Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 7:45pm
The ways of God is said to be complex as they can't be predicted by mortals. This mysterious nature of God manifested in the sleepy community of Ara, in Osun state as an orange tree produces tangerine fruits alongside the supposed orange fruits.
Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/mystery-as-orange-tree-bears-tangerines.html
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:46pm
Allahu Akhbar
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 7:47pm
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:49pm
I need to be in Ara
Aminat508:
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by hajlat2(m): 7:51pm
I don't think this is miracle because those into agriculture can graft Tangerine on branches of orange tree and other fruit yielding trees like Mangoes etc.
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by AdeniyiA(m): 7:51pm
Some Human being can start worshipping and to idolize the tree now...
Africans never discovered something meaningful for themselves...
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by bkool7(m): 7:53pm
They're all citrus now. Call me,when apple grows on it
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Fidelismaria(m): 7:53pm
madridguy:
rily don't know wat to say to you
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by grayht(m): 7:56pm
some will call it cross breeding..
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 8:03pm
madridguy:go jooo! My FTC you took it
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by ZaraGift: 8:14pm
Nothing new here
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Amberon11: 8:14pm
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:14pm
THE END HAS COME.
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:14pm
Someone must have grafted that tree a long time ago
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Austindark(m): 8:15pm
The nigerian ecosystem is adapting to nigerian recession...
More money for the owner
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Kufie(m): 8:15pm
The gods must be crazy
Nothing unusual here. Must be a case of grafting.
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by coolestchris(m): 8:15pm
hmm
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Thukzee01(m): 8:15pm
Shey make we run ?
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 8:15pm
Are they not of the same family? Haven't you seen a black woman who gave birth to an albino and vice versa?
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Friedyokes: 8:15pm
So "God" made an orange tree produce tangerines because??... Something that could easily be explained by science (grafting) ...we are finding the spiritual aspects of it??...we are intelligent people let's not attach religion and spirituality to everything....because that is what we usually we do....and look at us...we're lagging
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by visijo(m): 8:15pm
.
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by fuckumods: 8:15pm
Grafting and budding
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Asianguy: 8:15pm
Amberon11:why laughing
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by greenguy: 8:16pm
Transgender.
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Keneking: 8:16pm
Instead of apples
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:16pm
Tangerine and Orange are both Citrus fruits...someone could have grafted a branch from a tangerine tree to the orange tree. But this reminds me of one of my hens that suddenly started developing rooster features...it now looks exactly like a rooster, but still lays eggs.
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Gulderbottle85: 8:16pm
Buhari again
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Ramon92: 8:16pm
See what illiteracy has caused. That's grafting na
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by HPS3: 8:17pm
hajlat2:Never heard about this before can you explain more.
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by roofbrown123: 8:17pm
Na 9ja carry Religion pass... but still e never help us... some mumu go dey worship d tree now .. mtcheeeeewww....I no know why dem born me put for 9ja. E taya me
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Tolu95(m): 8:17pm
Daz grafting na
|Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Ronnicute(m): 8:17pm
This is fantastically incredible!!
