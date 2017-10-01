₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by solaugo1: 9:35pm
Cristiano Ronaldo won the men’s award for the fourth time in five years while Lieke Martens was named best female player and Oliver Giroud won best goal
So Ronaldo wins the Fifa player of the year award for the fourth time in five years. That’s five awards apiece for him and Messi, the Argentinian’s golden period coming when he won four in a row between 2009 and 2012. Next year will sure be interesting.
Olivier Giroud wins Ferenc Puskas award for goal of the year
Olivier Giroud wins Ferenc Puskas award for goal of the year. Neymar and Antonio Conte reckon Giroud should win it, while Kane shows no bias by opting for Masuluke. The odd couple of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Diego Forlan are the ones in the know though, and it is Giroud. Great goal lad, but nothing beats this.
Zinedine Zidane wins coach of the year
Zidane wins, and looking suave as ever in a dickie bow, Zidane flits between English, French and Spanish. In Spanish he says he loves his wife, and name checks his best players “Ronaldo, Marcelo, Toni, Luca, thank you”. Thanks to Madrid he says with a beaming smile, and strolls off.
Gianlugi Buffon wins goalkeeper of the year
Buffon gets it. Legend. Will he ever stop? “It’s a great honour to receive this award at my age,” he says. The man’s only 39. He can go on for years. For now though he just wants to win the Champions League with Juventus and the World Cup with Italy. Aim high squire.
Celtic win best fans award
Glory for Celtic, primarily for honouring the ‘Lisbon Lions’ with stunning 360-degree card display on 50th anniversary of historic European Cup win.
Sarina Wiegman wins women’s coach of the year
Holland won Euro 2017 in fine style so naturally Wiegman takes the Fifa award. She’s not here though, but she tells us she’s happy in a video recorded yesterday. What! I thought no one knew the results.
Francis Koné wins Fifa fair play award
“This award shows more than any other the power of football and its ability to touch peoples’ lives the world over,” we are told. “And there can only be one winner”. That man is Francis Koné
The Fifa world team of year is announced
The Fifa Dream Team has been named, and here it is (4-4-3); Buffon, Alves, Marcelo, Ramos, Bonucci; Modric, Kroos, Iniesta; Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar. Difficult to argue with much of that team. But Iniesta? Was he that good last year? At least the announcement might cheer up Bonucci though …
Lieke Martens wins Fifa women's player of the year - Martens wins it. She was sensational in Holland’s stunning run to Euro 2017 glory. He skills were breathtaking and she’s still only 24.
https://news.assure.ng/cristiano-ronaldo-won-thebest-fifa-men-footballer-award-see-list-winners/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by marsoden: 9:41pm
Congrats to him. He deserves it.
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by emmanuelrabb(m): 9:56pm
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by dominique(f): 10:01pm
How is this award different from ballon d'or?
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 10:04pm
When you look at award ceremonies like these, you will appreciate white people and how they have been blessed with good sense of judgement. In Nigeria, where awards are given to someone like Dino Melaye, Tinubu, Orji Uzo Kalu and Babangida, you will begin to wonder; if the black man understands the meaning of awards.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by InfinixMine(m): 10:05pm
The secret to winning is constant consistent management...
TEAM means Together Everyone Achieve More!
5 Likes
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by KingTom(m): 10:05pm
dominique:it used to be merged, now they've separated the two. This is the top award, ballon d or has been relegated back to a French award.
3 Likes
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 10:05pm
Congratulations Ronaldo
How come Mikel Obi and Moses are not on the list?
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by Iscoalarcon: 10:06pm
Ororo is the best but am not happy Isco should have been in the fifa X1 I dont why some idiots voted for Iniesta
15 Likes
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by mickool(m): 10:06pm
Congratulations CR7. The legend !!
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 10:07pm
Ororooooo
All these Celtic aggressive racist fans won something too
Imagine all these players in a team
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by Mcowubaba: 10:07pm
My pikin most play ball, if him no gree, my future househelp must play ball professionally, somebody must play ball, sometimes I feel like I wAsted my time studying up and down, Ronaldo 1 week salary big pass my 3 years salary
some people wey get B.sc, M.sc, Phd dey earn
work Smart NOT hard, omo nile and conductors get the same crazy with Terry G, the even crazy and suffer pass am..But Terry G carry him own crazy enter studio begin make fortune.
I get laptop and good internet since more than 10 years, but some Owerri and UNIBEN boys wey just borrow laptop from their friend last year, don hammer pass me, na youtube and blue film i dey watch since
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by Lanceslot(m): 10:07pm
This guy (CR7)in incredible... Real definition of hard work. Kante is suppose to have a place on the team of the year squad. He's a human machine.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:07pm
And no award for LeBron James Dwayne Wade, Kobe Bryant and Valentino Rossi
smh.....
Fake Awards
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by Bestchisom(m): 10:07pm
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by joeaz58: 10:08pm
this guy is overrated.... messi is greater
10 Likes
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by kramer: 10:08pm
joeaz58:
U say wetin??
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by komzy589(m): 10:08pm
English FA showed their nepotism here. Giroud's goal didn't even win Goal of the
month in England, but was recognised by FIFA as the best goal of the year.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by dominique(f): 10:08pm
KingTom:
Oh! ok. Thanks
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by greatman247(m): 10:09pm
My guy is repping well. Ronald is truly the world's best, no doubt.
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 10:10pm
Ugoeze2016:hammed musa nko
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by blessedweapon(m): 10:10pm
Finally ramos has got a worthy partner in bonucci.
Not that useless ogbono pique they pair him with
5 Likes
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by INTERMAN: 10:11pm
This one ke. Gone are the days of ronaldinhio, maradona, etc. those are the real players.
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by tballeyy(m): 10:11pm
AJEE. Lomo
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by Kamelot77(m): 10:11pm
Iniesta nd Dani alves dint deserves to be On pro 14
4 Likes
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by tstx(m): 10:12pm
Ronaldo
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by Gabflex: 10:12pm
this is politics MESSI is better
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by parzdor(m): 10:12pm
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by Robbin7(m): 10:13pm
Impressive.
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by cashlurd(m): 10:13pm
A well deserved award I must say
|Re: FIFA Player Of The Year Award: See List of Winners (Photos) by kerr9(f): 10:13pm
komzy589:the goal scored by the goal keeper Masuluke or the female footballer should have win the award. Giroud is like every normal goal na
