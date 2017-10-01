Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Orange Tree Bears Tangerines In Osun (Photos) (6894 Views)

The ways of God is said to be complex as they can't be predicted by mortals. This mysterious nature of God manifested in the sleepy community of Ara, in Osun state as an orange tree produces tangerine fruits alongside the supposed orange fruits.





Amiloaded gathered that this strange development awed many residents of the area as multitude of them have turned the orange tree to a Mecca of some sort.





To express this surprise, a resident of the area who visited the scene went to his Facebook handle to announce the unusual discovery to his friends.





The Facebook handler, Adabanija Qamarudeen posted: "Personally, I went to my ward in Ara to see by myself this miraculous incident where an orange tree bear the fruits of tangerines together with that of orange on the same orange tree."





"Someone reported this incident to me but I did not believe it until I went there on Sunday evening to see it by myself. After seeing it, I made sure I came back home with both fruits to show to the people. It is a miracle working God. Allahu Akbar."





Most of the visitors to the orange tree plucked both the orange and the tangerine fruits it bore.

see more photos



see more photos





I don't think this is miracle because those into agriculture can graft Tangerine on branches of orange tree and other fruit yielding trees like Mangoes etc. 48 Likes 5 Shares





Africans never discovered something meaningful for themselves... Some Human being can start worshipping and to idolize the tree now...Africans never discovered something meaningful for themselves... 11 Likes

They're all citrus now. Call me,when apple grows on it 4 Likes

rily don't know wat to say to you rily don't know wat to say to you 11 Likes

some will call it cross breeding..

Someone must have grafted that tree a long time ago 5 Likes

The nigerian ecosystem is adapting to nigerian recession...

More money for the owner















































Nothing unusual here. Must be a case of grafting. The gods must be crazyNothing unusual here. Must be a case of grafting. 3 Likes

Are they not of the same family? Haven't you seen a black woman who gave birth to an albino and vice versa? 2 Likes

So "God" made an orange tree produce tangerines because??... Something that could easily be explained by science (grafting) ...we are finding the spiritual aspects of it??...we are intelligent people let's not attach religion and spirituality to everything....because that is what we usually we do....and look at us...we're lagging 4 Likes

Grafting and budding

Tangerine and Orange are both Citrus fruits...someone could have grafted a branch from a tangerine tree to the orange tree. But this reminds me of one of my hens that suddenly started developing rooster features...it now looks exactly like a rooster, but still lays eggs.

See what illiteracy has caused. That's grafting na

I don't think this is miracle because those into agriculture can graft Tangerine on branches of orange tree and other fruit yielding trees like Mangoes etc. Never heard about this before can you explain more. Never heard about this before can you explain more.

Na 9ja carry Religion pass... but still e never help us... some mumu go dey worship d tree now .. mtcheeeeewww....I no know why dem born me put for 9ja. E taya me

Daz grafting na