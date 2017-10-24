Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) (12874 Views)

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong wore bulletproof vests as they were brought in to Kuala Lumpur International Airport along with court officials.





Huong, 29, and Aisyah, 25, are accused of killing Kim Jong-nam on February 13 by rubbing the nerve agent VX on his face in a Cold War-style hit that stunned the world.



Huong appeared unwell midway through the site visit while Siti Aisyah broke down in tears.





Both women were then provided wheelchairs with prosecutors saying it was due to the weight of their protective clothing.



The lady at the front, Is she laughing? 8 Likes

The lady at the front, Is she laughing?

When you got nothing, you got nothing to lose When you got nothing, you got nothing to lose 20 Likes 1 Share

The lady at the front, Is she laughing? no she is smiling no she is smiling 2 Likes

And the aim is so you can kill them yourself and not share with anyone. Greedy guy 2 Likes

The nerve agent used to kill the man is very dangerous. I learnt they even fell sick

At one point the two suspects were put in wheelchairs with prosecutor Fairuz Johari saying it was because they were tired due to the weight of their protective clothing.





About 200 police, many armed with rifles and wearing masks, fanned out as the entourage arrived at the terminal, where a huge pack of journalists was waiting

Doan Thi Huong is one of two women accused of murdering Kim Jong-nam using a nerve agent.

They enjoying it

At the airport, the group was first taken to the check-in area where they allegedly smeared the nerve agent in Kim's face.



He died an agonising death within 20 minutes of the attack with a chemical so deadly it is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.





The suspects were then taken to a cafe called Bibik Heritage, where Aisyah met a man identified in court as 'Mr Chang' who allegedly wiped a liquid on her hands before she carried out the attack.





The group headed to the clinic where Kim was taken after the attack and then to a taxi stand, where the women went after the alleged murder.



They also visited a toilet where one of the women had headed after the attack, and walked through a shopping area.



The women were put into wheelchairs at one point during the visit, with prosecutor Fairuz Johari saying it was because they were tired due to the weight of the bulletproof vests.





The prosecutor said the group had traced the routes taken by Huong, Aisyah and Kim on the day of the murder.

The lady at the front, Is she laughing? Of course, she be celebrity Of course, she be celebrity 6 Likes

Who be Kim jong -nam op? 1 Like

Fear Asian women

Even in orient movies, they murder in silent 4 Likes







The assassination sparked a fierce row between Malaysia and North Korea, which the South says ordered the hit, an allegation Pyongyang denies.





However, four other unidentified suspects still at large are accused in the charge sheet of committing the murder with the women.





Four North Koreans fled Malaysia on the day of the killing.



The visit was aimed at giving the judge and others involved in the case a better idea of how events unfolded on the day of the murder, according to lawyers. Such crime scene visits often take place in Malaysian criminal trials.





Their lawyers claim they are scapegoats who were tricked into carrying out the murder and a witness has testified it was possible that the other suspects on the charge sheet could have administered the VX on Kim before he arrived at the airport.











They know that the masterminds of the killing will definitely come for the perpetrators to prevent beans from spilling.

miserable people just want to make your beautiful life miserapicable. 3 Likes

The women dn turn celebrities 1 Like

Evil ladies

Chai!

One of the ladies ( first in first picture) is a psychopath. She is damn laughing 1 Like

Hmm! I guess they were inspired to carry out the hit after watching Seth Rogen's The Interview movie...I still wonder how dude got away with producing that movie. 1 Like

Like in the movies

Please what is the title of this movie and which season is this?



assuming EVANS is from that country...

Ha

See How i Just dey Jealous Dia Police 3 Likes

See security

Gidoka:





When you got nothing, you got nothing to lose

I bet these ladies had everything. They were involved in high profile assination I bet these ladies had everything. They were involved in high profile assination

Make dey hand them over to north Korea naa... nah target practice dem go use them do last, I trust kim

Explorers:

Doan Thi Huong is one of two women accused of murdering Kim Jong-nam using a nerve agent.

She looks possessed She looks possessed

dey hold dem with care , we still hv a long way to go in dis country Can u c d different between dia police officers n our own so call policedey hold dem with care , we still hv a long way to go in dis country 3 Likes