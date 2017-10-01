₦airaland Forum

Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 7:45pm
The ways of God is said to be complex as they can't be predicted by mortals. This mysterious nature of God manifested in the sleepy community of Ara, in Osun state as an orange tree produces tangerine fruits alongside the supposed orange fruits.


Amiloaded gathered that this strange development awed many residents of the area as multitude of them have turned the orange tree to a Mecca of some sort.


To express this surprise, a resident of the area who visited the scene went to his Facebook handle to announce the unusual discovery to his friends.


The Facebook handler, Adabanija Qamarudeen posted: "Personally, I went to my ward in Ara to see by myself this miraculous incident where an orange tree bear the fruits of tangerines together with that of orange on the same orange tree."


"Someone reported this incident to me but I did not believe it until I went there on Sunday evening to see it by myself. After seeing it, I made sure I came back home with both fruits to show to the people. It is a miracle working God. Allahu Akbar."


Most of the visitors to the orange tree plucked both the orange and the tangerine fruits it bore.

Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/mystery-as-orange-tree-bears-tangerines.html

1 Like

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:46pm
Allahu Akhbar

1 Like

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 7:47pm
shocked. see more photos

http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/mystery-as-orange-tree-bears-tangerines.html

1 Like

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:49pm
I need to be in Ara shocked

Aminat508:
embarassed
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by hajlat2(m): 7:51pm
I don't think this is miracle because those into agriculture can graft Tangerine on branches of orange tree and other fruit yielding trees like Mangoes etc.

48 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by AdeniyiA(m): 7:51pm
Some Human being can start worshipping and to idolize the tree now... undecided

Africans never discovered something meaningful for themselves...

11 Likes

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by bkool7(m): 7:53pm
They're all citrus now. Call me,when apple grows on it

4 Likes

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Fidelismaria(m): 7:53pm
madridguy:
Allahu Akhbar

rily don't know wat to say to you

11 Likes

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by grayht(m): 7:56pm
some will call it cross breeding..
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 8:03pm
madridguy:
I need to be in Ara shocked

go jooo! My FTC you took it embarassed
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by ZaraGift: 8:14pm
Nothing new here

2 Likes

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Amberon11: 8:14pm
grin
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:14pm
THE END HAS COME.
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:14pm
Someone must have grafted that tree a long time ago

5 Likes

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Austindark(m): 8:15pm
The nigerian ecosystem is adapting to nigerian recession...
More money for the owner

1 Like

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Kufie(m): 8:15pm
The gods must be crazy angry angry angry






















Nothing unusual here. Must be a case of grafting.

3 Likes

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by coolestchris(m): 8:15pm
hmm

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Thukzee01(m): 8:15pm
Shey make we run ?
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 8:15pm
Are they not of the same family? Haven't you seen a black woman who gave birth to an albino and vice versa? shocked shocked

2 Likes

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Friedyokes: 8:15pm
So "God" made an orange tree produce tangerines because??... Something that could easily be explained by science (grafting) ...we are finding the spiritual aspects of it??...we are intelligent people let's not attach religion and spirituality to everything....because that is what we usually we do....and look at us...we're lagging

4 Likes

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by visijo(m): 8:15pm
.
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by fuckumods: 8:15pm
Grafting and budding
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Asianguy: 8:15pm
Amberon11:
grin
why laughing
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by greenguy: 8:16pm
Transgender.
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Keneking: 8:16pm
Instead of apples

1 Like

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:16pm
Tangerine and Orange are both Citrus fruits...someone could have grafted a branch from a tangerine tree to the orange tree. But this reminds me of one of my hens that suddenly started developing rooster features...it now looks exactly like a rooster, but still lays eggs.
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Gulderbottle85: 8:16pm
Buhari again

1 Like

Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Ramon92: 8:16pm
See what illiteracy has caused. That's grafting na
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by HPS3: 8:17pm
hajlat2:
I don't think this is miracle because those into agriculture can graft Tangerine on branches of orange tree and other fruit yielding trees like Mangoes etc.
Never heard about this before can you explain more.
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by roofbrown123: 8:17pm
Na 9ja carry Religion pass... but still e never help us... some mumu go dey worship d tree now .. mtcheeeeewww....I no know why dem born me put for 9ja. E taya me
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Tolu95(m): 8:17pm
Daz grafting na
Re: Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) by Ronnicute(m): 8:17pm
This is fantastically incredible!!

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

