Draei: 6:41pm
Irritating pile of busty shiit!

7 Likes

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by killsmith(m): 6:47pm
Is this not unclothedness?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by MasViews: 6:50pm
DIsgusting creature.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by joseo: 6:58pm
Hw long will this one keep hustling like this......I wonder what it will look like when she is 45yrs

5 Likes

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 7:00pm
EzeEbira:
And they want equal rights!
1 + 1 = yam. Lol what has that got to do with anything?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by EzeEbira(m): 7:10pm
ibkayee:

1 + 1 = yam. Lol what has that got to do with anything?
I don't get you?

8 Likes

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 7:30pm
sodom and gomorrah stories. The memories of the year 2050 or 2070 is crystal clear.

1 Like

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Coded7: 7:31pm
Mumu everywhere

1 Like

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by istand49ja: 7:31pm
Promotion strategy. You people are promoting her. Simple!

2 Likes

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:31pm
This hoe will not kill someborry! If you go through her instagram page eh! I have been chatting with her on instagram via DM and I managed to convince her to send me pictures of her completely n.aked body and she did! Meeen....guys i have not been myself! shocked shocked shocked shocked


Anyways, If you want her instagram handle click LIKE if you don't want click SHARE angry

Modified: Oga o! Buhari has really failed this country! Issokay with the likes oooooo. Una too like big nyansh for this nairaland! Ahn ahn! angry

Ok "@symbaserothick" is her instagram handle! Happy wanking vaseline crew grin grin grin grin grin grin

22 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by dadebayo1(m): 7:31pm
grin over to the boyz
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Shakushaku1(m): 7:31pm
Looks like that same gal that caused traffic in the island

1 Like

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Spar7tan(m): 7:31pm
Her life, her problem

3 Likes

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by olatade(m): 7:31pm
This babe eh shocked
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by donnaD(f): 7:32pm
Hmmm I did not see this.
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Neutral15(m): 7:32pm
I didn't com to c a blur pix embarassed
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Thukzee01(m): 7:32pm
EzeEbira:
And they want equal rights!
Equal Left nii
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by blessedweapon(m): 7:32pm
Symba as in for lion King angry angry angry angry angry angry

Ewu

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Obudupikin: 7:32pm
When there's lack of intelligence the next thing to sell is your body.

Shout out to those ladies who got their own through brain work and not by sexually objectifying themselves.

#Respect!!!

13 Likes

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by ajibolabd: 7:32pm
fine who.re
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by castrol180(m): 7:33pm
Op, can I hear you saying scandalous? Don't you know these girls nowadays think with their ass and bobby and like the gentleman man up there said that they clamour for equal right...how can that be possible?

1 Like

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Justiceleague1: 7:33pm
folashade96:
i was here
really..oya lets see you grin grin
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by K4daniel: 7:33pm
Another sodom and gomorah...end times things..reason why I don't blame those brothers because they human..Merciful God.
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by jobaltol: 7:33pm
Click like if you think she too will be looking for a godfearing man to marry.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 7:33pm
cheesy
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:33pm
killsmith:
Is this not unclothedness?

Don't jump to conclusions, the weather might be hot
Re: Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) by crisycent: 7:33pm
This one pass me

16 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Forbes Africa Features Linda Ikeji And Chibundu Onuzo / Keppy Bassey & Wife Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary / Davido Denies Fighting With A Fan In Burkina Faso

Viewing this topic: Achile1515, PanickMode(m), lx3as, ademoladeji(m), Kelvlopez, DonHummer(m), johnnyn1(m), gatelogic(m), benjanny(m), LEX4352(m), twilliamx, hezy4real01(m), MackyNaija(m), ipobarecriminals, BrotherBlood1, zedman1(m), Azeezco87, dresh, melejo(m), whizdame(m), JayZeus(f), blacq2009(m), bobbice, macfaded(m), Halen(f), chaberry(m), olaayodeji08, Kcosmos, tundex19(m), parklamson, kramer, Tamunonengi244, donvalo(m), Howlusholar(m), Henitan24(f), purplelady, Khutie, lekemon(m), kakameks, CoolSmithz(m), Alvin007, buzp(m), Kingsleytobe(m), nattyjay(m), CzarChris(m), etaoko, sod09(m), The9thinning(m), hensley059, Gibjewel(f), always4peace(m), geeluck1(m), Tmiky, giddy007, ibkayee(f), maryTeee, ozone0801(m), Josedalu, Uniqueness01(f), SantiRAMBO, Goddys(m), Onorie(f), tedio, TheSCRYPT, Cdec(m), organza(m), orhtaru(m), Hahdi(m), Kimikazi2, ViVaMadrid, godblessenugu042(m), iRyan(m), Tjesctacy(m), awa(m), Readonee35L(m), chasers, codedvictor(m), INTROVERT1, politeboy, pp802, tobiit(m), ichidodo(m), walley112, holaconley, jamoskky(m), famousbowale, TOSIN101, slan87(m), KelvinC1(m), omotayo51, samolu1, nfour4(m), Lakside1955, davidfalade27(m), Uberalles, olatunji21(m), Jblessing(m), Schro4real, Dunkofia20, OvuneHR, Skaylex(m), Crowny11(f), Abojupupa, adedayourt(m), femidly, GraveMan(m), Fshalom7(f), drmat, frickyt(m), bunmijinmi, AkinseteK(m), Chuvin22(m), Muzikluva(m), Zaha(m), Ongozi, Princetammy, Navdevgan, flexgee, Cmiller(m), Rockers4l, martin123, DexxyAlebs(m), Error403, brightfuture24(m), Kempguy47, pol01, Basit99(m), oshiokpu(m), flakee, segzy3, feezy(m), dudley1459, iamdee17(f), pharmadek, 2bpat, Greatpooss, justjeff, trent101(m), Vikky014(f), sogud, MrAmbition(m), hadassah4, IAmNigerian, emmaBS(m), donefesco(m), babielon, iLUMeN8(m), Geebanks(m), edubs, pumpy007(m), lolawilliams(f), ohbio(m), yme77, solaadebayo590, DOMAWOLEYE(m), niyilagun(m), TimeMod1, ejifranks(m), Helpfromabove(m), Iyou, aileru(m), francis2565, omotTimmy(m), ACHIEVERBA, lyricalz(m), origima, sirbenneth, 2T215, kanayoNickel, classicB(f), saamebaba, RexRoy(m), Lasmoney(m), seyodelola, Israeljones(m), W3xy1(m), ugosly(m), ibroziney(m), Towncrier247 and 209 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.