This is the moment two women on trial for murdering Kim Jong-un's half-brother were escorted by police around the airport where they allegedly poisoned him.
Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong wore bulletproof vests as they were brought in to Kuala Lumpur International Airport along with court officials.
Huong, 29, and Aisyah, 25, are accused of killing Kim Jong-nam on February 13 by rubbing the nerve agent VX on his face in a Cold War-style hit that stunned the world.
Huong appeared unwell midway through the site visit while Siti Aisyah broke down in tears.
Both women were then provided wheelchairs with prosecutors saying it was due to the weight of their protective clothing.
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 8:33am
The lady at the front, Is she laughing?
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Gidoka(m): 8:39am
MaryBenn:
When you got nothing, you got nothing to lose
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by sod09(m): 8:41am
MaryBenn:no she is smiling
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by cana882(m): 8:44am
And the aim is so you can kill them yourself and not share with anyone. Greedy guy
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Marvel1206: 8:47am
The nerve agent used to kill the man is very dangerous. I learnt they even fell sick
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:51am
At one point the two suspects were put in wheelchairs with prosecutor Fairuz Johari saying it was because they were tired due to the weight of their protective clothing.
About 200 police, many armed with rifles and wearing masks, fanned out as the entourage arrived at the terminal, where a huge pack of journalists was waiting
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:52am
Doan Thi Huong is one of two women accused of murdering Kim Jong-nam using a nerve agent.
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Ge0grapher(m): 8:52am
They enjoying it
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:55am
At the airport, the group was first taken to the check-in area where they allegedly smeared the nerve agent in Kim's face.
He died an agonising death within 20 minutes of the attack with a chemical so deadly it is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.
The suspects were then taken to a cafe called Bibik Heritage, where Aisyah met a man identified in court as 'Mr Chang' who allegedly wiped a liquid on her hands before she carried out the attack.
The group headed to the clinic where Kim was taken after the attack and then to a taxi stand, where the women went after the alleged murder.
They also visited a toilet where one of the women had headed after the attack, and walked through a shopping area.
The women were put into wheelchairs at one point during the visit, with prosecutor Fairuz Johari saying it was because they were tired due to the weight of the bulletproof vests.
The prosecutor said the group had traced the routes taken by Huong, Aisyah and Kim on the day of the murder.
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Adeyeancah(m): 9:03am
MaryBenn:Of course, she be celebrity
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 9:03am
Who be Kim jong -nam op?
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by wordbank(m): 9:03am
Fear Asian women
Even in orient movies, they murder in silent
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:09am
The women, who were arrested a few days after the assassination and face death by hanging if convicted, have pleaded not guilty to murdering the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong-Un.
The assassination sparked a fierce row between Malaysia and North Korea, which the South says ordered the hit, an allegation Pyongyang denies.
However, four other unidentified suspects still at large are accused in the charge sheet of committing the murder with the women.
Four North Koreans fled Malaysia on the day of the killing.
The visit was aimed at giving the judge and others involved in the case a better idea of how events unfolded on the day of the murder, according to lawyers. Such crime scene visits often take place in Malaysian criminal trials.
Their lawyers claim they are scapegoats who were tricked into carrying out the murder and a witness has testified it was possible that the other suspects on the charge sheet could have administered the VX on Kim before he arrived at the airport.
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Miserablemee: 9:09am
They know that the masterminds of the killing will definitely come for the perpetrators to prevent beans from spilling.
miserable people just want to make your beautiful life miserapicable.
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by judey1992(m): 9:48am
The women dn turn celebrities
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by SonOfAfonja: 9:50am
Evil ladies
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by midehi2(f): 10:48am
Chai!
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by proudlyYoruba(m): 10:49am
One of the ladies ( first in first picture) is a psychopath. She is damn laughing
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:49am
Hmm! I guess they were inspired to carry out the hit after watching Seth Rogen's The Interview movie...I still wonder how dude got away with producing that movie.
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by pattds: 10:49am
Like in the movies
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by obembet(m): 10:50am
Please what is the title of this movie and which season is this?
assuming EVANS is from that country...
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by dfrost: 10:50am
Ha
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by MrMystrO(m): 10:50am
See How i Just dey Jealous Dia Police
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by ifyalways(f): 10:53am
See security
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Koolking(m): 10:56am
Gidoka:
I bet these ladies had everything. They were involved in high profile assination
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Oblongata: 10:57am
Make dey hand them over to north Korea naa... nah target practice dem go use them do last, I trust kim
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by nefertitiram: 10:57am
Explorers:
She looks possessed
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Pat081: 10:58am
Can u c d different between dia police officers n our own so call police dey hold dem with care , we still hv a long way to go in dis country
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by Rapmoney(m): 10:58am
|Re: Two Women Who Murdered Kim Jung Un's Brother Heavily Escorted To Airport(Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:59am
these once pass el chapo..
