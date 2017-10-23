Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Symba Hosts A Pool Party In Lagos In Racy Outfit (Photos) (21858 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Symba has been disturbing the Nigerian nightlife scene for days now and isn't stopping anytime soon! She hosted a 'Wet 0 Holic' pool party in Lagos over the weekend and her outfit was quite scandalous. More photos as you continue.

SEE ALL HER UNCENSORED PHOTOS AND VIDEO AT THE EVENT HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/curvy-lady-whose-pic-at-dbanjs-tour-broke-the-netspotted-again-in-worse-dress

And they want equal rights! 55 Likes 2 Shares

EzeEbira:

And they want equal rights! asin eh asin eh 18 Likes

i was here

Irritating pile of busty shiit! 7 Likes

Is this not unclothedness? 6 Likes 1 Share

DIsgusting creature. 1 Like 2 Shares

Hw long will this one keep hustling like this......I wonder what it will look like when she is 45yrs 5 Likes

EzeEbira:

And they want equal rights! 1 + 1 = yam. Lol what has that got to do with anything? 1 + 1 = yam. Lol what has that got to do with anything? 3 Likes 1 Share

ibkayee:



1 + 1 = yam. Lol what has that got to do with anything?

I don't get you? I don't get you? 8 Likes

sodom and gomorrah stories. The memories of the year 2050 or 2070 is crystal clear. 1 Like

Mumu everywhere 1 Like

Promotion strategy. You people are promoting her. Simple! 2 Likes







Anyways, If you want her instagram handle click LIKE if you don't want click SHARE



Modified: Oga o! Buhari has really failed this country! Issokay with the likes oooooo. Una too like big nyansh for this nairaland! Ahn ahn!



Ok "@symbaserothick" is her instagram handle! Happy wanking vaseline crew This hoe will not kill someborry! If you go through her instagram page eh! I have been chatting with her on instagram via DM and I managed to convince her to send me pictures of her completely n.aked body and she did! Meeen....guys i have not been myself!Anyways, If you want her instagram handle click LIKE if you don't want click SHAREModified: Oga o! Buhari has really failed this country! Issokay with the likes oooooo. Una too like big nyansh for this nairaland! Ahn ahn!Ok "@symbaserothick" is her instagram handle! Happy wanking vaseline crew 22 Likes 7 Shares

over to the boyz over to the boyz

Looks like that same gal that caused traffic in the island 1 Like

Her life, her problem 3 Likes

This babe eh

Hmmm I did not see this.

I didn't com to c a blur pix

EzeEbira:

And they want equal rights! Equal Left nii Equal Left nii





Ewu Symba as in for lion KingEwu 3 Likes 1 Share

When there's lack of intelligence the next thing to sell is your body.



Shout out to those ladies who got their own through brain work and not by sexually objectifying themselves.



#Respect!!! 13 Likes

fine who.re

Op, can I hear you saying scandalous? Don't you know these girls nowadays think with their ass and bobby and like the gentleman man up there said that they clamour for equal right...how can that be possible? 1 Like

folashade96:

i was here really..oya lets see you really..oya lets see you

Another sodom and gomorah...end times things..reason why I don't blame those brothers because they human..Merciful God.

Click like if you think she too will be looking for a godfearing man to marry. 1 Like 1 Share

killsmith:

Is this not unclothedness?

Don't jump to conclusions, the weather might be hot Don't jump to conclusions, the weather might be hot